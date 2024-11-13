Exclusive: Dons to plough thousands into city centre – with plans to ‘paint the town red’ for big games

Aberdeen FC have been cleaning up on the pitch this season – and players could soon be lending a hand to spruce up the city centre too.

The Dons are today announcing a new signing – but not with a flashy new forward.

Instead, they’ve inked a deal with city centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired.

The arrangement will see the club pour thousands into the organisation’s coffers every year – helping to fund initiatives and events designed to bring people into the centre and support local firms.

What’s more, players could soon join a squad of volunteers pitching in to clean up Union Street.

And Dons chiefs reckon more football could increase footfall – with proposals to “paint the town red” ahead of crunch Pittodrie ties.

What will Dons cash go towards?

Aberdeen Inspired is funded by a levy paid by each trader within its city centre remit.

This cash helps pay for footfall-boosting events like the Christmas Village, Spectra, Nuart and the Tall Ships Race planned for next year.

Those outside the zone don’t have to stump up a penny.

However, they can choose to, if they wish.

And Aberdeen FC is hoping that becoming a “voluntary levy payer” will encourage others to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to helping the city centre survive.

As the sum is 1% of the total Pittodrie has to pay in business rates, it works out at about £4,000 per year.

And what will Aberdeen FC do to bring more people into town?

Local traders have previously told The Press and Journal how the club’s unbeaten start to this season’s league campaign has brought with it a massive boost in takings.

And Jimmy Thelin’s side wants to capitalise by continuing the “tangible boost to business” this feel-good factor has created.

The club wants to “paint the town red” on match days, which could include Dons-themed deals in pubs and restaurants.

There would also be red and white displays in shopping centres, along Union Street and across the city centre as a whole as football fever spreads.

Willie Miller might not be the only famous Dons sweeper…

Meanwhile, the Red Army could soon find themselves bumping into one of their heroes as they swap their kit for some hi-viz vests and muck in with clean-up efforts.

In September, manager Jimmy Thelin and his squad, along with a squadron of volunteers, took part in a litter pick at Aberdeen Beach.

At the time, the Dons manager said: “It is something which can unify people. We need each other, so this is a way for us to give back to the community.”

They now want to take this up a gear.

Dons chief: ‘We recognise the need for a thriving city centre’

Aberdeen FC chief executive, Alan Burrows, explained the idea.

He said: “We fully recognise the need for Aberdeen to have a buoyant, thriving centre and are huge supporters of the work carried out by Aberdeen Inspired.

“By becoming a voluntary levy payer, we will help Aberdeen Inspired to continue their efforts – and make sure the club has more visibility in the city centre.

“With the club doing so well, on and off the pitch, there’s a palpable, positive impact on the city overall – which includes a tangible boost to business in the city centre.”

Why is Dons help needed now more than ever?

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson says he’s “thrilled” to have the side on board.

He explained that recent “dramatic cuts” in the rateable value of premises means that this 1% value has gone down – putting less cash in the group’s account.

This has seen the body’s funding plummet by 30%, “squeezing resources at a time when there is much to be done to revive and reinvent the city centre”.

But Mr Watson added: “With support from organisations outwith the footprint, we can continue to deliver and enhance our programme.”

“Voluntary levy payments help deliver our events and improve the city centre’s look and feel, but also support hundreds of micro and small independent businesses.”

Read more: