Island-hopping Callum Simpson counts northern lights among best farming memories

Each month, we catch up with an SAYFC member. This time round, we hear from Callum Simpson of Garioch Junior Agricultural Club.

What’s your background?

I grew up on the family farm near Insch, Aberdeenshire, with my parents and older brother. I now live just a couple of minutes walk away from the farm in the village, with my girlfriend, Sally.

What do you do for an occupation?

I have worked at home on the farm alongside my parents and grandad, Alec Simpson, who has sadly passed away, for as long as I can remember, but officially for 10 years.

The farm is a mix of cattle, sheep and arable. Calves and lambs are reared from birth right through to finishing, and a small proportion of the barley grown is sold for malting.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I am in my second year as chairperson of Garioch JAC, after being treasurer for three years and on-farm convener.

I am now n my second year as chairperson of West Aberdeenshire District after being vice-chairperson for two years.

Meanwhile, I am also a committee member on the national agriculture and rural affairs committee.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I joined SAYFC to meet likeminded people, learn new skills and benefit from opportunities which are available to members. Living in a rural community, I was brought up hearing a lot about Young Farmers and things that they do.

Our club is very active in the community and we recently helped our local church tidy up their grounds.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

I have many memories from my time as a Young Farmer so far. My most memorable of all is competing in the tug o’ war at the Royal Highland Show, representing both my club and district teams.

I also had a memorable weekend in Caithness competing in the north region agri competitions, placing second in the cattle dressing and then going clubbing in my boiler suit.

Your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

It has got to be the spring months. I really enjoy sowing the crops and lambing, and find it a very enjoyable and rewarding few months.

While checking ewes one night this year, I was lucky to see an amazing display of the northern lights, making that late night all the more worthwhile.

I also enjoy the summer shows, competing in tug o’ wars and catching up on socialising.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

It would be to increase the respect people have for farmers and the quality produce which we work hard to rear and grow.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Over the past 12 years I have thoroughly enjoyed being a member of SAYFC. I have travelled all over Scotland to take part in various different north and national competitions and social events, meeting like-minded people and learning new skills, while also making good friends and memories along the way.

Stock judging reasons training has improved my confidence in writing and public speaking, while tug o’ war training and competitions have helped to keep me fit and build my strength.

Young Farmers has also given me the opportunity to meet people from other parts of the world.

This summer, along with my family, I hosted an exchangee from Canada. I spent a few days showing her the best of what the north-east has to offer.

A couple of years ago I went on a club trip to Northern Ireland to visit the Balmoral Show (NI’s largest agricultural event), which was an enjoyable experience.

What are your life ambitions?

One ambition of mine since I was a little boy has been to go and work in another country for harvest.

Last year I got an opportunity that was too good to turn down and realised this ambition. After lots of planning and support from my parents and Sally, I left for Australia in early September 2023.

Once there, I drove a combine throughout harvest, mainly harvesting wheat and chickpeas. Sally joined me after harvest, and we spent a bit of time touring parts of Australia and New Zealand before returning to Scotland in February – just in time for the snow and early lambing.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time away and would definitely encourage anyone who would like to do something similar to just go and do it.

Another ambition of mine is to visit all the Scottish islands. I have visited a few so far, including in Shetland and Orkney, as well as Skye, Harris, Mull, Jura and Islay.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

There is something for everyone in SAYFC, whether you are from an agricultural background or not.

I would encourage people to join as it’s a great way of having fun, learning new skills, meeting friends and making memories. In my experience the more effort you make and more involved you get, the more you benefit and develop.