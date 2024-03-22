Nia Sutherland: SAYFC has had a huge impact on my life

Each month we catch up with Young Farmers from SAYFC’s north region. This time, we hear from Shetland Young Farmers’ chairperson Nia Sutherland, who shares two of the most memorable moments in her life so far.

What’s your background? I grew up on a beef and sheep farm and been passionate about it for as long as I can remember. Every school holidays or weekends was spent helping out. Even to this day I don’t really view it as a job it’s more of a lifestyle.

What do you do for an occupation? I have just finished doing an apprenticeship with A&D Hunter which is our family business. I also work as a slaughterman/labourer for our local abattoir and I am a yardsperson at our local auction mart.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously? I have just been elected as chairperson for Shetland Young Farmers and I am excited to try and achieve my goals for the club over the next year. We have a great committee. I have been a committee member since I was 16 and have done various office bearer roles such as social media convenor, assistant secretary and vice-chair.

Why did you join Young Farmers? I joined Young Farmers because it was a chance to meet with like minded people and do fun activities as well as gaining some knowledge along the way.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far? My most memorable moment in Young Farmers so far was winning the junior stockjudging at the Royal Highland Show in 2022. I also represented our club in the Club of The Year competition that year too and we managed to win that, so that awards ceremony was one of the most memorable moments in my life so far! The atmosphere was second to none.

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? My favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar has to be summer time. I love silage time in particular. Seeing the livestock and ground thriving is a great feeling. I love working in the nice weather too if we manage to get any up in Shetland!

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? I feel like this is a boring one but if I could change something in the world it would definitely be the weather! We get pretty poor weather up in Shetland and very harsh winters.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? I would genuinely say Young Farmers has had a huge impact on my life. It’s made me meet so many new friends and grown my confidence greatly, along with all the opportunities it has given me.

What are your life ambitions? My life ambitions are to hopefully one day have a farm business myself and bring the ground out to its full potential along with producing quality livestock.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC? I would encourage anybody to join SAYFC whether you are from a farming background or not. It’s a great chance to network and expand your knowledge while having fun along the way.