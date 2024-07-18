New survey findings show Britain loves our farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New survey findings show Britain loves our farmers

An overwhelming majority of people agree farming is vital for the economy.

By Keith Findlay
Union flag next to sheep
The UK public are firmly behind our hard-working farmers. Image: Shutterstock

Farmers and growers have been identified as being among the UK’s most favoured and valued workers.

They came second only to nurses in a  survey commissioned by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of the public have a favourable view of farmers and growers, recognising how hard they work through rain and shine to produce food for the nation.

And more than nine in 10 (91%) survey respondents feel farming is important to the UK economy.

The results of the survey show it is vital the new government recognises how much the public value our farmers and growers and the climate-friendly, nutritious food we provide.” Tom Bradshaw, president, NFU

The survey findings were unveiled in the House of Lords, at the NFU’s first parliamentary reception since the general-election.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the public for their continued support of British farmers and growers. When we’re out in our fields, sheds and glasshouses we never take it for granted and it spurs us on to get the food onto their plates.

“The results of the survey show it is vital the new government recognises how much the public value our farmers and growers and the climate-friendly, nutritious food we provide.”

A Scottish tractor in mid-plough.
A Scottish tractor in mid-plough. Image: Shutterstock

Other findings include:

  • 89% of the public feel it is important Britain has a productive farming industry.
  • 85% of people support increasing self-sufficiency in UK food production.
  • 87% of people think it is important trade deals ensure animal welfare standards are the same in countries we import food from as in the UK.

‘Food security is national security’

Mr Bradshaw continued: “As outlined in the Labour manifesto, food security is national security. To ensure we deliver on this shared mission and that the public continues to see a safe supply of food in the face of climate change and a volatile global outlook, confidence is key. But confidence of agriculture businesses is at an all-time low.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw with NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.
NFU president Tom Bradshaw, right, with NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy. Image: NFU

“As the industry that underpins Britain’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink, which is worth £146 billion to the economy – it’s imperative that policies from the new government revitalise the confidence of farm businesses.

“The number one priority to achieve this long-term confidence is for government to set a UK-wide agricultural budget of £5.6bn.

Investment in farming

“It is not just ‘more money for farmers’ but an investment that means farmers and growers can do more of what the public value them for – delivering more climate friendly, high welfare food, delivering for the environment, increasing clean energy production and kick-starting economic growth.”

The NFU commissioned OnePoll to survey 2,000 adults between May 3 and 9 2024.

A recent survey of 797 NFU members shows farmers’ short and mid-term confidence is at its lowest since records began in 2010.

Conversation