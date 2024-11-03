Farming Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from farmers’ Aberdeen awards lunch The sell-out event was an opportunity to toast achievements and enjoy some valuable networking too. By Keith Findlay November 3 2024, 8:00 am November 3 2024, 8:00 am Share Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from farmers’ Aberdeen awards lunch Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6619217/gallery-26-of-the-best-pictures-from-farmers-aberdeen-lunch/ Copy Link 0 comment The RNAS Awards lunch is a firm fixture on the north-east agricultural calendar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson There was a bumper turnout for the Royal Northern Agricultural Society Awards lunch at the Leonardo Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport. About 250 people gathered to celebrate outstanding achievements in the north-east farming community. The awards, held annually, were presented after everyone had enjoyed a fine meal. Most of the award winners were announced weeks ago, and we’ve already shone a light on their successes in The Press and Journal. The Royal Northern Agricultural Society lunch was an opportunity to toast their achievements and enjoy some valuable networking too. And our photographer was on hand to capture all the best moments. There was plenty to smile about. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Award-winning young farmer Nicola Wordie deep in conversation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson It was an excellent opportunity for networking. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Everyone enjoyed the chance to chat before, during and after a good meal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson It’s a popular annual event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson It was a full house at Leonardo Hotel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson RNAS president Cameron MacIver, second from the left, with, l-r, award winners Albert Fyfe, Nicola Wordie, Pete Watson and George Duncan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The weekend got off to a flier at the RNAS Awards lunch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson RNAS made sure its members had a great afternoon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson# More than anything, it was a chance to catch up with folk and have a right good blether. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson More lunchtime chat. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson There was clearly lots to discuss here. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Smiles all around. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The awards lunch is a highlight of the RNAS calendar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson It’s good to talk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Fine food, good chat and awards to celebrate too. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson North-east farming folk just love a get-together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson It was a great way to end the week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson More farming cameraderie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Everyone enjoyed the food, fun and fantastic conversation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The atmosphere was jovial throughout. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson About250 people attended the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson RNAS president Cameron MacIver address the bumper audience. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The top table. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Social events like these are an important part of farming life. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
