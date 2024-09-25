Highland League: Gavin Price on Lossiemouth latest; Calum Dingwall targets first Inverurie Locos Scottish Cup win for five years

Gavin Price says he will do what’s right for the players and the club as he weighs up whether to stay with Lossiemouth on a long-term basis.

The former Elgin City and Brechin City boss has been in interim charge for the Coasters’ last five games, a run which has seen them win two out of four in the Breedon Highland League and progress to the North of Scotland Cup semi-final.

Price will be at the helm again on Saturday when Lossie take on Linlithgow Rose – who are third in the Lowland League – at Prestonfield in the Scottish Cup first round.

However, the Aberfeldy-based boss is still unsure about what the future holds.

Although he is the interim manager, Price hasn’t been taking training sessions, instead leaving that in the hands of coaches Steve Porter and Stevie Dunn, who he knows well from his time at Elgin.

Factors to consider

Price said: “It’s just the status quo at the minute as it’s been for the last few weeks.

“The club want us to stay longer term, I’m just thinking about whether that’s feasible or not and what the long term vision of the club is in terms of being able to improve things.

“There are a few different things to consider, but the club has been really proactive so far.

“There are big improvements I feel can be made and it’s enjoyable to see progress and I think we’ll see progress over the next wee while.

“It is a tough decision, we’re coming into the winter and there’s the travelling aspect to it.

“Although I’m used to the travelling it needs to be right for the players and the club.

“It has to be about what’s right for the players, what’s right for the club and then lastly what’s right for me.

“We need to see over the next wee while if it’s something that is workable.

“There will be times when I could come up to training on a Thursday and stay in my caravan in Lossiemouth until the game on the Saturday.

“But for me to commit and go all in just now wouldn’t be right.

“I need to consider whether this is a model that can work, not just for me, but whether it can work for the players and they’ll buy into that and whether it’s good for the club.

“If I don’t think it’s good for the players or the club I won’t do it, even if it was good for me I still wouldn’t do it.

“I have to do what is right for the players and the club.”

‘It’s not a big shock’

Although he hasn’t been at training Price has faith in the people he’s working with and added: “I can design the training sessions with the guys and focus on what I want to work on and address areas we need to.

“I know Steve Porter and Stevie Dunn from my time at Elgin and it’s not a big shock to the system to them what I’ve been asking them to do.

“They’re carrying out the instructions and the players are buying into it.

“Something I’m doing is watching every game back and analysing them which is a big part of the management.”

It’s been 15 years since Lossiemouth won a Scottish Cup tie ahead of facing Linlithgow this weekend.

Price said: “It’s been a long time since the club got through, but it was even longer since we’d beaten Fraserburgh at home (22 years) and we did that last Saturday (3-1).

“It would be nice to get another monkey off our back, records are there to be broken, but we’ll need to be at our best.

“It will be a tough tie, but we’re used to coming up against sides of similar quality in the Highland League.

“After beating Fraserburgh we should approach it with a wee bit of confidence.”

Locos look to rediscover winning feeling on national stage

Inverurie Locos’ Calum Dingwall is looking for a change of fortune in the Scottish Cup.

The Railwaymen take on East of Scotland League Premier Division outfit Dundonald Bluebell at Moorside Park on Saturday in the first round of the national competition.

Locos haven’t won a match in the Scottish Cup since their run to the third round in season 2019-20.

That was in Dingwall’s first season at Harlaw Park and since then Inverurie have been defeated by East Stirlingshire, Jeanfield Swifts, Hill of Beath Hawthorn and Clachnacuddin.

Dingwall – who can play in defence or midfield – doesn’t want that losing run to be extended.

The 31-year-old said: “It’s been too long since we’ve won a Scottish Cup tie, it’s a poor record.

“It’s been very disappointing because it’s always good to have Scottish Cup runs, but we haven’t managed to get past the first hurdle in recent years.

“Hopefully we can change that on Saturday and get through.

“I think our record in recent years has been down to various things, there’s nothing I could put my finger on specifically.

“As a club now with the form we’re in we need to go and put that right and get through to the next round.

“There are big rewards for making progress in the Scottish Cup.

“Highland League teams have had some great days in the competition and none more so than Buckie playing Celtic last season.

“That kind of thing is a real incentive to try to progress.

“But we have to take it one game at a time – especially with our recent record – and then whatever will be will be after that.”

Positive start

Inverurie have enjoyed a good start to the season and are sitting third in the Breedon Highland League.

Dingwall has been encouraged with the progress made by the Garioch outfit.

The former Formartine United player added: “We’ve had quite a good start and we’re third in the league which is a big contrast to the start we had last season.

“We’re doing the right things and we’re competing towards the top end which is where I think Inverurie should be. We’re also starting to be more consistent than we have been in the past.

“I think we’ve used the Aberdeenshire Cup win at the end of last season as a springboard. We needed to kick on and so far we have done so hopefully we can keep it going.”

Rothes sign goalkeeper and Strathspey transfer list attacker

Rothes have bolstered their squad by signing goalkeeper Stewart Black.

The 29-year-old previously played for Elgin City, Strathspey Thistle, Lossiemouth and Dufftown.

Rothes boss Richard Hastings said: “Stewart is an experienced goalkeeper who we spoke with before he began his relocation back to the area after living in England and he’s shown great commitment and availability during this period.

“He offers further competition for places and is keen to give his all for Rothes.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have made attacker Doeimassei Doguie Muller available for transfer.

The Frenchman joined Strathspey on a two-year deal in June after spending the 2023-24 season in the North Caledonian League with Fort William.