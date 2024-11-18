Office workers fear for cars as learners practise at new Bridge of Don driving test centre

A Bridge of Don driving test centre has sparked complaints from an IT firm worried about learners crashing into employees’ cars, while a row is developing over plans for a new Braemar home.

Cults coffee kiosk needs new permission to stay open

Plans to transform the old Cults railway station into a cafe go back some time.

To boil the saga down: Owner John Mackenzie of JJ’s Food and Drink got permission from the council for the project about a year ago, and is ploughing ahead with the work.

In the meantime, he has been allowed to keep a kiosk on the site selling coffee and cakes to peckish passersby along the Deeside Way.

However, as things stand, that would have to close under the current consent.

Mr Mackenzie now wants permission to keep it open for another year – by which time, the revamped railway station should be on track to open.

Papers state: “The applicant expects to appoint a main contractor in early 2025 to carry out the refurbishment, with construction expected to take six months.

“The short term renewal of this permission would allow this business to continue, providing a strong foundation for the future permanent cafe on the site.”

New Hazlehead pitch could boost Aberdeen football club

Aberdeen’s West End FC wants to upgrade its existing grass pitch at Hazlehead, converting it into a 3G synthetic surface.

Club chiefs also want to install some LED floodlights and build a spectator area at the site at Hazlehead Park.

Documents sent to the council say this would “offer increased opportunities for sport to be played during times of year when bad weather would deem the natural grass surface unplayable or dangerous”.

West End FC dates back about a decade, when founder Mike Wilson decided there was not enough youth football clubs in the city.

‘Massive mast would spoil views of Aberdeen Beach’

Horrified council planners have sent developers a pretty clear signal when it comes to proposals for a huge telecommunications mast in Aberdeen…

Mobile phone connectivity firm Cornerstone had hoped to erect a 24m lattice mast, armed with six antennas and four dishes, at the Shore Porter Society building on Cotton Street.

They said: “The intention is to provide improved, new and up to date network services and capacity, including 5G, to those customers living, working and visiting/travelling in the local area.”

However, officials have now refused permission.

Their verdict states: “The scale, design and siting of the proposed mast is considered to be unacceptable.

“It would be of a significant height, with a relatively utilitarian, industrial appearance, and would be positioned in an exposed and highly visible location.”

The refusal concluded: “Its height and relatively bulky lattice design and headframe would interrupt key views along Beach Boulevard and would result in adverse visual harm to the surrounding area.”

Old cottage could be brought back to life as Gartly family home

The new owner of 19th century Corrylair Cottage at Gartly, near Huntly, has put forward plans to bring it back to life.

Rob Cooke wants to extend the property, which has already been stripped out, to create more space for his family.

Architects say: “The clients recently purchased the property and would like to extend the existing cottage and make the property more thermally efficient.”

It would be redesigned with the extension housing an open plan kitchen, dining and living space “with lots of natural light”.

Stonehaven offices could become pilates studio

New plans for Stonehaven town centre could give new meaning to the term “flexible office space”.

The 16-22 Allardice Street building has been offered for sale since being vacated by the council a few years ago.

Marc Herbert of Fulcrum Pilates Ltd has lodged the new plans for 20 Allardice Street, which would see it transformed into a studio for the mind-body exercise.

Braemar house plan sparks anger from neighbours

Alfred Codona, part of the family behind the famed amusement park at Aberdeen Beach, is working on plans to demolish an old council depot in Braemar and build a new home there.

The Castleton Place spot was listed for sale for £80,000 before being snapped up.

The plans were lodged a few months ago, as we detailed the vision for a modern family home.

Since then, however, neighbours in the quiet Royal Deeside community have made their thoughts known…

‘Upside-down house needs a rethink’

In a letter of objection to Aberdeenshire Council, Vicky Lang shares some worries that the home could cause problems for engines exiting the nearby fire station.

She writes: “Now while the fire engine does not go out as much as it used to, there still have been times with bad parking in the location of the depot doors.

“Reducing the road width in this area could make exiting the fire station, for the engine or community ambulance, harder.”

The proposed house has an “upside-down” design, with bedrooms downstairs and living areas upstairs, to capitalise on views.

But the neighbour worries that this view may ultimately be spoiled by work on the Invercauld Estate.

‘We will become like puppets in a theatre’

Meanwhile Helen Gledhill, of Invercauld Gardens, warns that a “full width upper level window” would look out over her garden – which she deems “highly intrusive”.

She adds: “This is where our children play, we hang out washing, we put our rubbish out and it’s also our space for sitting out and relaxing.

“Currently it is pretty private, being a low footfall street and with no overlooking properties.

“It will become significantly less relaxing with a window like that looking

down on us.”

The owner of a crafting company adds: “We then become like puppets in a theatre for the occupants viewing and will be left feeling like we’re on display any time we go out.”

New Bridge of Don driving test centre drives neighbours mad…

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed proposals for the former parade ground at Aberdeen’s Gordon Barracks to become a driving test centre.

Now, a short distance away at the Aberdeen Innovation Park on Balgownie Road, the DVSA has recently opened up another facility.

They are now working from a unit at Davidson House, in Campus One of the site.

Papers sent to the council say that seven members of staff are based there, carrying out up to eight tests per day.

And the DVSA insists that tests only “start and finish on site”, with practical elements “on the public highway”.

Why are neighbours objecting?

However, an Aberdeen IT firm based in the same building now wants the DVSA to come to an emergency stop when it comes to the building.

Mother Technologies claims the lessons have caused car park chaos.

Senior business development manager, Mike Smith, lifts the lid on the company’s concerns in a letter of objection to the council.

He writes: “[This] was designed to be a science and technology park.

“Since the driving test centre moved in a few weeks ago it has been nothing but driving chaos in the entrance road and car park in front of Davidson House.

“Not only do we have learner drivers turning up for tests, and not parking in the designated spaces, we have virtually every driving school in Aberdeen and surrounding area using our car park for practice all day long.”

Learner drivers practising parking near cars is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Mr Smith claims that “random members of the public” are now turning up and asking to wait in their building while they wait for people to take their tests.

“Car parking, security and learner driver traffic is now a problem,” he adds.

“Learner drivers are using the spaces next to office staff cars to practice their reversing which is an accident just waiting to happen.”

The council will decide on the Bridge of Don driving test centre plans in due course.

Plans to turn grubby Union Street offices into luxury flats APPROVED

Meanwhile, plans to rejuvenate dilapidated Union Street offices have been approved.

The floors above the Tag Heuer store will soon become homes as city chiefs push for more developers to take on vacant city centre properties and bring them back into use.

Designed by Archibald Simpson, the granite C-listed building on the corner of Belmont Street and Union Street was rebuilt in 1826 following a fire.

It was used primarily as offices over the years, and had lain empty for about a year after the last occupiers moved out.

Each floor of the new development will now be turned into contemporary three-bedroom apartments, with an open-plan dining/kitchen area.

The attic will become an extra two-bedroom home.

Developers say the revamp of the building will boost the city centre, while providing more high-end housing options at the heart of the Granite Mile.

It comes after Cater Group recently revealed how they have transformed another block of flats into plush pads in a bid to bring more people onto Union Street.

