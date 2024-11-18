Aberdeenshire farm supplier’s open day raises £2,000

Aberdeenshire and Angus-based agricultural supplier CT Scott has celebrated a milestone by raising £2,000 for charity.

The engineering and precision farming specialist showcased significantly expanded premises at its main base in Insch during an open day.

And it invited visitors to take part in a raffle.

This raised £1,000 each for the Farm Safety Foundation (FSF) and agriculture industry support charity RSABI.

The star prize, workshop racking worth more than £1,600, was won by Neil Glennie from Keig, near Alford

What’s in the new shop?

CT Scott’s new shop is stocked with more than 2,500 product lines, covering everything from animal husbandry and forestry equipment to hand tools, outdoor clothing, PPE, footwear, vehicle care and more.

Its opening is the culmination of a two-year journey from concept to reality.

CT Scott’s bosses see its as a landmark in the family-owned firm’s exponential growth.

The business started trading on a full-time basis in August 2016.

‘Overwhelmed’ by positive reaction

Director Emma Scott said: “We were delighted at the number of people who came through the door to celebrate this special occasion with us.

“We were overwhelmed not only by the positive reaction to the new shop but also by the generosity of everyone who took part in the raffle, either donating prizes or buying tickets.”

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising, RSABI, said: “We are immensely thankful to the team at CT Scott Ltd for their outstanding fundraising efforts.

“Hosting an open day is a wonderful way to unite the community, and we are delighted that RSABI has benefited from this initiative.

“The funds raised will enable us to continue providing essential services to those in Scottish agriculture.”

Boost for Yellow Wellies

FSF manager Stephanie Berkeley said: “Since we were set up 10 years ago, the Farm Safety Foundation (commonly known as Yellow Wellies) has been working throughout the UK to engage, educate and inspire the next generation of farmers to challenge and change their behaviours around risk-taking and poor mental health so we can all make our farms safer places to work and to live.

“This generous donation will help us further develop our charitable activities and explore how to improve our training, resources and communication, and, hopefully, continue to drive the improvements in the industry that we all want and need to see.”

CT Scott was crowned machinery dealer of the year at last year’s Scottish Agricultural Awards.

The firm’s Angus operation is located in Glamis, near Forfar.