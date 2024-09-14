Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage sets promotion target

Defender Remi Savage aims to lead by example for Caley Thistle – and has set his sights on a promotion push back to the Championship.

The 22-year-old defender arrived in the Highlands in January from English Premier League side Newcastle United and was part of a largely experienced group of players.

However, disaster struck in May when Inverness lost the relegation play-off final against Hamilton to drop down to League One for the first time since 1999.

Manager Duncan Ferguson has taken a massive pay cut and regrouped with a largely young, local pool of players.

Former Liverpool academy player Savage, who moved to Newcastle for £250,000 in 2021, is showing his experience as he guides his younger team-mates through games.

Inverness ‘belong’ in Championship

Today, mid-table ICT face joint frontrunners Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium, just three points off the pace.

Savage said: “Everyone knows we’ve a young group, but we’ve a good group of lads. We’re all close.

“We know how good we can be and hopefully we can show that.

“I want to help take this club back to the Championship, where we belong.

“I will keep trying my best, which is the same as everyone else in the team.

“If everyone keeps giving 100%, I feel like we can definitely achieve that.”

When asked about whether he’s always shown leadership qualities as a starlet in England, he said: “I tried to be!

“I wouldn’t say I was ever a main leader, but I would always try and give the best account of myself whether I am old or young in a group.

“It doesn’t matter how old or young you are, people can look at you as a role model.

“Giving the best account of yourself is all you can do.”

Savage – ‘We have right mix’ in squad

Savage, who can play full-back when not partnering Danny Devine at the heart of the defence, feels Ferguson has got a talented squad at his disposal this year.

He said: “I have learned a lot since I came here.

“I joined a group which was quite experienced.

“While there are still a few experienced players, there are many younger but experienced players in a way.

“As a team, we’ve got the right mix. The young lads have all got their heads screwed on, and they have gelled within the team.”

Confidence sky high for Alloa clash

And after three successive clean sheets and back-to-back wins over Queen of the South in the league and Stirling Albion in the SPFL Trust Trophy, Inverness are upbeat.

Hosts Alloa have yet to lose in the league and last weekend scored an impressive 3-1 victory at Championship opponents Partick Thistle in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Savage added: “We’ve a few clean sheets and have scored a lot of goals, so we’re confident going into Saturday’s game.

“We’re expecting a tough game. Alloa are coming off a good win, as we did.

“We expect to face the best version of them, and we will definitely bring the best version of us.

“It should be a good game and hopefully we can go down there and take three points.”