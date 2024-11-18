Aberdeenshire farm supplier’s open day raises £2,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire farm supplier’s open day raises £2,000

CT Scott says investment in bigger shop is landmark event in family-owned firm’s exponential growth.

By Keith Findlay
RSABI ambassador Jane Mitchell receiving a cheque from Craig and Emma Scott, of CT Scott
Aberdeenshire and Angus-based agricultural supplier CT Scott has celebrated a milestone by raising £2,000 for charity.

The engineering and precision farming specialist showcased significantly expanded premises at its main base in Insch during an open day.

And it invited visitors to take part in a raffle.

This raised £1,000 each for the Farm Safety Foundation (FSF) and agriculture industry support charity RSABI.

The star prize, workshop racking worth more than £1,600, was won by Neil Glennie from Keig, near Alford

What’s in the new shop?

CT Scott’s new shop is stocked with more than 2,500 product lines, covering everything from animal husbandry and forestry equipment to hand tools, outdoor clothing, PPE, footwear, vehicle care and more.

Its opening is the culmination of a two-year journey from concept to reality.

CT Scott’s bosses see its as a landmark in the family-owned firm’s exponential growth.

The business started trading on a full-time basis in August 2016.

‘Overwhelmed’ by positive reaction

Director Emma Scott said: “We were delighted at the number of people who came through the door to celebrate this special occasion with us.

“We were overwhelmed not only by the positive reaction to the new shop but also by the generosity of everyone who took part in the raffle, either donating prizes or buying tickets.”

Kieran Anderson, agricultural store operations and parts manager, Emma Scott, director, and Craig Scott, director, of CT Scott.
Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising, RSABI, said: “We are immensely thankful to the team at CT Scott Ltd for their outstanding fundraising efforts.

“Hosting an open day is a wonderful way to unite the community, and we are delighted that RSABI has benefited from this initiative.

“The funds raised will enable us to continue providing essential services to those in Scottish agriculture.”

Boost for Yellow Wellies

FSF manager Stephanie Berkeley said: “Since we were set up 10 years ago, the Farm Safety Foundation (commonly known as Yellow Wellies) has been working throughout the UK to engage, educate and inspire the next generation of farmers to challenge and change their behaviours around risk-taking and poor mental health so we can all make our farms safer places to work and to live.

“This generous donation will help us further develop our charitable activities and explore how to improve our training, resources and communication, and, hopefully, continue to drive the improvements in the industry that we all want and need to see.”

Farm Safety Foundation/Yellow Wellies manager Stephanie Berkeley.
CT Scott was crowned machinery dealer of the year at last year’s Scottish Agricultural Awards.

The firm’s Angus operation is located in Glamis, near Forfar.

