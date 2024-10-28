RNAS gong for ‘level-headed’ Alford entrepreneur George Duncan

Retired entrepreneur George Duncan will have his support for the agricultural community over many years recognised at the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) Awards on Friday.

He is this year’s winner of the Aberdeen and Northern Marts-sponsored “local” accolade.

Until his retirement in July 2023, George spent many years serving the farming sector with his business George Duncan Agri Solutions (GDAS).

A former RNAS director, he started his career driving tractors on the Crathes Estate.

George was always fascinated by crops

In his own time, he would regularly go out with the estate’s agronomist to survey crops and learn how the use of chemistry could control weed, pests and diseases.

He found the agronomy of crops fascinating and his wife, Caroline, can remember him saying “one day I would like to do that job”.

In 1984 George became a sales rep for livestock feed supplement specialist Tithebarn, where he learned more about animal nutrition.

And in 1985 he joined North Eastern Farmers as a sales rep for Donside. He was later promoted to arable specialist.

He founded his own firm in 2002

In 1995 he moved on to Arbroath-based Scotgrain, becoming the agricultural merchant’s seeds manager for Scotland.

George went on to launch his own seed supply business, GDAS, in 2002.

The Alford firm quickly grew its products and services.

Growing reputation

It steadily built its reputation across the north-east as the place to go for a range of products from crop protection specialist AgChem, as well as GPS mapping expertise.

Its own range of seed mixtures, designed specifically for the northern grass farmer, are sold under the Kingsford brand.

In citation papers nominating George for his award, one colleague said he had “served his customers with a professional and local service throughout the years”.

He was also praised for giving many young people the chance to build their careers in agriculture.

George’s royal warrant highlight

A highlight of George’s 21 years at the helm of GDAS came in 2014.

That was the year the business, which is now part of agronomy services giant Agrii, was awarded a royal warrant by the late Queen.

George and GDAS together supported many charities over the years.

These range from Young Farmers’ clubs to RSABI (formerly the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution), Macmillan Cancer Support and many more.

George has numerous “thank you” letters and cards showing their appreciation.

He is also a director of the RNAS and has been actively involved in the organisation for a number of years.

He is well known for his “level-headed” approach at meetings.

His retirement from GDAS earlier this year, following a short spell as a part-time consultant, gave him more time to spend with his children and grandchildren.

Tickets for the RNAS Awards lunch, which runs from noon to 5pm at the Leonardo Inn Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport, are available at tickets.mas.org.uk/events