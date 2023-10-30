First Scottish Agriculture Awards celebrate success across industry

More than 450 people attended the inaugural Scottish Agriculture Awards to celebrate innovative and progressive agricultural businesses and individuals within the sector.

Hosted by AgriScot, Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), and The Scottish Farmer, the evening included 13 categories from advisor and machinery dealer, through to the long-standing and well-regarded Farm of the Year awards.

The Unsung Hero award was won by John Copland from Orkney, who dedicated 46 years of his life as an auctioneer, firstly at Kirkwall Auction Mart and latterly the Orkney Mart.

A special Lifetime Achievement award opened the ceremony and was presented to editor and journalist Ken Fletcher who has committed more than 50 years of his life to writing and editing stories and news for The Scottish Farmer.

The top award, Champion of Champions, went to the Diversified Farm of the Year, Glenklin Farm in Arran, run by the Bone Family.

The judges commended the family’s commitment to the community, and their ambition to continue to develop and improve the farm for future generations.

WINNERS

Adviser of the Year – Heather Wildman, Saviour Associates Ltd

Animal Health Provider of the Year – Clyde Vet Group

Best Agroforestry Award – W Laird & Sons, Netherurd Home Farm

Machinery Dealer of the Year – CT Scott LTD

Supplier of the Year – Redpath Tyres

Young Farmer Initiative of the Year – SAYFC & RSABI – Development and Wellbeing Committee, Thrive Mental Wellbeing App Pilot

Arable Farm of the Year – Savock Farms, Aberdeenshire

Dairy Farm of the Year Award – Coopon Carse Farm, Dumfries and Galloway

Diversified Farm of the Year – Glenkiln Farm, Arran

Scotch Beef Farm of the Year – Firm of T Hodge, Rulesmains Farm, Scottish Borders

Sheep Farm of the Year – Windshiel Farm, Scottish Borders

Sustainable Farm of the Year – R Mitchell & Sons, Whitriggs Farm, Scottish Borders

Unsung Hero of the Year – John Copland, Orkney

Champion of Champions 2023 – Glenkiln Farm, Arran