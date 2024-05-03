Government must recognise importance of agricultural contractors, says NAAC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government must recognise importance of agricultural contractors, says NAAC

The National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) has outlined three key asks to policy makers.

By Katrina Macarthur
Many farms rely on a contractor throughout the year. Image: FLPA/Shutterstock

A new manifesto has been launched by the National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) to ensure that the importance of contractors is recognised in the UK’s agricultural policy.

It comes as over 91% of farms use a contractor throughout the year, with many farmers now reliant on their services.

The organisation has outlined three keys asks stating that policy and decision makers must consider the role of contractors.

It says it cannot be underestimated and it is essential that farmers ‘without’ land are recognised alongside their fellow farmers ‘with’ land in policy and funding opportunities.

More than 91% of farms use a contractor

“Contractors and farmers should be allowed/trusted to use their skill and professionalism to judge when inputs can be applied,” says the NAAC.

“This should not be managed by calendar dates set in government legislation and guidance, which take no account of changing climate.

“Contractors must remain at the forefront of government funding and policy to bring forward new technology in agriculture.”

The NAAC’s chief executive Jill Hewitt says: “In the run up to an election it is important to reflect on the vital input of our sector – as contractors may be ‘farmers without land’ but they are leading a new era of professional land managers and need to be recognised in all relevant policy development.

‘Contractors must remain at forefront of government funding’ says NAAC

“This is especially important as our sector, like farmers, continue to suffer due to the wet winter and spring.”

The manifesto considers a number of additional issues which are also impacting on the industry, including requests:

  • Government support is needed to cultivate the next generation of farm staff, whether working for contractors or farmers.
  • Investment in training needs to extend to contractors to provide the next generation of technical operators on UK farms.
  • To retain a focus on food security and ensure that productive farmland can be used for sustainable farming.
  • The safety and mental health of our sector is supported by government, with awareness of the pressures faced in agriculture.
  • It is critical to the future of our soils to provide pump-prime funding for land drainage and encourage farmers to make this a priority. Drainage is the building block of all soil management and without well-drained soil, management techniques such as regenerative farming and direct drilling will struggle to be successful on some soil types.

