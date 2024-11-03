Reaction and report as Steven Mackay hails another important win for Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Reaction and report as Steven Mackay hails another important win for Brora Rangers

The Cattachs got the better of Banks o' Dee in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay hailed their “huge win” against Banks o’ Dee which was secured thanks to a mixture of guile and grit.

The Cattachs triumphed 2-0 at Spain Park courtesy of goals from Andrew Macleod and Shane Sutherland to leapfrog their opponents into second spot in the Breedon Highland League.

Brora move two points ahead of Dee and have two games in hand, while they also have two games in hand on leaders Brechin City, who they trail by seven points.

This victory was the Sutherland side’s first at Spain Park and extends their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Mackay said: “It’s a huge win, we knew it would be tough and not many teams will come here and keep a clean sheet.

“I’m really happy with how we were defensively, but equally on the ball we were composed, particularly in the first half.

Brora players celebrate their second goal against Banks o’ Dee which was scored by Shane Sutherland.

“Banks o’ Dee were a bit flat in the first half, but we knew they would come out in the second half and put us under pressure which they did.

“We defended well and I don’t think Cammy Mackay had a save of note in the second half which speaks volumes in terms of our performance.

“I’m really pleased, everyone contributed and it’s a huge three points for us. It was important for the title race that we took something from the game.

“We’re on a good run, we’ve kept it going and the momentum keeps building.”

Early breakthrough

Brora were the superior side in the first period with the central midfield pairing of Macleod and Craig MacKenzie providing an excellent platform for the front four of James Wallace, Tony Dingwall, Max Ewan and Sutherland to cause problems.

In the early stages a Ewan strike was deflected wide, Dingwall’s header on released Wallace who was thwarted by goalkeeper Daniel Hoban from 15 yards and Macleod shot straight at the stopper from the edge of the box.

On 14 minutes the Cattachs broke the deadlock. Macleod dispossessed Andy Hunter on the right flank, drove forward and played a one-two with Dingwall at the edge of the penalty area before coolly finding the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Five minutes before half-time the Cattachs could have doubled their lead when Dingwall’s inswinging corner from the left was headed against the crossbar from close range by Wallace.

Brora’s Shane Sutherland is tackled by Dee’s Kane Winton, right.

After losing the first goal Dee did start restricting the visitors’ chances, but they struggled to create a great deal themselves.

The only saves Brora goalkeeper Cammy Mackay had to make during the contest was a routine tip over from a Hunter snap-shot at the end of the first half and a catch from Mark Gilmour’s long-ranger early in the second period.

The home side did have more pressure after the interval and the closest they came to an equaliser was in the 57th minute.

Kane Winton met Michael Philipson’s corner from the right and his looping header appeared to be heading for the right corner. But Nathan Cooney tried to help the ball over the line and it bounced up off him which allowed Mackay to gather.

Second seals it

Brora were still a threat with Sutherland’s deft flick freeing Dingwall on the right of the area, but Hoban blocked.

Hoban then made an even better save to tip away an angled drive from Ewan which looked destined to find the top left corner.

But 12 minutes from time Hoban had a moment to forget as Sutherland’s shot from the edge of box squirmed under him to make it 2-0 and secure the points for Brora.

Defeat ends Banks o’ Dee’s seven-match winning streak and co-manager Josh Winton said: “We got what we deserved, we didn’t do enough to get something out of the game.

“The mistake for the second goal kills any chance of snatching a draw late on.

Brora’s James Wallace, second from left, heads against the crossbar.

“We had a 10-minute spell in the second half where we felt we started to get to grips with the game.

“But when the second goal goes in that kills it and takes the wind out of our sails.

“Over the piece we didn’t create enough to merit anything from the game. The performances have been good, but on this occasion not so much.

“We wanted to keep on Brechin and Brora’s coattails and this result has hampered us in terms of doing that.”

More from Highland League

Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Highland League results: Brora Rangers go second with win against Banks o' Dee
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Steven Mackay talks up Brora Rangers' squad ahead…
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Aberdeen starlet Brendan Hamilton set for loan move
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Banks o' Dee's Jevan Anderson savours latest SPFL Scottish Cup scalp
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Highland League: Gavin Price's interim Lossiemouth tenure ends; Rothes continue search for new manager
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh trio after they sign contract extensions
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Scottish Cup reaction: Brora Rangers manager pleased to grind out win against Formartine; Mark…
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Inverurie Locos left wondering what might have been after Scottish Cup exit
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Scottish Cup results: Five Highland League teams reach round three
Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora Rangers' first goal against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Scottish Cup: EVERY tie involving Highland League sides previewed

Conversation