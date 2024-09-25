‘Tuptastic’ sale of rams delivers new top price at Dingwall

Dingwall has joined the throng of Scottish marts reporting new records for selling sheep.

The Highland livestock centre saw a new top gross price of £4,000 set at annual ram sales.

Records have tumbled at marts across Scotland in recent weeks.

Hitting the new high at Dingwall was a previously unshown Texel shearling from Dougie Paterson, of Veltigar, Orkney.

Bidding frenzy

After a frenzy of bidding, the hammer fell to Messrs McNee, of Overfinlarg, near Dundee. They bought the shearling as a stock ram for their pure flock at Tealing.

Dingwall & Highland Marts said the Veltigar sheep enjoyed “a fantastic trade”.

Mr Paterson’s pen averaged a “phenomenal” £1,220 per head for 25 sold”, it added.

Dingwall & Highland Marts said it sold a total of 375 rams at the “tuptastic” event.

Each class ‘oozed quality in abundance’

The auctioneer continued: “It certainly put money in the bank for the vendors, despite a more selective inquiry from our busy ringside of buyers.

The annual show was sponsored by feed firm Norvite, whose north-west representative, Adam Christie. was on hand to present the prizes.

Top stockman Michael Robertson, of Fodderletter, Tomintoul, had the task of choosing winners in the continental breed classes.

Dingwall & Highland Marts said: “Each class oozed quality in abundance, with the overall champion being found from the Texel section.”

Beauly beauty sold for £1,700

Picking up the ultimate show price was John Peterkin, of Barnyards, Beauly.

His champion sheep was purchased by Messrs Clark, of Kinnahaird, Muir of Ord, for £1,700.

The reserve champion ticket went to a traditional Bluefaced Leicester shearling from Messrs Fotheringham, of Craighall Farm, Perth.

It fetched £2,000 as it headed off to the Cheviot Mule production line of Messrs Bradley, of Tillyminate, Gartly, near Huntly.

Meanwhile, a sale of park-type North Country Cheviot (NCC) shearling rams saw a total of 17 sheep sold to £1,300 gross from Longoe Farm, Mey.

It was preceded by an annual show of NCC’s judged by well known breeder Stephen Dodsworth, who made the long trip up to Dingwall from Darlington.

A smaller entry was present this year, with the overall champion being awarded to the Castle of Mey, Longoe, near John o’ Groats for a Durran Xizang son, Longoe Enterprise.

Show results