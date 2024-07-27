Nearly time to let your hair down at Tarland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly time to let your hair down at Tarland Show

One of north-east's smaller agricultural shows promises fun-packed day for all.

By Keith Findlay
Getting ready for Tarland Show 2024
Getting ready for Tarland Show 2024. Image: Tarland Show

Tarland Show organisers are hoping for a bumper turnout at their big annual event on Saturday August 10.

It’s been a rough ride getting it back on the calendar these past two years.

The 2019 was called off on the day before the show because of bad weather.

Covid restrictions made it impossible to hold the event in ether 2020 or 2021.

And in 2022 it was scuppered by a drop in numbers on the organising committee.

Tarland Show was back on in 2023

A revitalised team made sure the event was back on the agricultural calendar last year.

Next month’s show is the 145th of its kind and has brought a new challenge, as it clashes with 150th anniversary celebrations at Keith Show.

Tarland ‘s committee has pulled out all the stops to make sure their event, though much smaller, is equally memorable.

Last year's cattle champion, from AJR Farms.
Last year’s cattle champion, from AJR Farms. Image: Tarland Show

Stephen Allardyce, president, Tarland Show, said: “Ours is one of the smaller shows, but everyone seems to let their hair down and enjoy themselves. We try to keep it profitable, of course, but the most important thing is to make it a fun family day out.”

Rural education is a major feature of the show, alongside all the usual livestock events.

A ladies’ afternoon tea event, five-a-side football competition, Young Farmers’ stock judging and musical entertainment will take place the day before as a curtain-raiser.

The show itself starts at 9am on the Saturday morning.

Texels’ big day

Tarland is the North of Scotland Texel Club‘s main show this year.

And horse entries are competing in a qualifying round for the Caledonian Showing Chapionships.

Tarland Show secretary Heather Hawcutt said: “We also have vintage tractors and engines, and a modern tractors competition.

Tractors on display at last year's show.
Tractors on display at last year’s show. Image: Tarland Show

“After the winners’ parade we have entertainment in the main ring, including sports and tractor football. There is Highland dancing, tug o’ war and an agricultural education tent, where we will have our show blacksmith doing demonstrations of how to make a horseshoe.”

There is post-show hospitality in a beer tent until 8.30pm and marquee from 9pm-1am.

