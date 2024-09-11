Strong entry forward for two days of Caithness ram sales

Caithness Livestock Centre, run by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM), has a “strong” entry lined up for its big annual ram sales next week.

The event at Quoybrae, near Wick, will feature 295 rams and 1,500 gimmers.

It kicks off at 4pm on Thursday, September 19, with Caithness Sheep Breeders Association’s annual show and sale of multi-breed rams and ram lambs.

Multi-breed ram entries

The multi-breed ram entries include 80 Texels, 48 Suffolks and 48 any other breeds, including Blue Texels, Dutch Spotteds and Beltexes.

Texels will be judged by Alison Webster, of Ardhuncart Farms, Kildrummy, in Aberdeenshire.

And the Suffolks will be judged by Tommy Linklater, of Stonelea, Stenness, in Orkney.

In the any other breed sections, judging will be done by Zena Mackay, of Bardnaheigh, Bridge of Westfield, near Thurso.

The sale will start at 6.30pm.

North Country Cheviot Sheep Society show and sale

Day two will see the annual North Country Cheviot Sheep Society show and sale of 133 North Country Cheviot rams and females take place.

It is being held in conjunction with the North Country Sheep Society and will start at 8.30am, followed by the sale at 10.30am.

Roderick Runciman, of Allashaws, Galashiels, and Andrew Morris, of Logie Farm Newburgh, Fife, will be judging the shearling and ram lambs.

And Stewart Sleigh, of Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, and James Bruce, of Box

Hill Hagg House, Scarborough, will choose the winners among the females and groups.

Following on from the sale of North Country Cheviot rams will be the annual show and sale of 1,500 gimmers of all breeds.

ANM auctioneer Scott Chapman said “The annual ram shows and sales at Quoybrae again have once again attracted quality stock.

“We are pleased to have such a strong entry forward.”

Mr Chapman said he expected “positive” trade. Prices will likely be in line with those seen elsewhere as Scottish breeders take advantage of a currently “buoyant” market.

Cheviot tups are up on last year, he said, adding wether lambs have “done quite well” in the past month.

But the recent cold weather has started to show, he said,

Online bidding will be available for all sales.