New honour for ‘well-liked’ Royal Deeside farmer Pete Watson

Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) award winner Pete Watson is a well-kent face among farmers across the north and north-east.

So much so that he was described as a “champion” of the industry when he was nominated for the RNAS’s coveted public award.

He will be presented with the accolade at the society’s upcoming awards lunch.

The prestigious event is the latest in an annual series going back many years.

It will be held at the Leonardo Inn Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport on Friday November 1.

What award has Pete Watson won?

Pete, 70, has won The Press and Journal/RNAS shield for services to agriculture by a public figure or personality.

The ex-chairman of farmers co-operative ANM Group is an esteemed judge of cattle at national level. He is a stalwart of livestock shows and mart sales throughout Scotland.

And he was the main man in the beef cattle rings at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

His family run their own beef and arable business, a former Scottish Beef Farm of the year, at Darnford, near Durris, on Royal Deeside.

“Pete is a well-liked and respected stalwart of the agricultural community over a long period of time,” one colleague wrote in the prize-winning farmer’s award citation papers.

They added: “During his time as chairman of the ANM Group he steered it through very uncertain and challenging times.

“He hardly missed a Friday sale and was always approachable and willing to listen to fellow farmers and group members.

Support for charities

“Pete is no stranger to opening up his farm to the wider public, young farmers and farmers alike, often raising large sums of money for very worthwhile charities.”

Another colleague described him as a “champion of farmers and the auction system”.

They added: “He has been a steadfast advocate for the farming community throughout his career.”

Joining the board of Aberdeen Norther Marts in 2012, Pete quickly rose through the ranks.

He became vice-chairman in 2015 and chairman in 2017, a role he held until 2022.

“Pete’s commitment to his fellow farmers is unwavering, one nominator said, adding: “He is a familiar face at the mart every Friday, always eager to listen to the concerns of farmers and customers.

“His dedication to ensuring their voices are heard has earned him immense respect.”

The Scottish Beef Farm of the Year title came in 2015, recognising Pete and two of his sons, Adam and David, and their 400-plus Saler cross and Charolais cross suckler herd.

Pete keeps busy on and off the farm

An open day on their farm in 2016 shone a spotlight on mental health awareness, as well as their prize-winning herd.

It was a resounding success, raising awareness and vital funds for agricultural charity RSABI and Scottish Action for Mental Health.

Pete has also been described as “instrumental” in bringing Stonehaven Farmers’ Ball “back to its former glory” during his time as chairman. And as chairman of Durris Kirkton Hall, he oversaw a complete restoration and extension of the old building.

Pete is honest, straightforward and a straight-talking individual. He commands respect.”

“He is always keen to help charities and organisations who are striving to make life better for every walk of life,” another of his nominators said.

They added: “Pete is honest, straightforward and a straight-talking individual, always listening to people’s views and dealing with them appropriately. He commands respect.”

Tickets for the RNAS Awards lunch, which runs from noon to 5pm, are available at tickets.mas.org.uk/events