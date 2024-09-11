Strong entry forward for two days of Caithness ram sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Strong entry forward for two days of Caithness ram sales

Caithness Sheep Breeders and North Country Cheviot Sheep Society both ready for annual shows at Quoybrae.

By Keith Findlay
The 2023 Caithness ram show champion.
The 2023 Caithness ram show champion. Image: ANM Group

Caithness Livestock Centre, run by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM), has a “strong” entry lined up for its big annual ram sales next week.

The event at Quoybrae, near Wick, will feature 295 rams and 1,500 gimmers.

It kicks off at 4pm on Thursday, September 19, with Caithness Sheep Breeders Association’s annual show and sale of multi-breed rams and ram lambs.

Multi-breed ram entries

The multi-breed ram entries include 80 Texels, 48 Suffolks and 48 any other breeds, including Blue Texels, Dutch Spotteds and Beltexes.

Texels will be judged by Alison Webster, of Ardhuncart Farms, Kildrummy, in Aberdeenshire.

And the Suffolks will be judged by Tommy Linklater, of Stonelea, Stenness, in Orkney.

In the any other breed sections, judging will be done by Zena Mackay, of Bardnaheigh, Bridge of Westfield, near Thurso.

The sale will start at 6.30pm.

North Country Cheviot Sheep Society show and sale

Day two will see the annual North Country Cheviot Sheep Society show and sale of 133 North Country Cheviot rams and females take place.

It is being held in conjunction with the North Country Sheep Society and will start at 8.30am, followed by the sale at 10.30am.

Roderick Runciman, of Allashaws, Galashiels, and Andrew Morris, of Logie Farm Newburgh, Fife, will be judging the shearling and ram lambs.

And Stewart Sleigh, of Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, and James Bruce, of Box
Hill Hagg House, Scarborough, will choose the winners among the females and groups.

Following on from the sale of North Country Cheviot rams will be the annual show and  sale of 1,500 gimmers of all breeds.

The top price North Country Cheviot ram selling through the ring at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Caithness sale in September 2020. Image: ANM Group

ANM auctioneer Scott Chapman said “The annual ram shows and sales at Quoybrae again have once again attracted quality stock.

“We are pleased to have such a strong entry forward.”

Mr Chapman said he expected “positive” trade. Prices will likely be in line with those seen elsewhere as Scottish breeders take advantage of a currently “buoyant” market.

Cheviot tups are up on last year, he said, adding wether lambs have “done quite well” in the past month.

But the recent cold weather has started to show, he said,

Online bidding will be available for all sales.

