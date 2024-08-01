Aberdeen cafe, The Tartan Pig, to be sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen cafe, The Tartan Pig, to be sold

The coffee shop is located on the city's Hollybank Place.

By Chris Cromar
The Tartan Pig.
The Tartan Pig is located on Hollybank Place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen cafe is going on the market – with the current owner calling it a “sad day.”

The Tartan Pig, which is located on the city’s Hollybank Place, opened in 2019 and is well-known for its tasty treats and comforting food.

Posting on Facebook, the owner – whose name is not known – said it is a “great cafe with good returns” and has been “great for the local community and the city.”

However, they added that they don’t have the time “to give it the attention it needs.”

The Tartan Pig.
It has a bright and welcoming interior. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

In a post online, he said it was a “sad day today.”

He added: “Not looking for a huge amount for it. I want someone to take it on and cherish it, and make it further flourish and reach its full potential.

“Ongoing and increasing commitments on the farm forced my hand and I just don’t have the time to give it the attention it needs.”

The owner wants a quick sale, saying that he does not “want to hang about”, adding: “It’s a hard enough decision as it is without tagging it out.”

The Tartan Pig.
The cafe is a favourite of many. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Difficult years for The Tartan Pig

The cafe has faced a difficult few years.

In 2020, at the height of Covid-19, the owners expressed their anger after a window was smashed. 

At the time, they said: “As if we haven’t enough on our plate we received a message from a lovely customer of ours tonight to tell us our window has been smashed.

“We truly are at the brink of collapse just like many other local businesses so now more than ever support local and shop local where you can.”

In March this year, they also said that road closures around Holburn Street were making it “rather difficult” for its customers to get to them.

Holburn Street road closures.
The closure of Holburn Street earlier this year was challenging for the Tartan Pig. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

They said it was “like a maze” for people to get to the cafe and urged: “Please don’t let this put you off visiting us.”

New owner should have ‘bucket load of passion’

When contacted by The Press and Journal, a spokesman for the cafe added: “Hopefully someone with a bucket load of passion will take it on and it will do them a good turn as it has me.”

To find out more about taking over the Tartan Cafe, people are asked to email thetartanpig@gmail.com.

