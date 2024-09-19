Highland couple’s right royal date with Princess Anne

The 2024 International Sheepdog Championships turned out to be a right royal occasion for Highland shepherds Hugh and Marlene Munro.

The Princess Royal presented them with a coveted honour, the Wilkinson Sword.

It is awarded annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the International Sheep Dog Society, sheepdogs in general or trial events in whichever country “the International” is being held. It was first awarded in 1980.

Biggar bonus for Hugh and Marlene

Hugh and Marlene, of Cradlehall, Inverness, were thrilled when Princess Anne bestowed the honour on them at this year’s three-day championships in Biggar, South Lanarkshire.

Hugh grew up in Kinlochbervie, in north-west Sutherland.

He was given his first collie pup to train at the age of nine and his first shepherding job was at Stronechrubie, near Lairg.

Love, Leys and sheepdogs

It was after he moved to Cullachy, near Fort Augustus, that he met Marlene, a local teacher. The couple married in Killin, Perthshire, and then moved to Mid Fearn, near Ardgay, in Ross-shire. They went on to spend 34 years at Leys Castle, near Inverness.

Hugh’s sheepdog successes include winning the Grampian Television Sheepdog Trial, Wilson Shield in Ardgay and Highland Nursery League.

The Munros have been involved in Tomatin Sheepdog Society from its inception in 1974, helping in the running of its open, hill and nursery trials, as well as dog sales.

They were also heavily involved in the National, International, World Trials and Nursery Final when they were held in the north.

We have travelled many miles, made lots of friends and enjoyed the banter.”

Meanwhile, they have been running a charity dog trial at the Scottish Government-run bull stud farm at Knocknagael, Inverness, for more than 35 years.

Hugh said: “Over all those years, (sheepdog) trialling has given us so much pleasure.

“We have travelled many miles, made lots of friends and enjoyed the banter. First time we went to a hill trial on Skye, the rain was horizontal all day. You couldn’t recognise which green oilskin-clad figure was at the post and then to cap it all the ferry was off.”