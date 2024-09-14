Award-winning Aberdeenshire business to show off new shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Award-winning Aberdeenshire business to show off new shop

Farming-focused CT Scott has also expanded its office areas, while its parts department has doubled in size.

By Keith Findlay
Kieran Anderson, agricultural store operations and parts manager, Emma Scott, director, and Craig Scott, director, of CT Scott.
l-r Kieran Anderson, agricultural store operations and parts manager, Emma Scott, director, and Craig Scott, director, of CT Scott. Image: CT Scott

An award-winning Aberdeenshire business is gearing up to celebrate “significant” investment with a special event later this month.

Agricultural application, engineering and precision farming specialist CT Scott will showcase this and other new facilities during the open day.

The firm, based near Insch, declined to put a figure to its recent investment.

Parts department has doubled in size

Its outlay has paid for a major expansion of office areas and a parts department, which has doubled in size.

Cash has also been spent on a new 2,900sq ft shop stocked with more than 2,500 product lines.

These cover everything from animal husbandry and forestry equipment to hand tools and outdoor clothing. They also include flagship product lines such as workshop technical sprays.

In the new shop at C T Scott, near Insch.
In the new shop at C T Scott, near Insch. Image: CT Scott

The shop is the culmination of a two-year journey from concept to reality.

Bosses said it was a landmark of exponential growth since CT Scott started trading on a full-time basis in August 2016.

They expect their investment to create at least one extra job in the coming year.

The firm is already recruiting for two new mechanics at its base in Glamis, which opened during 2022 to serve a growing client base across Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

Machinery dealer of the year

CT Scott was crowned machinery dealer of the year at last year’s Scottish Agricultural Awards.

It is run by a team of nine, led by former Royal Northern Agricultural Society Awards winner Craig Scott and his wife and fellow director, Emma.

The business covers a wide area from the Forth Bridge to the Black Isle, selling products from the likes of Agrifac, Bateman, Landquip and Spread Point.

It is the sole Scottish importer and distributor of AgLeader GPS equipment.

The opening of the shop and parts department is pivotal to enabling us to better support all our customers.” Craig Scott

Mr Scott said: “We are really looking forward to showing visitors what we have been working on.

“The opening of the shop and parts department is pivotal to enabling us to better support all our customers.

“We hope to better serve the local community by bringing a unique mix of products closer to them.”

CT Scott ‘gaining reach’

Mrs Scott added: “Online sales continue to be important in gaining reach.

“But the significant growth in the amount of stock we hold means it is easier for people to come in and get what they need there and then. This blend will be central to future growth, both locally and further afield.”

C T Scott will host the open day at its headquarters at The Yard, Premnay, near Insch on Saturday September 28 from 10am until 4.30pm.

The day will also feature a raffle, with all proceeds going to RSABI and the Farm Safety Foundation.

