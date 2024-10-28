RNAS gong for ‘level-headed’ Alford entrepreneur George Duncan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RNAS gong for ‘level-headed’ Alford entrepreneur George Duncan

The retired businessman will be presented with an award at a special lunch later this week.

RNAS award winner George Duncan.
RNAS award winner George Duncan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Retired entrepreneur George Duncan will have his support for the agricultural community over many years recognised at the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) Awards on Friday.

He is this year’s winner of the Aberdeen and Northern Marts-sponsored “local” accolade.

Until his retirement in July 2023, George spent many years serving the farming sector with his business George Duncan Agri Solutions (GDAS).

A former RNAS director, he started his career driving tractors on the Crathes Estate.

George was always fascinated by crops

In his own time, he would regularly go out with the estate’s agronomist to survey crops and learn how the use of chemistry could control weed, pests and diseases.

He found the agronomy of crops fascinating and his wife, Caroline, can remember him saying “one day I would like to do that job”.

In 1984 George became a sales rep for livestock feed supplement specialist Tithebarn, where he learned more about animal nutrition.

And in 1985 he joined North Eastern Farmers as a sales rep for Donside. He was later promoted to arable specialist.

He founded his own firm in 2002

In 1995 he moved on to Arbroath-based Scotgrain, becoming the agricultural merchant’s  seeds manager for Scotland.

George went on to launch his own seed supply business, GDAS, in 2002.

The Alford firm quickly grew its products and services.

Growing reputation

It steadily built its reputation across the north-east as the place to go for a range of products from crop protection specialist AgChem, as well as GPS mapping expertise.

Its own range of seed mixtures, designed specifically for the northern grass farmer, are sold under the Kingsford brand.

In citation papers nominating George for his award, one colleague said he had “served his customers with a professional and local service throughout the years”.

He was also praised for giving many young people the chance to build their careers in agriculture.

George’s royal warrant highlight

A highlight of George’s 21 years at the helm of GDAS came in 2014.

That was the year the business, which is now part of agronomy services giant Agrii, was awarded a royal warrant by the late Queen.

George and GDAS together supported many charities over the years.

These range from Young Farmers’ clubs to RSABI (formerly the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution), Macmillan Cancer Support and many more.

George has numerous “thank you” letters and cards showing their appreciation.

George Duncan, on the right, with three other RNAS award winners, Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson and Nicola Wordie.
George Duncan, on the right, with three other RNAS award winners, l-r, Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson and Nicola Wordie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He is also a director of the RNAS and has been actively involved in the organisation for a number of years.

He is well known for his “level-headed” approach at meetings.

His retirement from GDAS earlier this year, following a short spell as a part-time consultant, gave him more time to spend with his children and grandchildren.

Tickets for the RNAS Awards lunch, which runs from noon to 5pm at the Leonardo Inn Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport, are available at tickets.mas.org.uk/events

