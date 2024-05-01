New Holland unveils Swinging ’60s edition of T7.300 tractor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

New Holland unveils Swinging ’60s edition of T7.300 tractor

The unveiling of the tractor is to mark the 60th anniversary of the Basildon site in Essex.

By Katrina Macarthur
New Holland has launched this 1960s-inpsired tractor to mark 60 years of its Basildon site in Essex.
New Holland has commemorated 60 years since opening its tractor factory in Essex with the unveiling of a Swinging ’60s-inspired T7.300 tractor.

The Basildon site, which has been home to several iconic Ford and New Holland tractors over the years, now sees a tractor roll off its production line every five minutes.

With over 10,000 different production specifications, the site ensures buyers from across the world, with 85% of production exported.

The anniversary tractor, of which only one unit will be produced, was unveiled at the Basildon 60th anniversary celebratory event earlier this month.

The graphics that adorn it were created by CNH Centro Stile, featuring psychedelic shapes and colours of blue, yellow, maroon and pink.

The opening of the Basildon factory coincided with the launch of the 37-65hp Ford 6X tractor series made there, comprising the 2000 Dexta, 3000 Super Dexta, 4000 Major and 5000 Super Major.

These were later known generally as the ‘Pre-Force’ models following the 1968 launch of the ‘Ford Force’ 2/3/4/5000 tractors.

Later significant product introductions included the 7A1 ‘600 series’ tractors in
1975, from the 2600 to the 7600, and the similar ‘7A2’ versions with the new quiet ‘Q
cab’ the following year.

In 1981, these tractors were updated to ‘Series 10’ specification,  with later Force II (1986) and Generation III (1989) evolutions.

Late 1991 saw the launch of the all-new 40 series, a range that would later be sold with new branding when Fiat purchased the Ford New Holland agricultural equipment business that year and adopted New Holland as its brand for the future.

The plant produced New Holland TS, TM, T6000 and T7000 tractor lines, and today manufactures the T6 and T7 ranges, spanning 125-300hp.

