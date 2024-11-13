85 prime cattle entries for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
85 prime cattle entries for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

A packed programme of activities includes shows and sales of prime and pedigree livestock.

By Keith Findlay
Cattle hopeful at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic
The Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone attracts exhibitors and livestock from far and wide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Final preparations are in full swing for the annual Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

It will take place at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, later this month.

The two-day event, on November 25 and 26, is jointly organised by Aberdeen & Northern Marts (ANM) and the Aberdeen Fatstock Association.

They are supported by main sponsor Rapid Project Development (RPD), a local construction company.

£14,000 of cash prizes up for grabs

A packed programme of activities includes shows and sales of prime and pedigree
livestock.

These include the Rising Stars, Young Farmers ‘and open stock judging competitions, with £14,000 of cash prizes up for grabs.

The event will also once again feature a sale of pedigree heifers.

Monday saw the curtain come down on entries, with 85 submitted for the prime cattle classes.

Sheep at the 2021 Christmas Classic at Thainstone.
Sheep at the 2021 Christmas Classic at Thainstone. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The Rising Stars category will be competed for by 13 hopefuls.

ANM’s team were still firming up the numbers yesterday

But in the pedigree sheep sections, there will be 86 Suffolks, 120 Texels, 17 Dutch Spotted, three Bluefaced Leicesters, three Badgerfaces, 12 Beltexes and 21 Blue Texels.

New trophy donations

This year sees RPD donating two new trophies to the Young Farmers’ section.

One of these is for the Young Farmers’ champion haltered animal.

The other is for the Young Farmers’ best pair of lambs bred by an exhibitor.

Aberdeen Christmas Classic hailed as ‘fantastic opportunity’ to showcase livestock

ANM prime cull cattle manager Tim McDonald said: “The annual Aberdeen Christmas Classic is a fantastic opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their top-quality prime cattle and sheep to a busy ringside of buyers from across Scotland.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Thainstone at the end of the month.”

Tim McDonald, of ANM.
Tim McDonald, of ANM. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Judging the open prime sheep section will be Stuart Stark, of Milton of Campsie, near Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Hugh Black, of Lanark will choose the winner in the open haltered beef cattle section.

And the Young Farmers’ competitions will be judged by Louise Forsyth, of WTS Forsyth & Sons in Peebles.

Last but not least, Bill Cameron, of Burnside of Edingight, near Keith, will judge the open unhaltered beef cattle section.

Last year’s top prices

At last year’s event, the overall Christmas Classic open championship went to a February 2022-born heifer scaling 1,367lb.

It was from Wilson Peters, of Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, in Perthshire.

And it was sold for the Christmas Classic cattle top price of £4,800.

In the pedigree female sheep section, the champion Suffolk from the Innes family, of Dunscroft, Huntly, fetched the top price of £5,000.

