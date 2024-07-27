Gundogs and dancing sheep to entertain crowds at Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Gundogs and dancing sheep to entertain crowds at Turriff Show

Nobby the Norfolk Horn will be putting in a star turn too.

By Keith Findlay
The Sheep Show
"Ewe'll" love The Sheep Show in Turriff. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Organisers of the 160th Turriff Show have promised a “fantastic array” of people, performances and animals to keep the main ring crowds entertained.

Kipperridge Gundogs, run by Adrian and Caroline Slater on the Ardnamurchan peninsula, epitomise excellence in the world of canine training and performance.

The Slaters are looking forward to entertaining Turriff Show crowds on August 4-5 with their dog display team.

Their remarkable bond with us shines through in every routine.” Caroline Slater

Caroline said: “From dazzling displays of agility to heartwarming demonstrations of obedience, the dogs’ performances leave a lasting impression on spectators of all ages.

“Their remarkable bond with us shines through in every routine, offering entertainment with a meaningful message.”

Adrian and Caroline Slater
Adrian and Caroline Slater. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

She added: “With our deep understanding of canine behaviour and wealth of experience, the shows blend skill, professionalism, and a profound connection between humans and their four-legged companions.”

Entertainment by four-legged creatures of another kind is back at Turriff Show for 202

Dubbed as a “ewe-nique” attraction, The Sheep Show has already been seen by more than 2.5 million people across the UK.

The Sheep Show
The Sheep Show has entertained thousands of people around the UK. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

The Sheep Show owner Trevor Wayborn promised a “fun-filled presentation”, with a shearing demonstration, which will introduce event spectators to nine different breeds.

He added: “Each breed has a story to tell, with interesting facts and figures.

“They take their place on stage accompanied by their very own theme tune.

“Nobby the Norfolk Horn is the star of the show and he knows it.

“If you’ve never seen sheep dancing before, it’s well worth coming to see.”

Biggest event of its kind in Scotland

Turriff Show, first held in 1864, will take place at the Haughs on Queen’s Road.

It is the biggest two-day agricultural show in Scotland, attracting 24,000 visitors annually.

More from Farming

Getting ready for Tarland Show 2024
Nearly time to let your hair down at Tarland Show
Farmer and Highland Games competitor, judge and enthusiast, Bob Aitken.
Obituary: Mearns farmer and Aboyne Highland Games 'pocket Hercules', Bob Aitken
woman inspects livestock in a farm
Blackadders backs farmers as it sees market opportunities
Potatoes
Potatoes in Practice back next month
Prize-winning doggie duo Lacey and Parker, with their owner, Katrina Byrne.
Young pup and her big brother triumph at New Deer Show
RHASS's new chairman, James Logan. Image: Muckle Media
Royal Highland's new-look top team unveiled
Simmental breeders from the length and breadth of Scotland will descend on Turriff Show for the national event.
Simmental breeders to put on largest show in the breed at Turriff
Dried up river.
Hutton report warns of drought threat to Scottish crops and livestock
Professor Christine Watson is based in Aberdeen.
Leading Scottish agri scientists join prestigious fellowship
Graham Sutherland took the champion of champions title with his supreme cattle champion, Jojo.
Heifer calf Jojo reigns supreme at Caithness Show

Conversation