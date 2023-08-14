Tarland returns to the show circuit as a success

Organisers hailed a successful day for the return of Tarland Show, with increased entries of cattle, sheep and horses forward for the first event in three years.

Showgoers and exhibitors were out in force to support the last agricultural show of the season in the north-east, particularly after Tarland was cancelled last year due to a lack of volunteers.

Taking the supreme honours in the beef section, when judged in a points system by the individual judges, was this year’s Turriff Show champion of champions winner, Newlogie Royaleclipse, from AJR Farms, Ellon.

Brought out by stockman Andrew Reid, this three-year-old Charolais cow is by Newlogie Noble, out of Balmaud Eclipse, and was paraded with her September-born heifer calf Newlogie Totaleclipse, which took the reserve honours in the breed.

Royaleclipse also stood reserve at the Royal Highland Show and was first in her class at the Great Yorkshire Show.

In reserve, was commercial cattle showman Blair Duffton from Huntly, with a 23-month-old Limousin cross heifer which has attended virtually all of the north-east shows along with Mr Duffton and the rest of the show team.

This was Pepsi, a Welsh-bred Limousin cross heifer, which also scooped reserve inter-breed beef at Fettercairn and champion at three other shows this summer.

Over in the sheep pens, a home-bred Texel gimmer from Roy and Gillian Adams, Raemoir, Banchory, ruled supreme when tapped out by the breed judges.

The couple, who run 25 breeding females in their Deevalley flock, won with a daughter of Millars Evolution, out of a Lakeview ewe purchased in Lanark.

She also lifted the red, white and blue sash at Banchory, and was reserve at Fettercairn.

Local couple Ross and Kirsty Williams from Ranna, Tarland, took runner up with a Beltex gimmer named Lamington Heather, which the Williams bought privately.

She is by Wannop’s Firecracker, out of Lamington Bridget, and was on her first outing.

Michael Durno from Auchorachan, Glenlivet, took champion in the pairs cattle competition with two home-bred Simmental bulls, Auchorachan Maverick and Auchorachan MacGregor.

Maverick is a September 2021-born son of Auchorachan Kaiser, while MacGregor is an August 2021-born son of Auroch Hudson.

Both bulls are destined for Stirling Bull Sales in October.

Meanwhile, Blair Duffton and his team of helpers were back among the tickets when they stood champion in the groups with a trio of black Limousin crosses.

The overall horse champion went to the Highland pony winner from local breeder Lynne MacDonald, Tarland.

This was her six-year-old gelding Islay Malt of Coynach, by Whitefield Prince Platinum, out of Pavlova of Whitefield.

She already scooped champion and reserve supreme at Echt, and was second at the Royal Highland Show.

RESULTS

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus (Judge: Gordon McConachie, Grantown-on-Spey). Champion – AJR Farms, Ellon, with four-year-old cow Logie Eyebright V926, by Blelack Prince Cornelius S661, out of Logie Eyebright F481. She stood reserve female at the Yorkshire and was best cow and calf at the Summer National Show at Turriff. Shown with December-born calf by a Blelack sire. Reserve – Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, with yearling heifer Tonley Fiona, by Tonley Jester Eric, out of Tonley Fiona. Reserve female at the Summer National Show at Turriff.

Charolais (Judge: Gordon Walker, Dunnotar). Champion and reserve – AJR Farms, Ellon. Champion and inter-breed beef champion was three-year-old home-bred cow Newlogie Royaleclipse, by Newlogie Noble, out of Balmaud Eclipse. Paraded with September-born heifer calf Newlogie Totaleclipse, duo stood reserve at the Royal Highland, first at the Yorkshire, and champion of champions at Turriff Show. Reserve was her calf Newlogie Totaleclipse, by Rosanna Rudolph.

British Blonde (Judge: Gordon Walker). Champion and reserve – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith. Ruling supreme was the seven-year-old cow Strathisla Maxine, by Strathisla Hero, previous reserve champion winner at Highland Show, out of Strathisla Esther. Champion at Banchory and Turriff two years on the trot. Reserve went to Alison’s 15-month-old bull Strathisla Tango, by Druk Lance, out of Whiteleys Laura. First at Echt.

Limousin (Judge: Gordon Walker). Champion – Aileen Ritchie, Tamala, Whitecairns, with January 2021-born in-calf heifer Lowflan Suzie, purchased at Red Ladies for 5,000gns. She is by Gunnerfleet Eros and is due to calve in October to Woodmarsh Royalmint. Reserve inter-breed at Angus, champion of champions at Echt, and champion at New Deer and Banchory. Reserve – Miller Farms, Lurg, Midmar, with yearling bull Millers TheKing, by Grahams Michael, out of Ronick Popsicle. First outing.

Highland (Judge: Gordon McConachie). Champion – Stuart Greaves, Ellon, with two-year-old heifer Ladie Darcy of of Ardiffery, by Ewan Buidhe of Craigieray, out of Heather 3 of Richmondhill. First at Echt. Reserve – John Singer, Kintore House, Auchenblae, with home-bred yearling heifer Cary Cora Dhubh of Kintore Castle, by Dubh Armunn of Seam, out of Cora Dhubh of Applecross. Reserve junior female and reserve overall junior at RHS; first at Fettercairn, second at Angus and Perth, champion at Banchory.

Any other pure-bred cattle (Judge: Gordon Walker). Champion – Martin Poyser, Cummerton Farm, New Aberdour, with May 2021-born bull Milovaig 1 Vindicator, by Shraden 1 Perestroika, out of Milovaig 1 Bonnie Belle 6. He was AOB champion at Echt, New Deer, Banchory and Turriff, and reserve senior male at the National Show at Perth. Reserve – Ian Skea, Glenbervie, Kemnay, with 27-mont- old Bennachie Amy 5, by Morley 1 Rebble Kicks, out of Bennachie 1 Amy. First at Fettercairn and reserve senior male at the National Show.

Simmental (Judge: Gordon Walker). Champion – Michael Durno, Auchorachan, Glenlivet, with August 2021-born bull Auchorachan Maverick, by Auchorachan Kaiser, out of Auchorachan Honnie. First at Keith and Grantown. Reserve – Emma Smith, Bankhead, Portlethen, with December 2021-born Riverdee Maisey, by Drumsleed Kingsman, out of Lopemede Raquel. Champion at Echt and reserve at New Deer.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Gordon McConachie). Champion – Ross and Kirsty Williams, Ranna, Tarland, with six-year-old cow Dunsyre Iona 31, by Redhill Ferny, out of Dunsyre Iona 5. Champion at local shows last summer. Reserve – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, with 16-month-old bull Strathisla Sligo.

Young handlers – Aged 13 to 16 – 1, Sophie Adams; 2, Molly Poyser; 3, Chloe McEwan. Aged under 12 – 1, Tara Adams; 2, Cameron Elliot; 3, Lily Smith.

Cross cattle unhaltered (Judge: Frank Smart, Torphins). Champion and reserve – Lily Smith, Sunnyhill Farm, Turriff. Champion was a Limousin cross cow with heifer calf which stood reserve at Keith Show. The cow was bred by the Robertsons, Newton of Logierait, and the calf is by Huntershall Rosso. Reserve went to another Limousin cross cow with bull calf at foot which stood champion at Banchory.

Cross cattle haltered (Judge: Frank Smart). Champion and reserve – Blair Duffton, Huntly. Taking champion and reserve inter-breed was Pepsi, a 23-month-old Welsh-bred Limousin cross heifer. She was lightweight champion at LiveScot and the Welsh Winter Fair, also reserve inter-breed beef at Fettercairn, champion at Echt, Banchory and Turriff, and reserve champion at New Deer. Reserve for Blair and the team was Sirloin, a 16-month-old Limousin cross bullock bred at Logierait. He was purchased for £2,500 at the Spring Show where he was reserve champion. Reserve champion at Banchory.

Clydesdale (Judge: Keona Eastwood, Huntly). Champion – Norman Christie, Fintray, with two-year-old filly Anguston Annabelle, which stood second in her class at Turriff. Reserve – Lynne MacDonald, Tarland, with mare Freezlund Miss Eliza, a second prize winner from Turriff.

Highland ponies (Judge: Louise Cushnie, Perth). Champion and overall horse – Lynne MacDonald, with six-year-old gelding Islay Malt of Coynach, by Whitefield Prince Platinum, out of Pavlova of Whitefield. Champion at Echt and reserve supreme, and second at Highland Show. Reserve – Sarah MacIntosh, Peterhead, with three-year-old filly Roisin of Strathmore, bought as a weaned foal. By Strathmore Clova, out of Maggie Rose of Strathmore. Reserve champion at Banchory and third at Highland Show.

Standard Shetland (Judge: Irene Spence, Alford). Champion and supreme Shetland – Christine Forbes, Keith, with four-year-old mare Lynemore Lady May, by Lynemore Elution, out of Lynemore Elena. Reserve champion at New Deer. Reserve – K Gibb and M Ritch, Kingswells, with six-year-old mare Harviestoun Rosie, bought last year. She was on her first outing.

Miniature Shetland (Judge: Irene Spence). Champion and reserve overall Shetland – Ann Irvine, Rothienorman, with seven-year-old stallion Helawi Highland Laddie, which stood champion miniature at the North of Scotland Shetland Pony Group. Reserve – Christine Forbes, with yearling filly Lynemore Noodles, by Lynemore Dandy. First at Banchory and junior champion at Grantown.

Sheep

Blackface (Judge: Steven Johnstone, Lumphanan). Champion – Glenrinnes Farms, Dufftown, with a home-bred gimmer by £5,500 Burncastle, out of a home-bred ewe by £3,200 Kirkland. Reserve at the Black Isle, and first at Keith and Grantown. Reserve – JH Thomson, Mains Of Glenbuchat, Strathdon, with a one-crop ewe bought as a ewe lamb from Little Port. First outing.

Suffolk (Judge: Ron Greig, Ellon). Champion and reserve – The Lorimer family, Cadgerford, Kingswells. Taking champion was the two-shear tup Redbrae HRH, by Forkins Samson, bought out of Lanark. First in his class at shows this summer. Reserve was a tup lamb by Birness Blue Steel, out of a home-bred ewe by Ballycannon Boss.

Texel (Judge: Ron Greig). Champion and reserve – Roy and Gillian Adams, Deevalley Texels, Banchory. Ruling supreme and going on to stand inter-breed sheep champion was a home-bred gimmer by Millars Evolution, out of a Lakeview ewe. She was champion at Banchory and reserve at Fettercairn. In reserve, was a home-bred one-crop ewe by Deveronvale Aftershock, out of a Deveronvale ewe. Second in her class at Banchory.

Any other breed (Judge: Leslie Smith, Mill of Fowlis). Champion and reserve inter-breed sheep – Ross and Kirsty Williams, with Beltex gimmer Lamington Heather ET, by Wannop’s Firecracker, out of Lamington Bridget. She was bought privately and was on her first outing. Reserve – Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, with a Blue Texel tup lamb named Tonley Hugo, by Saltire Ferocious, out of Ettrick Fancy Pants. Destined for sale at Carlisle.

Cross sheep (Judge: Steven Johnstone). Champion -Ronnie Wilkie, Tillyboy, Echt, with Beltex cross Texel lambs which stood champion at Banchory. They are by a tup bought privately from Alan Miller, Lurg. Reserve – Sarah Finnie, Turriff, with a pair of home-bred Texel cross gimmers by Knock Dobbin, out of home-bred Mule ewes.

Pair of carcase lambs (on the hoof). Champion – Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Keith, with lightweight Beltex cross lambs. Reserve – Sally Glennie, Keig, with Blue Texel cross lambs by a home-bred tup.

Young handlers – Aged 10 and under – 1, Ada Von Gehlen-Horne; 2, Brodie Insch; 3, Archie Brown. Aged 11 to 14 – 1, Daniel Riach; 2, Isaac Miskelly; 3, James Strachan.

Goats (Judge: Denise Ferguson, Bridge of Cally). Champion and reserve – Agnes Aitken, Stonehaven.