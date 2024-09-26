‘I turned the worst experience of my life into a positive one’: Meet the Kingswells menopause campaigner who is empowering women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘I turned the worst experience of my life into a positive one’: Meet the Kingswells menopause campaigner who is empowering women

Karen Farquharson successfully sued her former employer for unfair dismissal and harassment after being told she used the menopause as an 'excuse for everything'. Now she is on a mission to support other women.

By Rosemary Lowne
Karen Farquharson is supporting and empowering women through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page.
Karen Farquharson is supporting and empowering women through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Turning the worst experience of her life into a positive one to help other women who are going through the menopause is something that Karen Farquharson should be applauded for.

But Karen doesn’t care for compliments, all that matters to the determined 50-year-old is empowering and supporting women through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page and fighting for change to stop any other women going through the same ordeal she faced.

“I took my ex-employer to a tribunal,” says Karen, who is originally from Peterhead but now lives in Kingswells.

“Through the Menopause Aberdeen support page, I want to show women that you can stand up for yourself and I want to give other women the courage to do it because I succeeded.”

Menopause campaigner Karen Farquharson from Kingswells, Aberdeen
Karen supports women via the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘It was the worst time of my life’

In a case that made headlines around the world last year, Karen successfully sued her former employer for unfair dismissal and harassment after being told she used the menopause as an ‘excuse for everything’.

An employment tribunal heard her menopause issues were dismissed as ‘aches and pains’ and she won a £37,000 pay-out from the Peterhead engineering firm where she previously worked.

“It was the worst time of my life to be honest,” says Karen.

“It was very stressful and that was on top of what I was going through with the menopause.

“I felt like I needed support myself so that’s when I found the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page, so I shared my story there and Andrea who founded the group invited me to come onboard as an administrator of the page.”

Menopause campaigner Karen Farquharson pictured outside
Karen is using her experience to support other women. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Free menopause talks in Aberdeen…

Karen’s story has clearly chimed with other women as their Facebook page has grown from 550 members to over 1,900 in just a matter of months.

“I like to support all the other women out there,” says Karen.

“On the page, I share posts from different menopause experts.

“We also organise free talks every month where we have guest speakers along to talk about a range of things.

“For example, we’ve got someone coming along to do a talk on nutrition and we’ve also got a holistic event too because we believe that HRT [hormone replacement therapy] can be enhanced or women can feel better by using supplements as well.

“It all marries together.”

women pictured at a Menopause Aberdeen talk
This photo was taken at one of the recent Menopause Aberdeen talks. Image: Karen Farquharson

‘It was like being given a life sentence’

From hot flushes, tiredness and brain fog to low mood, sore joints and irritability, Karen really struggled with the menopause.

“The menopause personally for me has been awful,” says Karen.

“I just didn’t want to interact or enjoy life.

“It was like being given a life sentence and you had to get on with it.

“That’s why I wanted to be there for women and turn my negative experience into a positive.”

Karen Farquharson
Karen says the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook is a strong network of women supporting women. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘It’s about going through the highs and the lows together’

Being part of a strong online community of women who are all supporting each other through the menopause – when women’s periods stop due to lower hormone levels which usually affects women between the ages of 45 and 55, but it can happen earlier – has massively helped Karen.

“It does feel empowering,” says Karen.

“Some women are going through it worse than others but we’re there as a listening ear.

“I think for women to be able to share their experiences anonymously if they wish, lifts a burden off them.

“It gives them the courage to speak to their GP again or be more direct with their GP and get some answers.

“It’s about going through the highs and the lows together.”

Karen Farquharson
Karen says womens’ voices are being heard on the menopause but says more work has to be done. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Women’s voices listened to at a national level

As well as being a support network for women who are experiencing menopausal symptoms, the group are also making their voices heard on a national level.

“We’ve actually been invited to be part of the cross-party women’s group for health at the Scottish Parliament which is fantastic,” said Karen.

Looking to the future, Karen hopes that things continue to improve for the better when it comes to treatment and awareness.

“I really want women to get the support from their GPs first and foremost,” she said.

“Also I want to see more support in the workplace, but it is getting better.

“Workplaces are holding more talks and getting policies in place.

“Some employers are also having monthly online coffee chats with their staff including men so they get an understanding of what their colleagues are going through.”

Karen Farquharson
Through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page, Karen wants women to feel less alone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘I’ll be happily banging the menopause drum for many years’

Karen says it’s great to see other local menopause support groups popping up.

“There’s a new support group in Peterhead and I’ve been invited to do a talk there, and there’s another support group in Inverurie called Menopause Madness and Me,” says Karen.

“There’s also charities out there like Menopause Warriors Scotland so I think they’re making in-roads as well.”

Personally, Karen is in a much better place after finding medication that seems to be working for her but she is not going to rest on her laurels.

“I’m on different medication but it seems to be working for me,” says Karen.

“But I’ll be happily banging the menopause drum for many years to come because it doesn’t stop here, this is us for the rest of our days.

“Medications can change but you don’t get those hormones back anymore.”

For more information about Menopause Aberdeen, check out their Facebook page @MenopauseAberdeen

More from Health & Wellbeing

Calvin Cheyne with his mum Sandra. Calvin, 26, may not walk again after suffering permanent brain damage. Image: Cheyne family
St Fergus dad Calvin Cheyne may never walk again after choking on toast following…
Rachel Anderson, left, and Flora Watson in one of Roxburghe House's palliative care rooms. The two NHS nurses have been based in the building since before it opened in 2004. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The inside story of Roxburghe House as Aberdeen palliative care unit marks 20 years
People standing facing away with their arms around each other.
Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are empowering the visually impaired across the highlands
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target
Rachel Hives won't let FND stop her from competing in CrossFit. Image: Rachel Hives.
Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit 'dream come true'
This is where it started to get tough. Reporter Andy Morton on the air bike at The Quad in Bridge of Don. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Did I throw up when I tried Sport Aberdeen's new The Quad room?
Donna Liddle with children Arianna and Oliver. The children rushed to Donna's rescue when the Aberdeen mum suffered a cardiac arrest at home in June. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum: 'My children saved my life when I collapsed on bathroom floor'
What does it take to make Scotland adopt a healthier approach to drinking? From left, Sunny Bhatti, Sarah Rochester and Michael Howden. Image: DC Thomson/Micheal Howden
Can minimum unit pricing increase nudge Scotland into drinking less?
3
Simon Oakley has spent the last two years training to swim the English Channel.
'Don't stop moving your arms until you get to France': Methlick dad-of-three takes on…
Jess the robot cat outside Peterhead's TEC Room. Jess helps dementia patients feel more relaxed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Jess, the robot cat that comforts Ellon's dementia patients

Conversation