Aberdeen cafe, The Tartan Pig, to be sold

An Aberdeen cafe is going on the market – with the current owner calling it a “sad day.”

The Tartan Pig, which is located on the city’s Hollybank Place, opened in 2019 and is well-known for its tasty treats and comforting food.

Posting on Facebook, the owner – whose name is not known – said it is a “great cafe with good returns” and has been “great for the local community and the city.”

However, they added that they don’t have the time “to give it the attention it needs.”

In a post online, he said it was a “sad day today.”

He added: “Not looking for a huge amount for it. I want someone to take it on and cherish it, and make it further flourish and reach its full potential.

“Ongoing and increasing commitments on the farm forced my hand and I just don’t have the time to give it the attention it needs.”

The owner wants a quick sale, saying that he does not “want to hang about”, adding: “It’s a hard enough decision as it is without tagging it out.”

Difficult years for The Tartan Pig

The cafe has faced a difficult few years.

In 2020, at the height of Covid-19, the owners expressed their anger after a window was smashed.

At the time, they said: “As if we haven’t enough on our plate we received a message from a lovely customer of ours tonight to tell us our window has been smashed.

“We truly are at the brink of collapse just like many other local businesses so now more than ever support local and shop local where you can.”

In March this year, they also said that road closures around Holburn Street were making it “rather difficult” for its customers to get to them.

They said it was “like a maze” for people to get to the cafe and urged: “Please don’t let this put you off visiting us.”

New owner should have ‘bucket load of passion’

When contacted by The Press and Journal, a spokesman for the cafe added: “Hopefully someone with a bucket load of passion will take it on and it will do them a good turn as it has me.”

To find out more about taking over the Tartan Cafe, people are asked to email thetartanpig@gmail.com.