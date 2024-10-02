Sudden exit for Royal Highland Show boss

One of the leading figures in Scottish agriculture, Alan Laidlaw, has stepped down as chief executive of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

Mr Laidlaw has led the society, which annually organises the world famous Royal Highland Show, for the past eight years.

RHASS gave no explanation for his sudden exit.

But he had faced growing pressure over multi-million-pound losses at the group.

Alan Laidlaw’s ‘instrumental role’

The society paid tribute to his “instrumental role” in the redevelopment of the Royal Highland showground at Ingliston, in Edinburgh.

It also praised his key role in the delivery of new infrastructure, improved governance and the development of a “brilliant team to work on behalf of Scottish agriculture”.

‘True champion’ of rural Scotland

RHASS chairman James Logan said: “Alan is a true champion of rural Scotland.

“Under his leadership, RHASS has taken huge strides, leading the organisation through Covid, delivering our members’ pavilion and playing an instrumental role in establishing the Royal Highland Centre as a live entertainment venue.

“We thank Alan for his unwavering dedication and contribution to RHASS, and we look forward to welcoming him with his family to next year’s Royal Highland Show as a life member of the society.”

In a statement from the society announcing his departure, Mr Laidlaw said: “It has been a privilege to lead RHASS for the last eight years and work with so many passionate and committed people. I am, and always have been, a huge advocate for Scottish farming. I am proud to have led a society that brings agriculture to life for so many.”

RHASS said its board had launched a search for a new CEO.

In the meantime, members of its strategic leadership team will carry out the required duties.

Society had big trading losses in 2023

Earlier this year, just before the 2024 Royal Highland Show, RHASS unveiled an annual report showing trading losses of more than £3.6 million in 2023. This was on the back of losses of £1.2m in 2022. However, total income was up by 6% at more than £11.7m.

The society said its hefty losses reflected the impact of cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation. It also blamed its pre-Covid commitment to last year’s Golden Shears sheep shearing event, which ended up costing it £494,000.

Huge jump in staffing costs

Questions were raised about a big jump in staffing costs at the charity’s annual meeting.

These ballooned to more than £2.4m in 2023, from £1.9m the year before.

Mr Laidlaw, 47 this month, took over the CEO’s role in August 2016.

He was previously head of property in Scotland for The Crown Estate. Earlier in his career he held agriculture-related roles at both NatWest Bank and Bank of Scotland.

Among the founding directors at both Farmstrong Scotland and Scottish Event Industry Advisory Group, his other current roles include being on the board of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.