Government must recognise importance of agricultural contractors, says NAAC

A new manifesto has been launched by the National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) to ensure that the importance of contractors is recognised in the UK’s agricultural policy.

It comes as over 91% of farms use a contractor throughout the year, with many farmers now reliant on their services.

The organisation has outlined three keys asks stating that policy and decision makers must consider the role of contractors.

It says it cannot be underestimated and it is essential that farmers ‘without’ land are recognised alongside their fellow farmers ‘with’ land in policy and funding opportunities.

“Contractors and farmers should be allowed/trusted to use their skill and professionalism to judge when inputs can be applied,” says the NAAC.

“This should not be managed by calendar dates set in government legislation and guidance, which take no account of changing climate.

“Contractors must remain at the forefront of government funding and policy to bring forward new technology in agriculture.”

The NAAC’s chief executive Jill Hewitt says: “In the run up to an election it is important to reflect on the vital input of our sector – as contractors may be ‘farmers without land’ but they are leading a new era of professional land managers and need to be recognised in all relevant policy development.

“This is especially important as our sector, like farmers, continue to suffer due to the wet winter and spring.”

The manifesto considers a number of additional issues which are also impacting on the industry, including requests: