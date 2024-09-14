Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage sets promotion target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage sets promotion target

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United youngster wants to lead by example with strong performances in League One.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness defender Remi Savage, left, is determined to help the club return to the Championship in 2025. Image: SNS.
Inverness defender Remi Savage, left, is determined to help the club return to the Championship in 2025. Image: SNS.

Defender Remi Savage aims to lead by example for Caley Thistle – and has set his sights on a promotion push back to the Championship.

The 22-year-old defender arrived in the Highlands in January from English Premier League side Newcastle United and was part of a largely experienced group of players.

However, disaster struck in May when Inverness lost the relegation play-off final against Hamilton to drop down to League One for the first time since 1999.

Manager Duncan Ferguson has taken a massive pay cut and regrouped with a largely young, local pool of players.

Former Liverpool academy player Savage, who moved to Newcastle for £250,000 in 2021, is showing his experience as he guides his younger team-mates through games.

Inverness ‘belong’ in Championship

Today, mid-table ICT face joint frontrunners Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium, just three points off the pace.

Savage said: “Everyone knows we’ve a young group, but we’ve a good group of lads. We’re all close.

“We know how good we can be and hopefully we can show that.

“I want to help take this club back to the Championship, where we belong.

“I will keep trying my best, which is the same as everyone else in the team.

“If everyone keeps giving 100%, I feel like we can definitely achieve that.”

Inverness defender Remi Savage. Image: SNS.

When asked about whether he’s always shown leadership qualities as a starlet in England, he said: “I tried to be!

“I wouldn’t say I was ever a main leader, but I would always try and give the best account of myself whether I am old or young in a group.

“It doesn’t matter how old or young you are, people can look at you as a role model.

“Giving the best account of yourself is all you can do.”

Savage – ‘We have right mix’ in squad

Savage, who can play full-back when not partnering Danny Devine at the heart of the defence, feels Ferguson has got a talented squad at his disposal this year.

He said: “I have learned a lot since I came here.

“I joined a group which was quite experienced.

“While there are still a few experienced players, there are many younger but experienced players in a way.

“As a team, we’ve got the right mix. The young lads have all got their heads screwed on, and they have gelled within the team.”

Confidence sky high for Alloa clash

And after three successive clean sheets and back-to-back wins over Queen of the South in the league and Stirling Albion in the SPFL Trust Trophy, Inverness are upbeat.

Hosts Alloa have yet to lose in the league and last weekend scored an impressive 3-1 victory at Championship opponents Partick Thistle in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Savage added: “We’ve a few clean sheets and have scored a lot of goals, so we’re confident going into Saturday’s game.

“We’re expecting a tough game. Alloa are coming off a good win, as we did.

“We expect to face the best version of them, and we will definitely bring the best version of us.

“It should be a good game and hopefully we can go down there and take three points.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle goalkeepers Musa Dibaga, left, and Jack Newman.
Musa Dibaga or Jack Newman? Caley Thistle fans have their say
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman is back after rehabbing at his parent club Dundee United. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman returns from knee injury
Inverness fans are backing their team in League One this season. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fans embrace new sense of optimism after summer changes
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner doubles claim against club to £140,000
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Duncan Ferguson: Two-goal striker Adam Brooks 'looks a threat' for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks, who bagged a brace against Stirling Albion on Saturday. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle's Adam Brooks on proving his worth to manager Duncan Ferguson and league…
Adam Brooks curls home his free-kick goal against Stirling Albion. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Duncan Ferguson reaction and key points from Caley Thistle's 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win…
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle face £70,000 demand from former chief executive Scot Gardiner
Inverness defender Flynn Duffy. Image: Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle's Flynn Duffy suffers punctured lung and two broken ribs
Interim Inverness chief executive officer Charlie Christie offered an update on the club's search for a striker. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle take striker on trial after missing out on Alfie Bavidge

Conversation