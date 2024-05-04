Farewell to Thainstone Mart’s Kath after almost 28 years service

One of ANM Group’s longest serving members of staff has retired after almost 28 years service to the co-operative.

Kath Forbes, who grew up on a farm near Kingswells and now resides at Kintore, joined the group in September 1996.

She started out as an admin assistant for the Lamb Marketing Producers Group and then moved into the main office in 2000 during foot and mouth disease.

During the disease outbreak, Kath was in the video editing team for three months when there were farm to farm sales.

Along with other well-known members of office staff, Kath was described as the “backbone” of the mart office, and is believed to have processed over 1 million passports during her time in the office.

She was also an integral part of machinery and car sales held by the group, working in the implement field for roughly 20 years.

John Angus, head of livestock at ANM Group said: “Kath has been a very loyal member of staff and was well-respected by both customers and fellow colleagues.

“She knew the workings of the office inside out and was always very supportive and encouraging to the younger members of staff.

“Although she wasn’t face to face with the customers on busy sales days, she was always working very hard in the background scanning in and processing the many passports the mart office handles on a weekly basis.

“She will be hugely missed by us all at Thainstone and we wish her a very happy and long retirement with her husband Eric and family.”