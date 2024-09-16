Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550

It's a new record for its breed in Scotland but well short of the UK high.

By Keith Findlay
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark. Image: Valais Blacknose Society

Pioneering Moray farmers Jenni Mcallister and Raymond Irvine notched up another milestone for their sheep at the weekend.

Their two-shear Valais Blacknose ram Highland Jazzy fetched 11,000gns (£11,550), a Scottish record for the breed.

It came at the inaugural show and sale of Valais Blacknose at Lanark Agricultural Centre.

The Valais Blacknose Society also held its Scottish grading event

The sale was run by Lawrie and Symington following the Scottish Valais Blacknose Club show.

Jenni and Raymond run two farms – Inverlochy and Mains of Inverourie – on Glenlivet Estate, near Tomintoul.

Raymond Irvine and Jennie McAllister
Raymond Irvine and Jennie McAllister.

It is about 10 years since they bought their first flock of Valais Blacknose sheep.

Jenni said that trip to Switzerland was the first of many as they built up their herd.

She even learnt German to make communications easier on her frequent visits to the breed’s spiritual home in the canton of Valais in the south-western part of the country.

“They just looked so different,” said Jenni, who has a background in IT but grew up on a farm near Loch Lomond.

Her partner and his dad, Johnny Irvine, keep pedigree cattle.

Jenni and Raymond’s Scottish first

Jenni and Raymond’s first flock of Valais Blacknose was the first in Scotland and only the second in the UK.

The couple went on to co-found the Valais Blacknose Sheep Society UK in 2015.

And they were instrumental in organising the new society’s first big event, the Blacknose Beauties National Show and Sale, in Carlisle, in 2016.

A merger with the Valais Blacknose Breed Society created the Valais Blacknose Society.

Jenni and Raymond now have 80 of the unusual-looking sheep, which Jenni described as “quite hardy”.

But they’re not keen on the rain and tend to head for shelter in wet weather, she added.

Raymond and Jenni with a few of their flock.
Raymond and Jenni with a few of their flock.

There are now about 80,000 Valais Blacknose sheep in the UK.

The record price to date was set in Carlisle just a few weeks ago.

Tom Blackwood, of Stewarton, sold his Blacknose Beauties female champion, Ayrshire Ingrid, to the owners of a country house hotel in Wales for £30,000gns (£31,500).

Highland Jazzy was the fourth sheep into the ring at Lanark on Saturday, having earlier won the male champion’s rosette.

He is sired by Highland Furryboots and out of the homebred dam Highland Erin II.

After a fury of ringside and online bids, “Jazzy” was purchased by Messrs Wood, of Prendwick Farm, Whittingham, Northumberland.

Conversation