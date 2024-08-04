GALLERY: The best pictures from this year’s Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: The best pictures from this year’s Turriff Show

Our photographer has been there capturing all the best moments.

Daniel Mackay enjoying the farm equipment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Daniel Mackay enjoying the farm equipment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay & Ross Hempseed

Thousands of people have descended on the Haughs in Turriff to enjoy Scotland’s largest two-day agricultural show.

As always, farming and non-farming people alike have had plenty to keep them busy.

Turriff Show has been held in the north-east town since 1864.

This year, it has been home to more than 300 exhibitor stands.

And they’ve showcased food, drink, craft and a wide range of other produce from across the north-east and beyond.

Cookery displays with top chefs, fairground rides, pipe bands and heaps of other entertainment, alongside the customary livestock and horse competitions, have been keeping the crowds entertained.

Our photographer Kath Flannery has been capturing all the best moments.

Craig Wilson giving a cooking demonstration. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Performances at the show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Hay family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
From L-R: Brianny, Pauline, Shona and Megan with dogs Yogi, Rose and Clover. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Nathalie James enjoying the kids activities. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rebecca and mum Kelly Pye. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ethan Delph enjoying the kids activites. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Broden Venables. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Daniel Mackay enjoying the farm equipment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ruaridh Webster with ‘The Tasmanian Devil’ the traction engine built in 1912. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ben Fawkes and Paul Silver with their first place 1922 Aveling & Porter steamroller called Buster. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ella and Archie Gray. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Alasdair Houstoun. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Roxy the Newfoundland cooling off. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kirsty Dunning with Bracklinn Rosebud, the Large Mountain and Moorland Champion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation