GALLERY: The best pictures from this year’s Turriff Show

Thousands of people have descended on the Haughs in Turriff to enjoy Scotland’s largest two-day agricultural show.

As always, farming and non-farming people alike have had plenty to keep them busy.

Turriff Show has been held in the north-east town since 1864.

This year, it has been home to more than 300 exhibitor stands.

And they’ve showcased food, drink, craft and a wide range of other produce from across the north-east and beyond.

Cookery displays with top chefs, fairground rides, pipe bands and heaps of other entertainment, alongside the customary livestock and horse competitions, have been keeping the crowds entertained.

Our photographer Kath Flannery has been capturing all the best moments.