First Scottish Agriculture Awards celebrate success across industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

First Scottish Agriculture Awards celebrate success across industry

The evening included 13 categories from advisor and machinery dealer, through to Farm of the Year awards.

By Katrina Macarthur
All the winners line up together in Glasgow.
All the winners line up together in Glasgow.

More than 450 people attended the inaugural Scottish Agriculture Awards to celebrate innovative and progressive agricultural businesses and individuals within the sector.

Hosted by AgriScot, Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), and The Scottish Farmer, the evening included 13 categories from advisor and machinery dealer, through to the long-standing and well-regarded Farm of the Year awards.

The Unsung Hero award was won by John Copland from Orkney, who dedicated 46 years of his life as an auctioneer, firstly at Kirkwall Auction Mart and latterly the Orkney Mart.

A special Lifetime Achievement award opened the ceremony and was presented to editor and journalist Ken Fletcher who has committed more than 50 years of his life to writing and editing stories and news for The Scottish Farmer.

The top award, Champion of Champions, went to the Diversified Farm of the Year, Glenklin Farm in Arran, run by the Bone Family.

The judges commended the family’s commitment to the community, and their ambition to continue to develop and improve the farm for future generations.

WINNERS

Adviser of the Year – Heather Wildman, Saviour Associates Ltd

Animal Health Provider of the Year – Clyde Vet Group

Best Agroforestry Award – W Laird & Sons, Netherurd Home Farm

Machinery Dealer of the Year – CT Scott LTD

Supplier of the Year – Redpath Tyres

Young Farmer Initiative of the Year – SAYFC & RSABI – Development and Wellbeing Committee, Thrive Mental Wellbeing App Pilot

Arable Farm of the Year – Savock Farms, Aberdeenshire

Dairy Farm of the Year Award – Coopon Carse Farm, Dumfries and Galloway

Diversified Farm of the Year – Glenkiln Farm, Arran

Scotch Beef Farm of the Year – Firm of T Hodge, Rulesmains Farm, Scottish Borders

Sheep Farm of the Year – Windshiel Farm, Scottish Borders

Sustainable Farm of the Year – R Mitchell & Sons, Whitriggs Farm, Scottish Borders

Unsung Hero of the Year – John Copland, Orkney

Champion of Champions 2023 – Glenkiln Farm, Arran

More from Farming

Setting a new female record for the breed was Heathbrow Natasha which sold to the Popes herd. Picture by Ron Stephen.
Heathbrow sets new Simmental female record at 32,000gns
Michael Robertson, left, from Fodderletter stood reserve champion in the baby beef section with home-bred steer, Brewdog. Photography by MacGregor Photography
North exhibitors enjoy success at Borderway Agri Expo
Drone images of severe flooding from the River Don at Hatton of Fintray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pledges £50,000 to RSABI flood fund
Richard Rankin, chief executive of H and H Group.
H and H Group results show resilience in a difficult year
Top price Aberdeen-Angus at 13,000gns from Duncanziemere.
Stirling Bull Sales: Sticky trade for A-A bulls with 54% clearance but 13k top
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon speaking to a crowd
NFUS seeking vice-president nominations for upcoming election
Keith duo Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson with their 30,000gns and 22,000gns bulls. Picture by Ron Stephen.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais leads with strong average and 50,000gns high
NEW RECORD HOLDER: Richard McCulloch's Overhill House Neo 22 sold for 46,000gns to the Backmuir herd at Keith.
Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals have a record day
Anside Titan from the Irvine family led the way at 14,000gns. Picture by Ron Stephen
Stirling Bull Sales: Anside top Limousins at 14,000gns
Freelance stockman Brian Wills parades the new Simmental record holder at 46,000gns.
New Simmental record holder at 46,000gns sells to Keith breeders