Academy Street: It’s back to the drawing board for Highland Council as pedestrianisation plan is scrapped

36 members voted in favour of abandoning the plan to transform Academy Street.

By Michelle Henderson
Split image showing current state of Academy Street and proposed plans.
Councillors voted to scrap the controvertial plans during a full council meeting today. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Plans to revamp Academy Street in Inverness have been scrapped following fierce opposition from local traders.

The future of the project were discussed in detail during a full council meeting on Thursday, September 19.

Following a brief spell of private deliberations, councillors returned to debate the future of the controversial city centre scheme.

However, councillors voted to “put it to bed” and walk away from the ambitious project.

Countless representatives agreed actions need to be taken to address issues on Academy Street, however this cannot be looked at in isolation.

A total of 36 members voted in favour of abandoning the plans and ceasing all activity on the project.

Meanwhile, 23 members voted in favour of a motion to allow the City of Inverness Area Committee to review all options on the table and work with stakeholders to progress forward.

Four councillors abstained from voting.

Inverness business owners and councillors react to Academy Street decision

Before the vote, Councillor Isabelle Mckenzie said they need to look at the wider picture and create a “masterplan for the whole of Inverness.”

Speaking from the chamber, she said: “This is a right turn up for the books.

“I feel that on the back of this, it emphasises a need going forward for full proper consultation. We need to agree on a way forward, but we have got to explore not just across the city centre – I’ve been saying this for years – but the wider network.

“The infrastructure needs to be sorted out. We need to look at assessing the bigger picture, not just one street, which is the main arterial route through the town.

“We should look for a long-term, well-considered masterplan for the whole of Inverness, not just for one street.”

Fellow councillor Morven Reid said the council needed to regroup and begin rebuilding relationships.

She added: “It is well known there has been fierce opposition from certain quarters which led to delays of progressing the project and ultimately the legal action that we are all very much aware of.

“There is no doubt, we all want a beautiful Academy Street and all the representations we have had this week from people and businesses in Inverness have said we need to find a project that will work.

“I feel the time has arisen for us to stop, reflect on all that has happened and rebuild relationships.”

Academy Street plans abandoned after facing legal actions

The council had proposed to reduce traffic in the city centre to make Academy Street more attractive for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

The plans proposed included restricting traffic on the busy city centre street adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

The plan had faced fierce opposition in recent months including a legal challenge, which was lost.

The owners of the Eastgate Centre raised an action in the Court of Session earlier this year, objecting to the ambition traffic plan.

They sought a judicial review of the council’s decision taken on the issue on August 28 and September 14.

Last month, Lord Sandison ruled in their favour, branding it an unlawful consultation.

It came as local businesses called for the council to go back to the drawing board.

