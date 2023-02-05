Father and son team dominate at Aberdeen-Angus show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a day to remember for Neil and Mark Wattie at the opening of Stirling Bull Sales yesterday when they secured the champion and reserve honours in the Aberdeen-Angus line-up.

A large crowd of spectators from all parts of the UK gathered round the ringside to watch the father and son duo lift the top awards with two senior bulls from their 110-cow herd near Alford, in Aberdeenshire.

Judge Graeme Massie, who previously ran the well-known Blelack herd, tapped out Tonley Endgame X809, as the overall champion.

This March, 2021-born bull is by the successful breeder Tonley Jester Eric, out of Tonley Elma, which is one of the best cows in the herd.

She comes from a family which has produced the duo’s top price to date of 24,000gns for Tonley Evor.

In reserve, was another similarly aged son of Tonley Jester Eric, this time Tonley King Paco X812.

He is bred out of Wall Kind Pride, which is a granddam of the 11,000gns Tonley Kasper.

Alistair Clark and family of the Duncanziemere herd in Ayrshire, stood intermediate champion with April, 2021-born, Duncanziemere Exodus X434.

He is by Auchincrieve Exodus, which has bred sons to 30,000gns, while the dam is the Rawburn Jester Eric-sired, Duncanziemere Ellen Erica.

The reserve intermediate honours went to the Campbell family’s May, 2021-born Thrunton Premier X475, from Alnwick, Northumberland.

This May, 2021-born bull is by Tonley Kasper, out of Thrunton Primadonna.

The Clark family were back in the tickets when they dominated the junior championship, securing both the champion and reserve honours.

Taking the red, white and blush sash was another son of Exodus son, this time Duncaziemere Edward X452, bred out of Duncaziemere Edwina.

Reserve junior champion was the family’s similarly aged son of the same sire, this time Duncanziemere Jack X453, out of Duncaziemere Jill.

In the females, Ken and Margaret Howie from Lumphanan, Banchory, stood champion with May, 2021-born, Cairnton Pantene X471.

She is by Cairnton Black Captain, and is due to calf in May to Tonley Egor.

Neil and Mark Wattie stood reserve female with Tonley Elma W784, a September, 2020-born heifer due to calf in April to Gretnahouse Krack Light.

She is by Tonley Ezra and comes from the same family as the supreme champion bull.

The sale of Aberdeen-Angus bulls and females will commence at 10am today, with the Limousin show at 11am, followed by the sale from 3.15pm.