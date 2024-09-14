Caithness Livestock Centre gearing up for big event after ‘fantastic’ nine months

The auctioneer heading up Caithness Livestock Centre has reported “fantastic sheep trade” this year.

Scott Chapman, of Aberdeen & Northern Marts (ANM), runs the facility at Quoybrae, near Wick.

He was speaking as ANM enters the final push of preparations for its annual ram fair.

Top quality stock from across the north

Taking place next Thursday and Friday, September 19-20, the big event has attracted a strong entry of 295 rams and 1,500 gimmers.

The annual show and sales at Quoybrae always attract top quality stock from leading show and commercial breeders across the north.

Last year, centre records were smashed in the sale of multi-breed rams.

Trade reached £2,000 on two occasions for Texel and Suffolk shearlings.

ANM is expecting another “busy ringside of commercial buyers” next week.

Mr Chapman said: “We are pleased to have a good strong entry of tups forward.

“This reflects the fantastic sheep trade that has been witnessed since the beginning of the year.

“It is encouraging to see there is still good opportunity for farmers to be investing in their stock, with good quality tups.”

133 North Country Cheviots

A show and sale of 176 multi-breed rams and ram lambs under the auspices of the Caithness Sheep Breeders’ Association kicks off the whole event on Thursday.

Centre stage on day two is the annual North Country Cheviot Sheep Society show and sale, which this year features 133 North Country Cheviot rams and females.

This will be followed by an annual show and sale of gimmers, with 1,500 of all breeds entered this time.

Jonnie Campbell, of Bardnaclavan Farm, Bridge of Westfield, Thurso, is among those looking forward to the ram sales.

The top breeder of Cheviots and Texels said: “Purchasers have a great opportunity to source quality rams, and to go on and breed top class females for retaining pure or crossing as half-bred or Cheviot mules, which have both witnessed a fantastic trade as of late.”

Online bidding will be available at both sales.