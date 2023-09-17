Centre records smashed at Quoybrae multi-breed rams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Centre records smashed at Quoybrae multi-breed rams

The sale of 114 rams saw breed averages up on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
The champion Suffolk from the Swansons was one of two tups to set a new centre record at £2,000.
Centre records were smashed in the sale of multi-breed rams at Quoybrae when trade reached £2,000 on two occasions for Texel and Suffolk shearlings.

The sale, held in conjunction with the Caithness Sheep Breeders Association, saw 114 rams sell to new homes, with breed averages up on the 2022 year.

With a packed ringside of buyers present, the 70 Texels averaged £843.14 (+£23.71 for 17 more) and 27 Suffolks cashed in at £816.68 (+£46.94 for 11 less).

First to set a new record of £2,000 was the reserve champion Texel from Ron Mackay, Clyth Mains, Lybster.

He is a shearling by Crailloch Embassy, bought in Carlisle two years ago, and sold to the Baillie family, Sebay Farm, Tankerness, Orkney.

Ron also received £1,800 for his champion, a shearling by a Procters sire, tapped out by judge Nicola Wordie, Cairnborrow, Huntly.

The buyer was R & A MacKintosh, Glengolly Farm, Thurso.

Ron Mackay stood champion and reserve in the Texels, and also sold at £2,000.

The other at this money was the champion Suffolk from JB and L Swanson, East Murkle, purchased by JR Burgess, Lower House, Hillwell.

He was tapped out by judge Scott Dey, Bogbeth Livestock, Kemnay.

Reserve champion in the Suffolks was a shearling from Angus Brims, Thuster Mains, Wick, which sold for £800 to R W Innes, Stirkoke, Wick.

In the any other breed section, judged by Tracey Nicoll, Balthayock Farm, Perth, was a Beltex shearling from James Swanson, Framside, Thurso, which made £800 to J MacDonald, West Brims, Thurso.

Reserve was a Dutch Spotted shearling from S Fowlie, Braeside, Mid Clyth, selling for £800 to W and G Coghill, Balnahard, Harpsdale.

PRIZE LIST – Texel – MV-accredited shearling – 1, 2, champion and reserve Texel, R Mackay, Clyth Mains; 3, DJ & M Allan, Durran Mains. Non-acc shearling – 1, A Henderson, Seaview Cottages; 2 and 3, G Cormack & Sons, Wester. Suffolk – MV-accredited shearling – 1 and champion Suffolk, JB & L Swanson, East Murkle; 2 and reserve champion, A Brims, Thuster Mains; 3, W Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar. Non-acc shearling – 1 and 2, C & W Budge, Hoy & Braal; 3, K Gunn, Shop Farm. AOB – MV accredited shearling – 1, J Budge, Knockglass; 2, K Mackay, East Mey; 3, S Rogers, Cogle. Ram lamb – 1, J Budge, Knockglass. Non-acc shearling – 1 and champion, J Swanson, Framside; 2 and reserve champion, S Fowlie, Braeside; 3, S Fowlie, Braeside. Pen of three Texel shearlings – 1, R Mackay, Clyth Mains; 2, J Coghill, Burnside; 3, DN Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan. Pen of three Suffolk shearlings – 1 and 2, W Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar; 3, JB & L Swanson, East Murkle.

