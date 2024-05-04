Farewell to Thainstone Mart’s Kath after almost 28 years service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farewell to Thainstone Mart’s Kath after almost 28 years service

Kath Forbes joined the co-operative in September 1996 and remained an integral part of the office team.

By Katrina Macarthur
Kath Forbes pictured on her last day at Thainstone.
Kath Forbes pictured on her last day at Thainstone.

One of ANM Group’s longest serving members of staff has retired after almost 28 years service to the co-operative.

Kath Forbes, who grew up on a farm near Kingswells and now resides at Kintore, joined the group in September 1996.

She started out as an admin assistant for the Lamb Marketing Producers Group and then moved into the main office in 2000 during foot and mouth disease.

During the disease outbreak, Kath was in the video editing team for three months when there were farm to farm sales.

Along with other well-known members of office staff, Kath was described as the “backbone” of the mart office, and is believed to have processed over 1 million passports during her time in the office.

She was also an integral part of machinery and car sales held by the group, working in the implement field for roughly 20 years.

John Angus, head of livestock at ANM Group said: “Kath has been a very loyal member of staff and was well-respected by both customers and fellow colleagues.

“She knew the workings of the office inside out and was always very supportive and encouraging to the younger members of staff.

“Although she wasn’t face to face with the customers on busy sales days, she was always working very hard in the background scanning in and processing the many passports the mart office handles on a weekly basis.

“She will be hugely missed by us all at Thainstone and we wish her a very happy and long retirement with her husband Eric and family.”

