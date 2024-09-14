Award-winning Aberdeenshire business to show off new shop

An award-winning Aberdeenshire business is gearing up to celebrate “significant” investment with a special event later this month.

Agricultural application, engineering and precision farming specialist CT Scott will showcase this and other new facilities during the open day.

The firm, based near Insch, declined to put a figure to its recent investment.

Parts department has doubled in size

Its outlay has paid for a major expansion of office areas and a parts department, which has doubled in size.

Cash has also been spent on a new 2,900sq ft shop stocked with more than 2,500 product lines.

These cover everything from animal husbandry and forestry equipment to hand tools and outdoor clothing. They also include flagship product lines such as workshop technical sprays.

The shop is the culmination of a two-year journey from concept to reality.

Bosses said it was a landmark of exponential growth since CT Scott started trading on a full-time basis in August 2016.

They expect their investment to create at least one extra job in the coming year.

The firm is already recruiting for two new mechanics at its base in Glamis, which opened during 2022 to serve a growing client base across Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

Machinery dealer of the year

CT Scott was crowned machinery dealer of the year at last year’s Scottish Agricultural Awards.

It is run by a team of nine, led by former Royal Northern Agricultural Society Awards winner Craig Scott and his wife and fellow director, Emma.

The business covers a wide area from the Forth Bridge to the Black Isle, selling products from the likes of Agrifac, Bateman, Landquip and Spread Point.

It is the sole Scottish importer and distributor of AgLeader GPS equipment.

The opening of the shop and parts department is pivotal to enabling us to better support all our customers.” Craig Scott

Mr Scott said: “We are really looking forward to showing visitors what we have been working on.

“The opening of the shop and parts department is pivotal to enabling us to better support all our customers.

“We hope to better serve the local community by bringing a unique mix of products closer to them.”

CT Scott ‘gaining reach’

Mrs Scott added: “Online sales continue to be important in gaining reach.

“But the significant growth in the amount of stock we hold means it is easier for people to come in and get what they need there and then. This blend will be central to future growth, both locally and further afield.”

C T Scott will host the open day at its headquarters at The Yard, Premnay, near Insch on Saturday September 28 from 10am until 4.30pm.

The day will also feature a raffle, with all proceeds going to RSABI and the Farm Safety Foundation.