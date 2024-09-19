Highland couple’s right royal date with Princess Anne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Highland couple’s right royal date with Princess Anne

The King's sister presented sheepdog circuit stalwarts Hugh and Marlene Munro with a much-coveted sword.

By Eilidh MacPherson
Hugh and Marlene Munro with the Princess Royal.
Hugh and Marlene Munro with the Princess Royal. Image: Eilidh MacPherson

The 2024 International Sheepdog Championships turned out to be a right royal occasion for Highland shepherds Hugh and Marlene Munro.

The Princess Royal presented them with a coveted honour, the Wilkinson Sword.

It is awarded annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the International Sheep Dog Society, sheepdogs in general or trial events in whichever country “the International” is being held. It was first awarded in 1980.

Biggar bonus for Hugh and Marlene

Hugh and Marlene, of Cradlehall, Inverness, were thrilled when Princess Anne bestowed the honour on them at this year’s three-day championships in Biggar, South Lanarkshire.

Hugh grew up in Kinlochbervie, in north-west Sutherland.

He was given his first collie pup to train at the age of nine and his first shepherding job was at Stronechrubie, near Lairg.

Love, Leys and sheepdogs

It was after he moved to Cullachy, near Fort Augustus, that he met Marlene, a local teacher. The couple married in Killin, Perthshire, and then moved to Mid Fearn, near Ardgay, in Ross-shire. They went on to spend  34 years at Leys Castle, near Inverness.

Hugh’s sheepdog successes include winning the Grampian Television Sheepdog Trial, Wilson Shield in Ardgay and Highland Nursery League.

Hugh Munro, pictured with one of his dogs, Tess, in 2004.
Hugh Munro, pictured with one of his dogs, Tess, in 2004. Image: Sine Robertson

The Munros have been involved in Tomatin Sheepdog Society from its inception in 1974, helping in the running of its open, hill and nursery trials, as well as dog sales.

They were also heavily involved in the National, International, World Trials and Nursery Final when they were held in the north.

We have travelled many miles, made lots of friends and enjoyed the banter.”

Meanwhile, they have been running a charity dog trial at the Scottish Government-run bull stud farm at Knocknagael, Inverness, for more than 35 years.

Hugh said: “Over all those years, (sheepdog) trialling has given us so much pleasure.

“We have travelled many miles, made lots of friends and enjoyed the banter. First time we went to a hill trial on Skye, the rain was horizontal all day. You couldn’t recognise which green oilskin-clad figure was at the post and then to cap it all the ferry was off.”

More from Farming

Last year's Texel champion, shown by Matthew Seed
740-strong lineup for annual pedigree ram show and sale at Thainstone
Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson: How my poo samples were mistaken for tasty biscuits
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Jason and Vic Ballantyne of Clynelish Farm, near Brora.
New wellbeing workshops for farmers and crofters start in Grantown
Sheep in the pen at last year's ram sales at Caithness Livestock Centre
Caithness Livestock Centre gearing up for big event after 'fantastic' nine months
Kieran Anderson, agricultural store operations and parts manager, Emma Scott, director, and Craig Scott, director, of CT Scott.
Award-winning Aberdeenshire business to show off new shop
The Flow Country Scotland peatlands
How Scotland’s peatlands can tackle climate change and more
The 2023 Caithness ram show champion.
Strong entry forward for two days of Caithness ram sales
Tractor
Ben Lowe: Don't let me get 'hangry' amid uncertain weather
Young farmer Callum Simpson.
Island-hopping Callum Simpson counts northern lights among best farming memories

Conversation