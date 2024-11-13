Exclusive: Dons to plough thousands into city centre – with plans to ‘paint the town red’ for big games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Dons to plough thousands into city centre – with plans to ‘paint the town red’ for big games

The club are joining the fight to breathe new life into the heart of Aberdeen.

By Isaac Buchan
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson (left) and Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows in the city centre. Image: Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen FC have been cleaning up on the pitch this season – and players could soon be lending a hand to spruce up the city centre too.

The Dons are today announcing a new signing – but not with a flashy new forward.

Instead, they’ve inked a deal with city centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired.

The arrangement will see the club pour thousands into the organisation’s coffers every year – helping to fund initiatives and events designed to bring people into the centre and support local firms.

Dons fans have already been praised for the boost they have given the city centre this season. Image: PA Wire via DPA.
What’s more, players could soon join a squad of volunteers pitching in to clean up Union Street.

And Dons chiefs reckon more football could increase footfall – with proposals to “paint the town red” ahead of crunch Pittodrie ties.

What will Dons cash go towards?

Aberdeen Inspired is funded by a levy paid by each trader within its city centre remit.

This cash helps pay for footfall-boosting events like the Christmas Village, Spectra, Nuart and the Tall Ships Race planned for next year.

Those outside the zone don’t have to stump up a penny.

However, they can choose to, if they wish.

Pittodrie Stadium vs. Rangers.
The Dons are hoping their on the pitch transformation can translate into a city centre revival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

And Aberdeen FC is hoping that becoming a “voluntary levy payer” will encourage others to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to helping the city centre survive.

As the sum is 1% of the total Pittodrie has to pay in business rates, it works out at about £4,000 per year.

And what will Aberdeen FC do to bring more people into town?

Local traders have previously told The Press and Journal how the club’s unbeaten start to this season’s league campaign has brought with it a massive boost in takings.

And Jimmy Thelin’s side wants to capitalise by continuing the “tangible boost to business” this feel-good factor has created.

The club are hoping to "paint the town red" with city centre displays and matchday deals. Image: Aberdeen FC
The club wants to “paint the town red” on match days, which could include Dons-themed deals in pubs and restaurants.

There would also be red and white displays in shopping centres, along Union Street and across the city centre as a whole as football fever spreads.

Willie Miller might not be the only famous Dons sweeper…

Meanwhile, the Red Army could soon find themselves bumping into one of their heroes as they swap their kit for some hi-viz vests and muck in with clean-up efforts.

Volunteers helping Our Union Street clean up the city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In September, manager Jimmy Thelin and his squad, along with a squadron of volunteers, took part in a litter pick at Aberdeen Beach.

At the time, the Dons manager said: “It is something which can unify people. We need each other, so this is a way for us to give back to the community.”

They now want to take this up a gear.

Dons chief: ‘We recognise the need for a thriving city centre’

Aberdeen FC chief executive, Alan Burrows, explained the idea.

Alan Burrows (right) recognises that what's good for the city centre, is good for the club. Image: Aberdeen FC
He said: “We fully recognise the need for Aberdeen to have a buoyant, thriving centre and are huge supporters of the work carried out by Aberdeen Inspired.

“By becoming a voluntary levy payer, we will help Aberdeen Inspired to continue their efforts – and make sure the club has more visibility in the city centre.

“With the club doing so well, on and off the pitch, there’s a palpable, positive impact on the city overall – which includes a tangible boost to business in the city centre.”

Why is Dons help needed now more than ever?

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson says he’s “thrilled” to have the side on board.

Adrian Watson (left) is delighted to have the Dons onboard. Image: Aberdeen FC
He explained that recent “dramatic cuts” in the rateable value of premises means that this 1% value has gone down – putting less cash in the group’s account.

This has seen the body’s funding plummet by 30%, “squeezing resources at a time when there is much to be done to revive and reinvent the city centre”.

But Mr Watson added: “With support from organisations outwith the footprint, we can continue to deliver and enhance our programme.”

“Voluntary levy payments help deliver our events and improve the city centre’s look and feel, but also support hundreds of micro and small independent businesses.”

