Centre records smashed at Quoybrae multi-breed rams

Centre records were smashed in the sale of multi-breed rams at Quoybrae when trade reached £2,000 on two occasions for Texel and Suffolk shearlings.

The sale, held in conjunction with the Caithness Sheep Breeders Association, saw 114 rams sell to new homes, with breed averages up on the 2022 year.

With a packed ringside of buyers present, the 70 Texels averaged £843.14 (+£23.71 for 17 more) and 27 Suffolks cashed in at £816.68 (+£46.94 for 11 less).

First to set a new record of £2,000 was the reserve champion Texel from Ron Mackay, Clyth Mains, Lybster.

He is a shearling by Crailloch Embassy, bought in Carlisle two years ago, and sold to the Baillie family, Sebay Farm, Tankerness, Orkney.

Ron also received £1,800 for his champion, a shearling by a Procters sire, tapped out by judge Nicola Wordie, Cairnborrow, Huntly.

The buyer was R & A MacKintosh, Glengolly Farm, Thurso.

The other at this money was the champion Suffolk from JB and L Swanson, East Murkle, purchased by JR Burgess, Lower House, Hillwell.

He was tapped out by judge Scott Dey, Bogbeth Livestock, Kemnay.

Reserve champion in the Suffolks was a shearling from Angus Brims, Thuster Mains, Wick, which sold for £800 to R W Innes, Stirkoke, Wick.

In the any other breed section, judged by Tracey Nicoll, Balthayock Farm, Perth, was a Beltex shearling from James Swanson, Framside, Thurso, which made £800 to J MacDonald, West Brims, Thurso.

Reserve was a Dutch Spotted shearling from S Fowlie, Braeside, Mid Clyth, selling for £800 to W and G Coghill, Balnahard, Harpsdale.

PRIZE LIST – Texel – MV-accredited shearling – 1, 2, champion and reserve Texel, R Mackay, Clyth Mains; 3, DJ & M Allan, Durran Mains. Non-acc shearling – 1, A Henderson, Seaview Cottages; 2 and 3, G Cormack & Sons, Wester. Suffolk – MV-accredited shearling – 1 and champion Suffolk, JB & L Swanson, East Murkle; 2 and reserve champion, A Brims, Thuster Mains; 3, W Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar. Non-acc shearling – 1 and 2, C & W Budge, Hoy & Braal; 3, K Gunn, Shop Farm. AOB – MV accredited shearling – 1, J Budge, Knockglass; 2, K Mackay, East Mey; 3, S Rogers, Cogle. Ram lamb – 1, J Budge, Knockglass. Non-acc shearling – 1 and champion, J Swanson, Framside; 2 and reserve champion, S Fowlie, Braeside; 3, S Fowlie, Braeside. Pen of three Texel shearlings – 1, R Mackay, Clyth Mains; 2, J Coghill, Burnside; 3, DN Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan. Pen of three Suffolk shearlings – 1 and 2, W Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar; 3, JB & L Swanson, East Murkle.