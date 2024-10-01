Highlands Rewilding owner insists disposal of vast acreage is no ‘fire sale’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands Rewilding owner insists disposal of vast acreage is no ‘fire sale’

But the move raises concerns about future ownership.

By Keith Findlay
Jeremy Leggett.
Jeremy Leggett, who invested in vast swathes of Scottish land after selling his solar energy business. Image: Highlands Rewilding

A so-called “fire sale” of thousands of acres of Scottish land, worth a total of £11 million, launches today.

Last night, owner Jeremy Leggett insisted the sales were not aimed at paying off a loan.

He added: “Yes, we owe £11m, due end January. But we are also in an active fundraising with potential investors from financial institutions seeking to raise £25m, with good prospects as things stand.”

Mr Leggett, a former Greenpeace director, sold renewable power developer Solarcentury to Norwegian state energy giant Statkraft in 2020 for £117.7m.

He then invested in Scottish land.

Highlands Rewildings selling land across three huge Scottish estates

His company, Highlands Rewilding, is now selling thousands of acres of land across its estates at Bunloit, by Loch Ness, Tayvallich, in Argyll, and Beldorney, Aberdeenshire.

Explaining the sales, he said they were to allow his firm to “replicate a model that guarantees community-centred nature recovery in perpetuity”.

“We call this our Nature and Community In Perpetuity (NCIP) model,” he said, adding: “We have already completed one NCIP sale.

Jeremy Leggett tells us why his company is selling so much land

He added: “Only in the unlikely event that we fail in our current fundraising round will we use the proceeds from the land sales to repay the loan that allowed us to buy Tayvallich in the first place.”

And dismissing reports the disposals amounted to a “fire sale”, he said: “Most of the coverage seems to assume the simple story that we are going bankrupt and have only put our land on sale to repay debts. Its more complicated and more positive than that.”

Tayvallich Estate
Tayvallich Estate. Image: Tayvallich Estate

The land at Tayvallich is understood to be going on the market, through rural property specialist Strutt & Parker, at £4.25m.

Beldorney, bought by Highlands Rewilding three years ago, will likely require a £5m investment.

It comes amid a race against time to pay off debt.

Highlands Rewilding borrowed £12m in May 2022 as a short-term bridging loan. It was taken out over 12-months to finance the purchase of the 3,500-acre Tayvallich Estate.

Only in the unlikely event that we fail in our current fundraising round will we use the proceeds from the land sales to repay the loan that allowed us to buy Tayvallich in the first place.” Jeremy Leggett

Some refinancing means the debt is now owed to the state-owned  UK Infrastructure Bank and “top online partners”, with £11m remaining.

Following an extension, the loan must be repaid by the end of January 2025.

Highlands Rewilding is trying to raise fresh equity by the end of this month.

But the firm says that if this course of action fails to deliver, it will need offers for the land being put up for sale by December 10.

Jeremy Leggett at home on the Bunloit Estate, near Loch Ness
Jeremy Leggett at home on the Bunloit Estate, near Loch Ness.

Highlands Rewilding’s business model is based around it offering plots of land to buyers who can guarantee the restoration of nature and growth of community prosperity in perpetuity.

It sold part of its Tayvallich landholdings to community group Tayvallich Initiative, for £420,000, late last year. The deal paved the way for new affordable homes in the area and was trumpeted as a “progressive model for community engagement”.

Highlands Rewilding netted £3.2m from Tavvalich sale earlier this year

Barrahormid Trust bought half of Tayvallich Estate earlier this year, for £3.2m.

Mr Leggett aims to replicate that sale elsewhere, delivering community and environmental benefits.

Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association is now mulling the purchase of all or part of the 1,300-acre Bunloit Estate, near Drumnadrochit, with the help of charity Trees for Life.

Will potential new community owners be priced out of market?

Community Land Scotland (CLS) is the lead charity for Scottish community land ownership.

Josh Doble, the group’s policy officer, fears the multi-million-pound price tags for thousands of acres of rural estates may exclude “serious” local community interest.

But he also believes the sales are a potential “game-changer” for reform.

Josh Doble, policy manager for Community Land Scotland.
Josh Doble, policy manager for Community Land Scotland. Image: CLS

Mr Doble said: “Leggett has a background in environmental industries.

Highlands Rewilding’s approach developed over time.

“By the time they purchased Tayvallich Estate, in 2023, their focus was community friendly, with an encouraging memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Tayvallich Initiative on how the company and local population could work together.

For many, the Highlands Rewilding approach was more community friendly and environmentally friendly than many more controversial land projects.” Josh Doble, CLS

“The MOU included the creation of a Tayvallich Estate local management board, with a wide representation spread across four local organisations, tenants and young people.

“For many, the Highlands Rewilding approach was more community friendly and environmentally friendly than many more controversial land projects.”

But future financial returns on the firm’s investments were unclear, Mr Doble said.

Natural capital markets are still in their infancy and “hoped for support” from institutional private investors has not yet materialised, he explained.

A tree survey on Bunloit Estate.
A tree survey on Bunloit Estate.

Mr Doble added: “The revelation Highlands Rewilding urgently needs to raise £11m to pay back a publicly-owned investment bank is a shock and surprise to many.”

“Highlands Rewilding says first refusal on the land for sale will go to local communities.

“But there are concerns the multi-million-pound price-tags and December 10 deadline for offers could effectively exclude serious local community interest.”

‘Heated’ debate over land reform

CLS has raised numerous concerns over Scotland’s relatively unregulated land market.

Reform must deliver community control over key decisions,” Mr Doble said.

The Highlands Rewilding example is a “potential game-changer in the heated Scottish land reform debate”, he added.

Beldorney Estate. Aberdeenshire.
Beldorney Estate. Aberdeenshire. Image: Highlands Rewilding

He explained: “While there has long been general concern over the purchase of vast areas of Scotland by absentee billionaires and millionaires in one of Europe’s least regulated land markets, Highlands Rewilding initially suggested a new model of private-community cooperation and benefit.

“Their plans were always based on precarious finances, with shareholders and creditors taking precedence over long-term nature restoration or community prosperity.”

Scotland ‘up for sale’

Mr Doble went on: “Scotland is up for sale and there is little oversight of land being bought by speculators, or absentee investors who have very little concern for the wellbeing of our communities, society and natural environment.

‘The Highlands Rewilding example is somewhat different to what we have seen with many other estates.

“It had some encouraging elements. However, the financial model this was based on was too risky, as Highlands Rewilding themselves have admitted.

“Forecasting future returns on natural capital markets… was an unrealistic gamble.”

Bunloit Estate.
Bunloit Estate.

“Nature restoration and community development require patient capital and long-term thinking.

‘What we need is community-focused land reform.

“We need tighter controls over the buying of land in Scotland to ensure it delivers long-term benefits, repopulation and prosperity for Scotland’s people and environment.”

CLS is keen to work with the Scottish Government to ensure the new Land Reform Bill now making its way through Parliament contains “public interest considerations for assessing the purchase of significant landholdings”.

Call for community empowerment

Mr Doble added: “Scottish land reform models will continue to flounder until communities are empowered to own significant landholdings which can deliver multiple public priorities around the housing crisis, our response to the biodiversity and climate crises and providing green energy.”

Read more: Highlands Rewildings’ own Q&A on its “state of play”

Read more: Leonardo DiCaprio wants SNP to declare Scotland a ‘rewilding nation’ in boost for Highland campaigners

