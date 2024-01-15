Moray micro farmer aims to change way we think about food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray micro farmer aims to change way we think about food

Rising Roots hand delivers nutritionally dense microgreens, specialist herbs and edible flowers across the north.

Daniel Oliveira, of Rising Roots.
Daniel Oliveira, of Rising Roots, is on a mission to supply "optimum nutrition" for local people. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Daniel Oliveira, the micro farmer behind Rising Roots at Shempston House, near Elgin.

How and why did you start in business?

Micro farming encapsulated my ideals of promoting healthy living, advocating for local produce and embracing zero waste principles. My journey into this sector sprouted from a realisation people are hungry for change and viable alternatives.

With Rising Roots, my mission is to provide “optimum nutrition for local people”.

‘Impactful change’

I’m dedicated to creating impactful change in how people perceive healthy, sustainable food.

For me, it’s more than a business. Rising Roots is a conduit for change and a commitment to revolutionise the way we think about food and sustainability in the north of Scotland.

This business endeavour isn’t just about profit; it’s a canvas on which I can paint my vision of a healthier, conscientious community.

How did you get to where you are today?

Travelling the globe, I explored numerous farming projects to understand the benefits of farm-to-table produce. I chose education over financial gain, learning the steps involved in bringing fresh food to market.

Living frugally and travelling on a shoestring budget, I managed to save enough capital to take the leap into the unknown and, on returning to Moray, entered the world of business ownership.

Daniel Oliveira, Rising Roots.
“For me, it’s more than a business” -Daniel Oliveira, Rising Roots. Image: FSB

Who helped you?

Fortunately, I’ve had guidance from various mentors. Both my father and brother, successful business owners themselves, have been invaluable sources of advice.

Mentors from farming projects and content creators sharing techniques aligned with my goals have also played crucial roles.

I’ve recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). I look forward to accessing its many membership benefits as my business grows.

I’m considering applying for the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards this year, as I think it would help raise awareness of my business and mission among a wider audience.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Observing has been the most vital advice. Even if a problem seems unsolvable in the moment, taking time to observe its nuances, gathering information and scrutinising details often leads to discovering a solution. There’s always an answer in the details.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve made quite a few and embraced them all as learning experiences. Among them, waiting too long to start a business stands out.

Daniel Oliveira.
Image: FSB

What is your greatest achievement?

Climbing Mount Snezka on the Poland-Czechia border. This is a giant of a mountain, reaching over 5,000ft. The accomplishment was especially challenging as I was climbing it in winter, wearing just swim shorts and boots in -20°C temperatures.

This remains my most notable physical and mental triumph.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

Coping with escalating costs involves embracing a minimalist lifestyle. While the government offers support to small businesses, finding the time to access these resources remains a challenge.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Expanding the vision encompasses not just geographical growth, with UK-wide wholesale, but also diversifying product offerings. I plan to grow an extensive salad leaf selection and provide a veg box scheme, while also integrating polytunnels to grow a wider array of fresh produce on-site.

By “on-site” I refer to my business premises, Shempston House, an 18th-century farmhouse with an acre-sized lawn. Expansion will extend to a micro farm tour of Shempston House. Guided explorations will give visitors a chance to see our operational polytunnels and edible flower garden cultivation, while partaking in a distinctive salad sampling and forging a memorable connection with the farm’s organic offerings.

In addition, I’m aiming to host supper clubs with dishes crafted from organically grown ingredients sourced on the property, delivering a unique culinary experience.

What do you do to relax?

I’m a trained yoga practitioner. I find boundless health and relaxation benefits in this practice. I also enjoy hill walking, wild swimming, sauna sessions, occasional films, audiobooks, and podcasts on health and current affairs.

What are you currently reading, listening to, or glued to on TV?

I’m engrossed in Franz Kafka’s The Trial via audiobook. I occasionally indulge in nature documentaries and science fiction series on TV.

What do you waste your money on?

Even my indulgences – like natural energy boosters, caffeinated beverages and supplements -are calculated expenditures aimed at benefits.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Every morning starts with making my bed, exposing myself to sunlight and enjoying a cup of coffee, while expressing gratitude for life’s simple pleasures.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’m currently driving a Volvo XC90, renowned for its safety features. I’m considering a larger vehicle, like a VW Transporter Multivan Hybrid, to accommodate the growing demands of my business.

Conversation