The Flying Pigs: GB News headquarters would bring X Factor to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

The Flying Pigs: GB News headquarters would bring X Factor to Aberdeen

Struan Metcalfe returns to the political arena with – shock, horror – the news that the boy Starmer has made a decision he actually agrees with.

Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Moray Barber.

Struan Metcalfe, former MP for Aberdeenshire North by North East and surrounding nether regions

Your humble correspondent has been uncharacteristically quiet since the last election.  Truth be told, I’ve been lying low since the good people of Aberdeenshire North by North East inexplicably decided to dispense with my services.

I have been licking my wounds, as well as some of the rather splendid gelato that they have on the Amalfi coast.  I thought I deserved a good break after 10 years tireless public service, and am now refreshed and ready to kick on with political comment, as well as the various consultancies and non-executive directorships I was able to hoover up in the dying days of Rishi’s reign!

So I return to the political arena with – shock, horror – the news that the boy Starmer has made a decision I actually agree with!

After all the bally lefties banging on about energy profits and the ‘we’re all doomed Captain Mainwaring’ pronouncements about the Budget in October, I was thoroughly depressed about what life was going to be like in the north east of Scotland under a Labour government.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes.

But our new prime minister has finally seen sense and we understand he is soon to announce something that will undoubtedly change the fortunes of the north east and save thousands of jobs.

Yes, that’s right – we have reason to believe that Aberdeen is soon to become the headquarters of GB News.

Huzzah and hooray!

It’s about time we attracted the X Factor this region so richly deserves.

It’s high time this region was the home of an opinion-orientated right wing mouth piece. And I’m not talking about Andrew Bowie.

It’s been too long since the likes of top talent like Selina Scott (still the GOAT!) and Isla Traquair (be still my beating heart) graced our screens here in Aberdeen.  So I say ‘welcome’ and ‘woof’ to Anne Diamond and Michelle Dewberry.  And I offer a grunt of greeting and a manly handshake to Eamonn Holmes.

Their interviews are the tops. I can’t wait to cross swords with the likes of Dan Wooton and Jacob Rees Mogg as we explore and debate the most important  issues of the day. Vital questions such as:

“Why is Jeremy Clarkson correct on everything?”

And

“Should Douglas Lumsden at least try and make a bit more of an effort not to dress like a tramp in Holyrood?”

So credit where credit is due.  I for one, have to humbly say this…finally… finally there is something good that our new three month old Labour led government has achieved!

@FlyingPigNews

More from Opinion

Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
Colin Farquhar: Macduff finally on the up - with long-awaited supermarket near and aquarium…
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
Scott Begbie: It's not enough to celebrate those who help the less fortunate -…
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
David Knight: My cancer diagnosis makes me seriously question Aberdeen City Council's charity cash…
5
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
Moreen Simpson: Being a Nana is nae aywis easy but it's the best job…
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
John Ross: No Inverness Hogmanay party this year, but the bigger picture is worth…
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
Iain Maciver: New Gaelic scrabble board should make boring lessons a lot more fun
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait - we need to fix our broken…
Seeing the band live is something I never thought I would experience.
Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of…
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
Euan McColm: Creative Scotland exists to wreck rather than support the dreams of creative…
Could Eamonn Holmes and GB News be coming to Aberdeen?
Iain Maciver: Reports of my death have been gravely exaggerated - I've just moved…

Conversation