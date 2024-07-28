North-east’s rich larder being showcased at Turriff Show

The EQ Food and Drink Pavilion will be making its return to Turriff Show and among the event’s top attractions.

It will feature more than 50 stalls, as well as a cookery theatre.

Show president David Allan said: “The superb showcase of local food and drink makes for an atmosphere that is buzzing and centred around the pride of seeing and tasting everything the north-east has to offer.

“There will be a host of local producers as well as ones from further afield, all with a fabulous range of products for visitors to experience.”

‘Real buzz’ about Turriff Show

Louise Urquhart, of Lumphanan-based Louise’s Farm Kitchen, said: “All the committee members and volunteers are so friendly and helpful.

“There is a real buzz about the show… before the gates have even opened.”

She added: “Our sausages completely sold out last time we exhibited so we’ll be back in the EQ pavilion with even more this year.

“We will also be bringing some of our 100% grass-fed Aberdeen Angus beef for the first time.”

In the Quality Meat Scotland Cookery Theatre, Jock Gibson from Macbeth’s butchers in Forres will be giving demonstrations.

Meanwhile, chefs cooking local produce will tell the whole story of processing, retailing and foodservice.

Cookery demo host Catriona Frankitti said: Pride, passion, and provenance have always been at the heart of Turriff Show.

“With 160 years of success to reflect on, it will be a pleasure to host the EQ marquee demonstration kitchen in 2024 on behalf of the sponsors, traders, local chefs and guests.

Claire Rennie, of Summerhouse Drinks, based near Fraserburgh, said: “Showcasing local produce is crucial, because our local customers and consumers are our biggest champions.

“They want to discover more delicacies to buy and enjoy.

“This turns into loyal customers for small and new producers – which gives them the income stream to survive and thrive in business.

Turriff Show takes place on August 4-5 at the Haughs.

Mark Smeaton, of pavilion sponsor EQ, hailed it as “a landmark event we have been excited to be part of for many years”. He added: “It’s important to us to help highlight the impressive produce from growers and makers in Aberdeenshire and beyond.”