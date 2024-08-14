Gallery: ‘Doddie the iCON’ leads this year’s Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Gallery: ‘Doddie the iCON’ leads this year’s Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run

The event started in Turriff and went all the way to Thainstone Mart.

An impressive lineup of tractors traveled from the Haughs in Turriff, through Rothienorman, and arrived at Thainstone Mart in Inverurie. All images by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
An impressive lineup of tractors traveled from the Haughs in Turriff, through Rothienorman, and arrived at Thainstone Mart in Inverurie. All images by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Katherine Ferries & Chris Cromar

Tractors, led by “Doddie the iCON”, have come out in their numbers as part of this year’s Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run.

The unique tartan-wrapped JCB Fastrac led the march, which aims to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity set up by the late rugby great Doddie Weir to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The army of tractors travelled from the Haughs in Turriff and made their way through Rothienorman before finishing at Thainstone Mart in Inverurie.

Behind the wheel of Doddie the iCON was local farmer Sandy Duffus, who was diagnosed with MND earlier this year.

The two businesses behind the initiative are Annie Kenyon Architects Ltd and agricultural machinery specialists CC Powell Ltd who, at last week’s Turriff Show, raised over £20,000 for the foundation.

Doddie, who died of MND at the age of 52 in 2022, founded the charity to fund research with the vision of “a world free of MND” and so far has raised over £11 million.

The charity can be supported here.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured the tractors in all their glory.

Annabel Rennie wearing Doddie Merchandise in support.
Celebrating community and commitment with friends and family at the Tractor Run.
Family and friends coming together to support the Tractor Run cause.
The tartan tractor supporting the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
Beth Mitchell, 9.
Crowds gathered, spirits high, and excitement in the air at the Tractor Run!
All lined up and ready to go – the Tractor Run is about to begin!
The unique tartan-wrapped JCB Fastrac led the march
Crowds turned out for the tractor run
Family and friends coming together for a great cause at the Tractor Run!
Tartan pride is on full display! The JCB Fastrac leads the charge at Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run, raising funds for a good cause.
Tractors of all shapes and sizes rolling in unison for a great cause!
Friends and family gather to celebrate tradition and community at the Tractor Run.
Everyone is enjoying the Tractor Run together!
The Tractor Run brings friends and family closer, one tractor at a time.
A tractor-filled day with the best company
Enjoying the day with family while supporting a great cause at the Tractor Run.
Picture of Freddie Keith age 2.
Tractor fun
Tractors and togetherness – a perfect day out with family and friends.
Tractor driver Sonny Gibb.
Thumbs up
Friends and family enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the Tractor Run!
Celebrating community and connection with loved ones at the Tractor Run.
A day of tractor excitement shared with those who matter most – friends and family!
Neil Duffus and Sister Claire Duffus.
Turning heads with those huge tyres!
AJ Matthew 13.
The Tractor Run is a day to remember.
Friends and family turning out in full force to support the Tractor Run and make a difference!
Sandy Duffus Tractor Run 2024
Evie Burnett, 4, and sister Quinn, 1.
Gill Christie and Georgia, 3.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A family evening out
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Behind the wheel of Doddie the iCON was local farmer Sandy Duffus, who was diagnosed with MND earlier this year.
Creating memories and supporting a great cause with family and friends at the Tractor Run.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A day of unity and support with family and friends at the Tractor Run.
Showing up and standing together
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scottish farmer Sandy Duffus, who has been diagnosed with MND led the run from Turriff to Thainstone.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tractors lined up
An impressive lineup for an even more impressive cause!
Families, friends, and neighbours – all lined up to witness the tradition of Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run!
A young fan with a passion for tractors and photography!
Sandy Duffus Tractor Run 2024
Turning miles into smiles, one tractor at a time.
The Tractor Run is underway and it’s a sight to see.
Cheers and smiles all around as we watch Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run roll by.
From the farm to the road, these tractors are driving change in the Tractor Run!
The Tractor Run is more than a journey – it’s a movement!
Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run 2024
The power of many united for one cause! Tractors lined up and ready for Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run
Don’t let their size fool you! These small tractors are driving a big change in the fight against MND.
Watching Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run is a highlight of the evening.
Tractors of all shapes and sizes rolling in unison for a great cause!
The crowd’s excitement is driving the tractors forward at Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run.
The community turned out in record numbers to watch Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run.
Smiles, waves, and cheers – the crowd’s support makes Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run even more special.
Celebrating the power of community and support with loved ones at the Tractor Run.
Sharing the excitement and support with family and friends during the Tractor Run.
Friends and family turning out in full force to support the Tractor Run
From cheers to support, family and friends are making the Tractor Run unforgettable!
Sandy Duffus Tractor Run 2024
Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run 2024
Sandy Duffus’ Tractor Run 2024
Smiles and waves all around as the Tractor Run rolls through!
Scottish farmer Sandy Duffus, who has been diagnosed with MND will lead the run from Turriff to Thainstone.

More from Farming

Amelia Booth, Kelsey Munnerley and Maci Munnerley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Crowds turn out for fun at Grantown Show
Joe Watson's brothers Murdo and Fraser and family with the Trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Day of reflection at Turriff Show as Joe Watson Stockjudging Award handed back to…
Keith Show
It's showtime in Moray as big Keith event celebrates 150 years
Orkney County Show
All systems go for Orkney County Show
Farmer and former St Margaret's School for Girl's student Nicola Wordie.
Nicola will be banging drum for women farmers at Turriff Show
Black Isle Show;s overall champion cow Corskie Illusion.
Classy Simmental Corskie Illusion triumphs at Black Isle Show
Black Isle Show
Gallery: 28 of the best pictures from the Black Isle Show
Swinney sees 'fabulous examples of good work' down on the farm
Michael Woods, right, with his 4000gns Cydros Roy, joined by Highlands-based buyer Raymond Ross
New life in Sutherland for 'boisterous' £4,200 sheepdog Roy
Sheep on a moorland road.
New report highlights sustainable future for sheep farmers

Conversation