Reaction and report as Steven Mackay hails another important win for Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay hailed their “huge win” against Banks o’ Dee which was secured thanks to a mixture of guile and grit.

The Cattachs triumphed 2-0 at Spain Park courtesy of goals from Andrew Macleod and Shane Sutherland to leapfrog their opponents into second spot in the Breedon Highland League.

Brora move two points ahead of Dee and have two games in hand, while they also have two games in hand on leaders Brechin City, who they trail by seven points.

This victory was the Sutherland side’s first at Spain Park and extends their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Mackay said: “It’s a huge win, we knew it would be tough and not many teams will come here and keep a clean sheet.

“I’m really happy with how we were defensively, but equally on the ball we were composed, particularly in the first half.

“Banks o’ Dee were a bit flat in the first half, but we knew they would come out in the second half and put us under pressure which they did.

“We defended well and I don’t think Cammy Mackay had a save of note in the second half which speaks volumes in terms of our performance.

“I’m really pleased, everyone contributed and it’s a huge three points for us. It was important for the title race that we took something from the game.

“We’re on a good run, we’ve kept it going and the momentum keeps building.”

Early breakthrough

Brora were the superior side in the first period with the central midfield pairing of Macleod and Craig MacKenzie providing an excellent platform for the front four of James Wallace, Tony Dingwall, Max Ewan and Sutherland to cause problems.

In the early stages a Ewan strike was deflected wide, Dingwall’s header on released Wallace who was thwarted by goalkeeper Daniel Hoban from 15 yards and Macleod shot straight at the stopper from the edge of the box.

On 14 minutes the Cattachs broke the deadlock. Macleod dispossessed Andy Hunter on the right flank, drove forward and played a one-two with Dingwall at the edge of the penalty area before coolly finding the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Five minutes before half-time the Cattachs could have doubled their lead when Dingwall’s inswinging corner from the left was headed against the crossbar from close range by Wallace.

After losing the first goal Dee did start restricting the visitors’ chances, but they struggled to create a great deal themselves.

The only saves Brora goalkeeper Cammy Mackay had to make during the contest was a routine tip over from a Hunter snap-shot at the end of the first half and a catch from Mark Gilmour’s long-ranger early in the second period.

The home side did have more pressure after the interval and the closest they came to an equaliser was in the 57th minute.

Kane Winton met Michael Philipson’s corner from the right and his looping header appeared to be heading for the right corner. But Nathan Cooney tried to help the ball over the line and it bounced up off him which allowed Mackay to gather.

Second seals it

Brora were still a threat with Sutherland’s deft flick freeing Dingwall on the right of the area, but Hoban blocked.

Hoban then made an even better save to tip away an angled drive from Ewan which looked destined to find the top left corner.

But 12 minutes from time Hoban had a moment to forget as Sutherland’s shot from the edge of box squirmed under him to make it 2-0 and secure the points for Brora.

Defeat ends Banks o’ Dee’s seven-match winning streak and co-manager Josh Winton said: “We got what we deserved, we didn’t do enough to get something out of the game.

“The mistake for the second goal kills any chance of snatching a draw late on.

“We had a 10-minute spell in the second half where we felt we started to get to grips with the game.

“But when the second goal goes in that kills it and takes the wind out of our sails.

“Over the piece we didn’t create enough to merit anything from the game. The performances have been good, but on this occasion not so much.

“We wanted to keep on Brechin and Brora’s coattails and this result has hampered us in terms of doing that.”