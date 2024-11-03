Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from farmers’ Aberdeen awards lunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from farmers’ Aberdeen awards lunch

The sell-out event was an opportunity to toast achievements and enjoy some valuable networking too.

By Keith Findlay
RNAS Awards lunch
The RNAS Awards lunch is a firm fixture on the north-east agricultural calendar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There was a bumper turnout for the Royal Northern Agricultural Society Awards lunch at the Leonardo Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport.

About 250 people gathered to celebrate outstanding achievements in the north-east farming community.

The awards, held annually, were presented after everyone had enjoyed a fine meal.

Most of the award winners were announced weeks ago, and we’ve already shone a light on their successes in The Press and Journal.

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society lunch was an opportunity to toast their achievements and enjoy some valuable networking too.

And our photographer was on hand to capture all the best moments.

RNAS Awards lunch
There was plenty to smile about. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
Award-winning young farmer Nicola Wordie deep in conversation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
It was an excellent opportunity for networking. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
Everyone enjoyed the chance to chat before, during and after a good meal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
It’s a popular annual event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
It was a full house at Leonardo Hotel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS president Cameron MacIver with award-winners Albert Fyfe, Nicola Wordie, Peter Watson and George Duncan.
RNAS president Cameron MacIver, second from the left, with, l-r, award winners Albert Fyfe, Nicola Wordie, Pete Watson and George Duncan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
The weekend got off to a flier at the RNAS Awards lunch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
RNAS made sure its members had a great afternoon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson#
RNAS Awards lunch
More than anything, it was a chance to catch up with folk and have a right good blether. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
More lunchtime chat. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
There was clearly lots to discuss here. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
Smiles all around. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
The awards lunch is a highlight of the RNAS calendar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
It’s good to talk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
Fine food, good chat and awards to celebrate too. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
North-east farming folk just love a get-together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
It was a great way to end the week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
More farming cameraderie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
Everyone enjoyed the food, fun and fantastic conversation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
The atmosphere was jovial throughout. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
About250 people attended the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS president Cameron MacIver address the bumper audience at the awards lunch.
RNAS president Cameron MacIver address the bumper audience. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
The top table. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RNAS Awards lunch
Social events like these are an important part of farming life. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More from Farming

Back view of father and son standing together and looking at cows grazing on farm;
Budget blues over 'family farm tax' not going away anytime soon
Aberdeenshire farmer Ben Lowe.
Ben Lowe: I'm excited to share my Nuffield journey
Rob Wainwright has marked 25 years since moving to Coll for a new life in farming. Image: DC Thomson/Visit Scotland.
Interview: Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright celebrates 25 years of farming in the…
Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson: Budget has sent shockwaves through farming industry
2
Eddie Gillanders
Veteran north-east farming journalist honoured for lifetime achievement
Some of the herd at Robbie Newlands' Cluny Farm, near Forres.
RNAS good practice awards shine light on 'sterling' efforts of Scottish farmers
Farmer and comedian Jim Smith.
'Fermer Jim' heading over sea to Skye
A Scottish sheep farmer herding his flock.
Farmers clobbered over inheritance tax changes
Aberdeenshire farmer Ben Lowe
North-east pig farming pair among 24 new Nuffield Scholars
Nicola Wordie
Young farming 'champion' Nicola Wordie set to be honoured at awards

Conversation