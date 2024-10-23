Ex-Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart on Highland League sides’ Scottish Cup chances – and football return thoughts

Graeme Stewart is predicting a good weekend for Breedon Highland League clubs in the Scottish Cup – and has revealed his interest in a return to football.

Stewart guided Buckie Thistle to the fourth round – and a glamour tie against Celtic – in the national tournament last season and believes north clubs can prosper in the second round of the cup on Saturday.

There are three all-Highland League encounters – Brechin City v Huntly, Brora Rangers v Formartine United and Fraserburgh v Turriff United.

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos host Midlands League champions Dundee North End and Keith welcome West of Scotland Premier Division leaders Clydebank to Kynoch Park.

Banks o’ Dee visit League Two leaders East Fife, Clachnacuddin travel to Lowland League outfit Linlithgow Rose and Buckie visit East of Scotland Premier Division team Sauchie.

Stewart said: “The league is guaranteed to get three teams through, which is good. The most that could go through would be eight and that would be fantastic.

“I think everyone has a realistic chance and the more that can get through the better.

“I’d be hoping six teams can get through – I think that’s realistic and would be a good return.

“The Highland League is getting stronger and stronger in my opinion, so I think every team has a chance.”

Stewart’s thoughts on returning to football

Stewart stepped down in May, after more than nine years as Buckie manager, following their Highland League title success last season.

During his time at Victoria Park, he also led the Jags to the championship in 2017 and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup during the same season.

Although he is still enjoying a break from football, Stewart is keen to make a return to management in the future.

He added: “I needed a break. With family and work commitments, I needed time to recharge the batteries.

“I’ve had almost six months out of football, and if an opportunity was to come up in the months ahead, I’d certainly look at it.

“It would have to be the right club and the right board with ambitions which matched mine.

“I’m not desperate to get back in, but if there were opportunities there I’d be keen to look at them.

“Maybe in the future I could see myself being involved in a director of football role. But right now, I think I’m best suited to being a manager.

“I know the Highland League inside out and I’d be happy coming back into the Highland League.

“But I do think I could manage at a higher level – although those opportunities are few and far between.

“I wouldn’t close the door to anything. If I thought I could go in somewhere and improve a team, then I’d be open to it.”

Cup progress could round off great month for Brora Rangers

Craig MacKenzie hopes Brora Rangers can cap a memorable month with progression to the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Cattachs are one of 11 Breedon Highland League sides in action in round two of the national competition this weekend when they face familiar foes Formartine United at Dudgeon Park.

Already in October, Brora have beaten Lossiemouth and Clachnacuddin in the semi-final and final of the North of Scotland Cup, while in the league they have won against Buckie Thistle and drawn with title rivals Brechin City.

Midfielder MacKenzie would like to end the month with another victory.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s been a massive month for us playing Buckie and Brechin in the league, Clach in the cup final and now Formartine in the Scottish Cup. It doesn’t really get any bigger than that.

“The Scottish Cup is massive for the club. We’ve got a chance to get through to the third round and it’s our aim to progress.”

Day to remember

MacKenzie joined Brora in the summer from Forres Mechanics and was delighted to win his first medal in senior football at the weekend.

The former Strathspey Thistle player netted the Cattachs’ sixth goal in their 6-1 final victory against the Lilywhites – and says it’s a day he will always remember.

MacKenzie added: “Saturday’s game is one I’ll always remember with it being my first final and the way we won it as well.

“I came to Brora because I want to win things, we want to go for the league and the cups as well.

“We want to try to challenge on as many fronts as we can this season.

“I was desperate to score, so I was delighted when Shane Sutherland squared the ball and I was left with a tap-in. It was great to score in my first cup final!”

Turriff United’s John Allan chasing cup strike

Turriff United striker John Allan is hoping to break his Scottish Cup duck this weekend.

The Haughs clubs face fellow Breedon Highland League side Fraserburgh at Bellslea in the second round of the national tournament on Saturday.

Marksman Allan has yet to score in the Scottish Cup and is eager to change that.

The 27-year-old Shetlander, who has netted three times this term, said: “I’m still looking for my first Scottish Cup goal and that’s a target I’ve got.

“It would be brilliant to score in the Scottish Cup.

“I haven’t been very happy with my goalscoring form so far this season so a goal in any game would be good.

“But to get a goal in the Scottish Cup would be particularly good and would be something to tick off the list.

“As a striker, you want to score in every game – but the Scottish Cup is a prestigious competition and it would be great to score in it.”

Tough run for Turra

Turra have had a depleted squad in recent weeks and have been on a difficult run, winning once and drawing once in their last 11 matches.

Their victory came in the first round of the Scottish Cup against Broomhill last month and Allan believes reaching the third round for the first time since season 2013-14 would give United a lift.

He added: “It’s been tough with the injuries we’ve had – it feels a bit like everything is going against us at the moment.

“But in the dressing room, we’re all united and we go into the game confident we can get a result.

“In the games we’ve been losing, it’s been fine margins. If we keep going and keep putting in the effort the results will come.

“Winning away against Broomhill was a brilliant feeling and hopefully we can do the same again this weekend.

“If we could get through to the third round of the cup, it would make up for the recent run of form and would give something back to the fans and the club.

“It would be a good thing for everyone connected with Turriff if we could get through.”