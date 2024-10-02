Sudden exit for Royal Highland Show boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Sudden exit for Royal Highland Show boss

Alan Laidlaw has stepped down from the top job at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland.

By Keith Findlay
Alan Laidlaw.
Alan Laidlaw. Image: Muckle Media

One of the leading figures in Scottish agriculture, Alan Laidlaw, has stepped down as chief executive of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

Mr Laidlaw has led the society, which annually organises the world famous Royal Highland Show, for the past eight years.

RHASS gave no explanation for his sudden exit.

But he had faced growing pressure over multi-million-pound losses at the group.

Alan Laidlaw’s ‘instrumental role’

The society paid tribute to his “instrumental role” in the redevelopment of the Royal Highland showground at Ingliston, in Edinburgh.

It also praised his key role in the delivery of new infrastructure, improved governance and the development of a “brilliant team to work on behalf of Scottish agriculture”.

‘True champion’ of rural Scotland

RHASS chairman James Logan said: “Alan is a true champion of rural Scotland.

“Under his leadership, RHASS has taken huge strides, leading the organisation through Covid, delivering our members’ pavilion and playing an instrumental role in establishing the Royal Highland Centre as a live entertainment venue.

“We thank Alan for his unwavering dedication and contribution to RHASS, and we look forward to welcoming him with his family to next year’s Royal Highland Show as a life member of the society.”

RHASS chairman James Logan.
RHASS chairman James Logan. Image: Muckle Media

In a statement from the society announcing his departure, Mr Laidlaw said: “It has been a privilege to lead RHASS for the last eight years and work with so many passionate and committed people. I am, and always have been, a huge advocate for Scottish farming. I am proud to have led a society that brings agriculture to life for so many.”

RHASS said its board had launched a search for a new CEO.

In the meantime, members of its strategic leadership team will carry out the required duties.

Society had big trading losses in 2023

Earlier this year, just before the 2024 Royal Highland Show, RHASS unveiled an annual report showing trading losses of more than £3.6 million in 2023. This was on the back of losses of £1.2m in 2022. However, total income was up by 6% at more than £11.7m.

The society said its hefty losses reflected the impact of cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation. It also blamed its pre-Covid commitment to last year’s Golden Shears sheep shearing event, which ended up costing it £494,000.

Huge jump in staffing costs

Questions were raised about a big jump in staffing costs at the charity’s annual meeting.

These ballooned to more than £2.4m in 2023, from £1.9m the year before.

Mr Laidlaw, 47 this month, took over the CEO’s role in August 2016.

Alan Laidlaw at the 2018 Royal Highland Show.
Alan Laidlaw at the 2018 Royal Highland Show. RHASS

He was previously head of property in Scotland for The Crown Estate. Earlier in his career he held agriculture-related roles at both NatWest Bank and Bank of Scotland.

Among the founding directors at both Farmstrong Scotland and Scottish Event Industry Advisory Group, his other current roles include being on the board of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.

More from Farming

Lonely farmer in a field.
New survey taps mood of Scottish farmers and crofters
Jeremy Leggett.
Highlands Rewilding owner insists disposal of vast acreage is no 'fire sale'
Murrayfield Cottage and farm buildings.
'Attractive and versatile' farm in Caithness on sale for £680,000
Jason and Vic Ballantyne
Sustainability, profitability and work-life balance drive farming couple Vic and Jason Ballantyne
polycrubs
Why people love their Polycrubs for growing food - and much more
Robbie Wilson with the top price ram at Thainstone.
Texel leads record-breaking Thainstone ram sale at 4,800gns
This Texel sold for a record £4,000 at Dingwall.
'Tuptastic' sale of rams delivers new top price at Dingwall
Glasgow Warriors' Fergus Watson, Edinburgh Rugby's Paddy)Harrison, Amber the Highland cow, South Lanarkshire-based farmer and rugby player Euan Sanderson, Glasgow Warriors' Murphy Walker and Aileen Marchant, of QMS.
Beefy rugby players get behind Scottish red meat
UK dairy farming
Labour shortages threaten UK's farming future
Lone traditional Scottish Highlands white croft house
Scottish crofting worth 'staggering' £588 million a year

Conversation