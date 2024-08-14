Gallery: ‘Doddie the iCON’ leads this year’s Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run

Tractors, led by “Doddie the iCON”, have come out in their numbers as part of this year’s Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run.

The unique tartan-wrapped JCB Fastrac led the march, which aims to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity set up by the late rugby great Doddie Weir to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The army of tractors travelled from the Haughs in Turriff and made their way through Rothienorman before finishing at Thainstone Mart in Inverurie.

Behind the wheel of Doddie the iCON was local farmer Sandy Duffus, who was diagnosed with MND earlier this year.

The two businesses behind the initiative are Annie Kenyon Architects Ltd and agricultural machinery specialists CC Powell Ltd who, at last week’s Turriff Show, raised over £20,000 for the foundation.

Doddie, who died of MND at the age of 52 in 2022, founded the charity to fund research with the vision of “a world free of MND” and so far has raised over £11 million.

The charity can be supported here.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured the tractors in all their glory.