Scott Barbour on Fraserburgh’s Challenge Cup clash with Rangers B

Scott Barbour hopes Fraserburgh can set their sights on the last 16 of the SPFL Trust Trophy by taking the scalp of Rangers B.

The Broch are the last Breedon Highland League side left in the Challenge Cup and tackle the Gers’ reserve side at Stirling Albion’s Forthbank Stadium tomorrow night (7.45pm kick-off).

Before this season Fraserburgh hadn’t won a match in the competition, but after a penalty shoot-out success against Hearts B and a comeback triumph against Forfar Athletic, Barbour believes their run can continue.

The winners of this tie will be at home to Stenhousemuir in the last 16.

Barbour, 32, striker said: “In previous years, we’ve always been knocked out early on, but this time around we’ve had two really good results.

“It’s a good reward to get to play Rangers B, it will be difficult, but there’s no reason why we can’t do something.

“We managed to get a good result against Hearts B so hopefully we can do something similar against Rangers.

“It’s a free hit for us really and there’s nothing to fear.

“If could get through this tie, we’d have a home draw next which would be something good to look forward to. When we play at Bellslea we fancy ourselves against anybody.

“But we’ll see what happens against Rangers.

“It’s really good to be involved in the competition. It will be a good test for everyone and hopefully we can do well.”

Barbour’s praise for new faces

Fraserburgh have been decimated by injuries in recent weeks with youngsters like Flynn McKay, Joshua Hawkins, Stuart Laird, Jake Garden, Dylan Robertson and Cameron Robertson being given opportunities.

Striker Barbour, who is the Bellslea outfit’s record goalscorer, has been pleased to see the Broch’s starlets step up.

He added: “The young lads have a lot of talent. The Broch’s always been renowned for taking through youngsters, and this year, because of injuries, they’ve come in and done well.

“They play with no fear and that’s exactly what you want.

“We’ve had so many injuries and boys missing, I’ve never seen anything like it. But that’s football and it’s what happens.

“The young lads have come in and done well.

“I’ve actually really enjoyed the games the last couple of weeks, even though we haven’t been winning.

“I’ve tried to help the young lads with a few wee bits of advice – Flynn McKay has come in and done really well, but he missed a chance last Wednesday against Buckie and was a bit down about it, but I told him not to worry about it, he’ll score the next one.

“I’m my own biggest critic, and I said: ‘Watch me, I miss plenty of chances.’

“Then on Saturday against Forres Logan Ross saved about five shots from me and that’s what happens you just have to move on to the next chance or the next game.”