North-east’s rich larder being showcased at Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North-east’s rich larder being showcased at Turriff Show

Food and drink from across the region will be a star attraction.

By Keith Findlay
Wark Farm pies, produced near Alford.
Wark Farm pies, produced near Alford. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

The EQ Food and Drink Pavilion will be making its return to Turriff Show and among the event’s top attractions.

It will feature more than 50 stalls, as well as a cookery theatre.

Show president David Allan said: “The superb showcase of local food and drink makes for an atmosphere that is buzzing and centred around the pride of seeing and tasting everything the north-east has to offer.

“There will be a host of local producers as well as ones from further afield, all with a fabulous range of products for visitors to experience.”

Castleton Farm preserves.
Castleton Farm preserves. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

‘Real buzz’ about Turriff Show

Louise Urquhart, of Lumphanan-based Louise’s Farm Kitchen, said: “All the committee members and volunteers are so friendly and helpful.

“There is a real buzz about the show… before the gates have even opened.”

She added: “Our sausages completely sold out last time we exhibited so we’ll be back in the EQ pavilion with even more this year.

“We will also be bringing some of our 100% grass-fed Aberdeen Angus beef for the first time.”

Louise Urquhart, of Louise's Farm Kitchen.
Louise Urquhart, of Louise’s Farm Kitchen. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

In the Quality Meat Scotland Cookery Theatre, Jock Gibson from Macbeth’s butchers in Forres will be giving demonstrations.

Meanwhile, chefs cooking local produce will tell the whole story of processing, retailing and foodservice.

Cookery demo host Catriona Frankitti said: Pride, passion, and provenance have always been at the heart of Turriff Show.

“With 160 years of success to reflect on, it will be a pleasure to host the EQ marquee demonstration kitchen in 2024 on behalf of the sponsors, traders, local chefs and guests.

Culinary demonstration are always popular at Turriff Show.
Culinary demonstration are always popular at Turriff Show. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Claire Rennie, of Summerhouse Drinks, based near Fraserburgh, said: “Showcasing local produce is crucial, because our local customers and consumers are our biggest champions.

“They want to discover more delicacies to buy and enjoy.

“This turns into loyal customers for small and new producers – which gives them the income stream to survive and thrive in business.

Summerhouse Drinks will be at the show.
Summerhouse Drinks will be at the show. Claire Rennie, right, is pictured with her daughter, Helen. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Turriff Show takes place on August 4-5 at the Haughs.

Mark Smeaton, of pavilion sponsor EQ, hailed it as “a landmark event we have been excited to be part of for many years”. He added: “It’s important to us to help highlight the impressive produce from growers and makers in Aberdeenshire and beyond.”

More from Farming

dad smiles at girl sitting on his shoulders while walking to Turriff show for food and drink
EQ Accountants at the Turriff Show: Celebrating local producers
Getting ready for Tarland Show 2024
Nearly time to let your hair down at Tarland Show
The Sheep Show
Gundogs and dancing sheep to entertain crowds at Turriff Show
Farmer and Highland Games competitor, judge and enthusiast, Bob Aitken.
Obituary: Mearns farmer and Aboyne Highland Games 'pocket Hercules', Bob Aitken
woman inspects livestock in a farm
Blackadders backs farmers as it sees market opportunities
Potatoes
Potatoes in Practice back next month
Prize-winning doggie duo Lacey and Parker, with their owner, Katrina Byrne.
Young pup and her big brother triumph at New Deer Show
RHASS's new chairman, James Logan. Image: Muckle Media
Royal Highland's new-look top team unveiled
Simmental breeders from the length and breadth of Scotland will descend on Turriff Show for the national event.
Simmental breeders to put on largest show in the breed at Turriff
Dried up river.
Hutton report warns of drought threat to Scottish crops and livestock

Conversation