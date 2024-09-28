‘Attractive and versatile’ farm in Caithness on sale for £680,000

Glenburnie Farm, Janetstown, near Thurso, in Caithness, is up for sale through Galbraith as a whole at offers over £680,000, or in two separate lots.

The current owners, who asked not to be named, are selling due to retirement.

Galbraith describes Glenburnie, near south-west Thurso, as “attractive and versatile”.

The property includes land, a renovated farmhouse and separate farm cottage.

Claire Macdonald, handling the sale from Galbraith’s office in Inverness, said: “Glenburnie Farm is well-equipped for the size of the holding, with a mix of traditional and modern agricultural buildings, a hard standing yard area and sheep handling facilities.

“The farm is being offered for sale as a whole or in two sperate lots, offering an exciting prospect for a single purchaser or perhaps a number of parties keen on the separate entities.

Galbraith says Glenburnie has farming and equestrian appeal

“Lot one (the farm, agricultural buildings and cottage) should attract those with an agricultural interest.

“Lot two alone (farmhouse and paddocks) should appeal to equestrian lovers.”

The agent describes the farmhouse, Glenburnie House, as a “delightful” three-bedroom, stone-built dwelling, with a modern extension. It has a “spacious” garden, double garage and traditional stone shed offering potential for conversion, subject to consent.

Glenburnie House is also being sold with about 9.09 acres of grazing paddocks, which Galbraith says are ideal for a variety of equestrian, smallholding and agricultural uses.

The separate farm cottage, Murrayfield, has some agricultural buildings next to it.

It also has two “useful” grazing paddocks, which Galbraith again says are ideal for equestrian, smallholding and agricultural uses. In addition, Murrayfield boasts “good quality, plough-able and permanent” pasture land extending to about 122 acres in total.

Murrayfield is a “charming”, detached cottage, with a “small but attractive” enclosed garden to the front and “spacious” garage. Galbraith says.

The rural property specialist also highlights the single storey building’s “far-reaching southerly aspect”.

Good quality land on offer

Glenburnie Farm’s land is principally classified as Grade 4.2 by the James Hutton Institute. It rises from about 253ft to 335ft above sea level at its highest point.

Fields described as “well-proportioned” are largely enclosed by post and wire fencing, as well as traditional Caithness stone dyking, with provision of mains water to each.

They are mainly accessed via internal farm tracks and field-to-field entry points.

Lot one, comprising about 112.51 acres, is available at offers over £450,000. Lot two, boasting around 9.49 acres, with the farmouse, is on sale at offers over £230,000.

Or budding buyers interested in the whole farm could secure it for less than £700,00.