Nearly time to let your hair down at Tarland Show

Tarland Show organisers are hoping for a bumper turnout at their big annual event on Saturday August 10.

It’s been a rough ride getting it back on the calendar these past two years.

The 2019 was called off on the day before the show because of bad weather.

Covid restrictions made it impossible to hold the event in ether 2020 or 2021.

And in 2022 it was scuppered by a drop in numbers on the organising committee.

Tarland Show was back on in 2023

A revitalised team made sure the event was back on the agricultural calendar last year.

Next month’s show is the 145th of its kind and has brought a new challenge, as it clashes with 150th anniversary celebrations at Keith Show.

Tarland ‘s committee has pulled out all the stops to make sure their event, though much smaller, is equally memorable.

Stephen Allardyce, president, Tarland Show, said: “Ours is one of the smaller shows, but everyone seems to let their hair down and enjoy themselves. We try to keep it profitable, of course, but the most important thing is to make it a fun family day out.”

Rural education is a major feature of the show, alongside all the usual livestock events.

A ladies’ afternoon tea event, five-a-side football competition, Young Farmers’ stock judging and musical entertainment will take place the day before as a curtain-raiser.

The show itself starts at 9am on the Saturday morning.

Texels’ big day

Tarland is the North of Scotland Texel Club‘s main show this year.

And horse entries are competing in a qualifying round for the Caledonian Showing Chapionships.

Tarland Show secretary Heather Hawcutt said: “We also have vintage tractors and engines, and a modern tractors competition.

“After the winners’ parade we have entertainment in the main ring, including sports and tractor football. There is Highland dancing, tug o’ war and an agricultural education tent, where we will have our show blacksmith doing demonstrations of how to make a horseshoe.”

There is post-show hospitality in a beer tent until 8.30pm and marquee from 9pm-1am.