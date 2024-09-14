Caithness Livestock Centre gearing up for big event after ‘fantastic’ nine months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Caithness Livestock Centre gearing up for big event after ‘fantastic’ nine months

Annual competitions and sales at Quoybrae, near Wick, always attract top quality stock.

By Keith Findlay
Sheep in the pen at last year's ram sales at Caithness Livestock Centre
Sheep in the pen at last year's ram sales at Caithness Livestock Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The auctioneer heading up Caithness Livestock Centre has reported “fantastic sheep trade” this year.

Scott Chapman, of Aberdeen & Northern Marts (ANM), runs the facility at Quoybrae, near Wick.

He was speaking as ANM enters the final push of preparations for its annual ram fair.

Top quality stock from across the north

Taking place next Thursday and Friday, September 19-20, the big event has attracted a strong entry of 295 rams and 1,500 gimmers.

The annual show and sales at Quoybrae always attract top quality stock from leading show and commercial breeders across the north.

Last year, centre records were smashed in the sale of multi-breed rams.

Trade reached £2,000 on two occasions for Texel and Suffolk shearlings.

The 2023 Caithness ram show champion.
The 2023 Caithness ram show champion. Image: ANM Group

ANM is expecting another “busy ringside of commercial buyers” next week.

Mr Chapman said: “We are pleased to have a good strong entry of tups forward.

“This reflects the fantastic sheep trade that has been witnessed since the beginning of the year.

“It is encouraging to see there is still good opportunity for farmers to be investing in their stock, with good quality tups.”

133 North Country Cheviots

A show and sale of 176 multi-breed rams and ram lambs under the auspices of the Caithness Sheep Breeders’ Association kicks off the whole event on Thursday.

Centre stage on day two is the annual North Country Cheviot Sheep Society show and sale, which this year features 133 North Country Cheviot rams and females.

This will be followed by an annual show and sale of gimmers, with 1,500 of all breeds entered this time.

Last year's show and sale of North Country Cheviot rams
Last year’s show and sale of North Country Cheviot rams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Jonnie Campbell, of Bardnaclavan Farm, Bridge of Westfield, Thurso, is among those looking forward to the ram sales.

The top breeder of Cheviots and Texels said: “Purchasers have a great opportunity to source quality rams, and to go on and breed top class females for retaining pure or crossing as half-bred or Cheviot mules, which have both witnessed a fantastic trade as of late.”

Online bidding will be available at both sales.

More from Farming

Kieran Anderson, agricultural store operations and parts manager, Emma Scott, director, and Craig Scott, director, of CT Scott.
Award-winning Aberdeenshire business to show off new shop
The Flow Country Scotland peatlands
How Scotland’s peatlands can tackle climate change and more
The 2023 Caithness ram show champion.
Strong entry forward for two days of Caithness ram sales
Tractor
Ben Lowe: Don't let me get 'hangry' amid uncertain weather
Young farmer Callum Simpson.
Island-hopping Callum Simpson counts northern lights among best farming memories
Young rams bound for Kelso Ram Sales in 2021.
Kelso Ram Sales 2024: Sheep numbers down but trade stands up
Ellon Academy pupils cook with chef Leslie Gillespie
Ellon pupils among those learning more about beef, lamb and pork
Robert Chapman, of Farmlay, with some of his hens.
Aberdeenshire's rocket-fuelled hens can be fussy eaters
Young farmers montage
Young farmers tell us their jobs are so much more than 'just driving a…
On the Graham's production line in Nairn.
Dairy giant Graham's invests £2 million in Nairn amid protein rush

Conversation