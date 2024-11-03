Farming good practice award for egg producer based near Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farming good practice award for egg producer based near Nairn

It was announced as the winner during a special lunch at the Leonardo Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport.

By Keith Findlay
RNAS Awards
There was a packed house for the 2024 RNAS Awards. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Brackla Farm, near Nairn is this year’s winner of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society good practice award.

It triumphed over Robbie Newlands, of Cluny Farm, Rafford, near Forres, and Glenrinnes Farms, near Dufftown.

Brackla – run by A & A Mackay – comprises 1,200 acres of mostly arable land, with a small proportion of permanent grass including 60 acres for a 48,000-hen, free-range poultry business.

About 120,000 eggs are delivered every week to more than 100 wholesale customers.

Brackla Farm has a large Aberdeen-Angus cattle herd too

The farm also boasts 60-100 Aberdeen-Angus cattle for finishing as well as a holiday home enterprise.

RNAS’s  annual good farming practice awards are supported by Aberdeenshire Council.

The 2024 winner was unveiled during a special lunch at the Leonardo Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport.

More award winners

Other RNAS award winners – George Duncan, Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson and Nicola Wordie – were also presented with gongs in front of an audience of about 250 people.

George won the “local” accolade and Albert was celebrated as an “unsung hero”.

Pete and Nicola received the “public” and 35 years and under awards respectively.

RNAS president Cameron MacIver with award-winners Albert Fyfe, Nicola Wordie, Pete Watson and George Duncan.
RNAS president Cameron MacIver, second from the left, with, l-r, award-winners Albert Fyfe, Nicola Wordie, Pete Watson and George Duncan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

These successes were announced weeks ago but the good farming practice award winner was not revealed until Friday’s lunch.

There was also a special award made to retired agricultural journalist Eddie Gillanders and his wife, Marion.

It was the second such accolade in just over a week for the 81-year-old from Drumoak, Aberdeenshire.

The earlier gong came at the Scottish Agriculture Awards, jointly organised by the Scottish Farmer, Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland and AgriScot.

Eddie and Marion Gillanders thrilled by latest award for services to farming

Eddie couldn’t make it down to Glasgow for the October 24 awards.

But he and his wife Marian were at the Aberdeen event and thrilled to be recognised for their services to farming once more.

RNAS also has a long-standing reputation for recognising emerging talent in the agricultural sector, with a clutch of accolades for students.

This year’s recipient of the Johnston Carmichael-sponsored award for a farmers’ son or daughter working at home went to Lucy Gordon, from Strathdon .

And the award for a student employed off farm was presented to Bethany Cameron, of Drumlithie. Meanwhile, the agricultural apprentice engineer award – sponsored by Turriff Agri Parts – was won by Sellars’ employee Angus Riddoch, from Oldmeldrum.

Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from farming group’s annual awards lunch in Aberdeen

Conversation