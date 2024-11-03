Farming good practice award for egg producer based near Nairn

Brackla Farm, near Nairn is this year’s winner of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society good practice award.

It triumphed over Robbie Newlands, of Cluny Farm, Rafford, near Forres, and Glenrinnes Farms, near Dufftown.

Brackla – run by A & A Mackay – comprises 1,200 acres of mostly arable land, with a small proportion of permanent grass including 60 acres for a 48,000-hen, free-range poultry business.

About 120,000 eggs are delivered every week to more than 100 wholesale customers.

Brackla Farm has a large Aberdeen-Angus cattle herd too

The farm also boasts 60-100 Aberdeen-Angus cattle for finishing as well as a holiday home enterprise.

RNAS’s annual good farming practice awards are supported by Aberdeenshire Council.

The 2024 winner was unveiled during a special lunch at the Leonardo Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport.

More award winners

Other RNAS award winners – George Duncan, Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson and Nicola Wordie – were also presented with gongs in front of an audience of about 250 people.

George won the “local” accolade and Albert was celebrated as an “unsung hero”.

Pete and Nicola received the “public” and 35 years and under awards respectively.

These successes were announced weeks ago but the good farming practice award winner was not revealed until Friday’s lunch.

There was also a special award made to retired agricultural journalist Eddie Gillanders and his wife, Marion.

It was the second such accolade in just over a week for the 81-year-old from Drumoak, Aberdeenshire.

The earlier gong came at the Scottish Agriculture Awards, jointly organised by the Scottish Farmer, Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland and AgriScot.

Eddie and Marion Gillanders thrilled by latest award for services to farming

Eddie couldn’t make it down to Glasgow for the October 24 awards.

But he and his wife Marian were at the Aberdeen event and thrilled to be recognised for their services to farming once more.

RNAS also has a long-standing reputation for recognising emerging talent in the agricultural sector, with a clutch of accolades for students.

This year’s recipient of the Johnston Carmichael-sponsored award for a farmers’ son or daughter working at home went to Lucy Gordon, from Strathdon .

And the award for a student employed off farm was presented to Bethany Cameron, of Drumlithie. Meanwhile, the agricultural apprentice engineer award – sponsored by Turriff Agri Parts – was won by Sellars’ employee Angus Riddoch, from Oldmeldrum.

