Gundogs and dancing sheep to entertain crowds at Turriff Show

Organisers of the 160th Turriff Show have promised a “fantastic array” of people, performances and animals to keep the main ring crowds entertained.

Kipperridge Gundogs, run by Adrian and Caroline Slater on the Ardnamurchan peninsula, epitomise excellence in the world of canine training and performance.

The Slaters are looking forward to entertaining Turriff Show crowds on August 4-5 with their dog display team.

Caroline said: “From dazzling displays of agility to heartwarming demonstrations of obedience, the dogs’ performances leave a lasting impression on spectators of all ages.

“Their remarkable bond with us shines through in every routine, offering entertainment with a meaningful message.”

She added: “With our deep understanding of canine behaviour and wealth of experience, the shows blend skill, professionalism, and a profound connection between humans and their four-legged companions.”

Entertainment by four-legged creatures of another kind is back at Turriff Show.

Dubbed as a “ewe-nique” attraction, The Sheep Show has already been seen by more than 2.5 million people across the UK.

The Sheep Show owner Trevor Wayborn promised a “fun-filled presentation”, with a shearing demonstration, which will introduce event spectators to nine different breeds.

He added: “Each breed has a story to tell, with interesting facts and figures.

“They take their place on stage accompanied by their very own theme tune.

“Nobby the Norfolk Horn is the star of the show and he knows it.

“If you’ve never seen sheep dancing before, it’s well worth coming to see.”

Biggest event of its kind in Scotland

Turriff Show, first held in 1864, will take place at the Haughs on Queen’s Road.

It is the biggest two-day agricultural show in Scotland, attracting 24,000 visitors annually.