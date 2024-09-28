‘Attractive and versatile’ farm in Caithness on sale for £680,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

‘Attractive and versatile’ farm in Caithness on sale for £680,000

Agent Galbraith says it can be split into two lots.

By Keith Findlay
Murrayfield Cottage and farm buildings.
Murrayfield Cottage and farm buildings. Image: Galbraith

Glenburnie Farm, Janetstown, near Thurso, in Caithness, is up for sale through Galbraith as a whole at offers over £680,000, or in two separate lots.

The current owners, who asked not to be named, are selling due to retirement.

Galbraith describes Glenburnie, near south-west Thurso, as “attractive and versatile”.

The property includes land, a renovated farmhouse and separate farm cottage.

Glenburnie Farm, near Thurso.
Glenburnie Farm, near Thurso. Image: Galbraith

Claire Macdonald, handling the sale from Galbraith’s office in Inverness, said: “Glenburnie Farm is well-equipped for the size of the holding, with a mix of traditional and modern agricultural buildings, a hard standing yard area and sheep handling facilities.

“The farm is being offered for sale as a whole or in two sperate lots, offering an exciting prospect for a single purchaser or perhaps a number of parties keen on the separate entities.

Galbraith says Glenburnie has farming and equestrian appeal

“Lot one (the farm, agricultural buildings and cottage) should attract those with an agricultural interest.

“Lot two alone (farmhouse and paddocks) should appeal to equestrian lovers.”

The agent describes the farmhouse, Glenburnie House, as a “delightful” three-bedroom, stone-built dwelling, with a modern extension. It has a “spacious” garden, double garage and traditional stone shed offering potential for conversion, subject to consent.

Glenburnie House is also being sold with about 9.09 acres of grazing paddocks, which Galbraith says are ideal for a variety of equestrian, smallholding and agricultural uses.

Glenburnie House.
Glenburnie House. Image: Galbraith
Inside Glenburnie House.
Inside Glenburnie House. Image: Galbraith

The separate farm cottage, Murrayfield, has some agricultural buildings next to it.

It also has two “useful” grazing paddocks, which Galbraith again says are ideal for equestrian, smallholding and agricultural uses. In addition, Murrayfield boasts “good quality, plough-able and permanent” pasture land extending to about 122 acres in total.

Read more: New owner sought for Argyll farm built by steam ship pioneer

Murrayfield is a “charming”, detached cottage, with a “small but attractive” enclosed garden to the front and “spacious” garage. Galbraith says.

The rural property specialist also highlights the single storey building’s “far-reaching southerly aspect”.

Good quality land on offer

Glenburnie Farm’s land is principally classified as Grade 4.2 by the James Hutton Institute. It rises from about 253ft to 335ft above sea level at its highest point.

Fields described as “well-proportioned” are largely enclosed by post and wire fencing, as well as traditional Caithness stone dyking, with provision of mains water to each.

They are mainly accessed via internal farm tracks and field-to-field entry points.

Inside Glenburnie House: Here’s the kitchen. Image: Galbraith
Glenburnie House bedroom
One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
Glenburnie House
The renovated farmhouse boasts this modern, new bathroom. Image: Galbraith

Lot one, comprising about 112.51 acres, is available at offers over £450,000. Lot two, boasting around 9.49 acres, with the farmouse, is on sale at offers over £230,000.

Or budding buyers interested in the whole farm could secure it for less than £700,00.

More from Farming

Jason and Vic Ballantyne
Sustainability, profitability and work-life balance drive farming couple Vic and Jason Ballantyne
polycrubs
Why people love their Polycrubs for growing food - and much more
Robbie Wilson with the top price ram at Thainstone.
Texel leads record-breaking Thainstone ram sale at 4,800gns
This Texel sold for a record £4,000 at Dingwall.
'Tuptastic' sale of rams delivers new top price at Dingwall
Glasgow Warriors' Fergus Watson, Edinburgh Rugby's Paddy)Harrison, Amber the Highland cow, South Lanarkshire-based farmer and rugby player Euan Sanderson, Glasgow Warriors' Murphy Walker and Aileen Marchant, of QMS.
Beefy rugby players get behind Scottish red meat
UK dairy farming
Labour shortages threaten UK's farming future
Lone traditional Scottish Highlands white croft house
Scottish crofting worth 'staggering' £588 million a year
L-r RNAS award winners Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson, Nicola Wordie and George Duncan.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society award winners unveiled
The new expansion will supply eggs to Turriff-based Duncan Farms. Image: ASPC
Young farmers' dream comes true with huge shed for 32,000 chickens near Huntly
5
The £8,000 champion Cheviot.
Records tumble at Caithness Ram Sales

Conversation