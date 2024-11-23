The 11 pop-up shops, indoor market – and a panto – that will keep Inverness’s Eastgate Centre full of Christmas cheer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

The 11 pop-up shops, indoor market – and a panto – that will keep Inverness’s Eastgate Centre full of Christmas cheer

The north's main shopping centre will have its very own panto and some new pop-up shops for the festive season.

By John Ross
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas behind Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Christmas is coming and the goose is booked for the Eastgate Centre in Inverness.

For the first time, shoppers will be able to combine looking for festive gifts with enjoying a panto.

Oh yes, they will.

The centre is hosting an indoor Christmas market and an array of pop-up shops and stalls between now and the big day.

And for the cynics, there will even be a wee panto to plonk the kids (and maybe even disinterested spouses) in front of.

The cast of the touring show A Piece of Panto with Mammy Goose is putting on special shows as part of Eastgate’s build up to the big day.

Eastgate part of panto tour

On December 14 Trapeze Entertainment will be performing on the hour from 12-4pm and getting up to mischief around the centre in between.

The shows will be held on the community stage under the escalator at Falcon Gallery next to the food court.

Inverness-based entertainer Katy-Louise Pritchett, from Trapeze Entertainment, is behind it all. She will be visiting Eastgate as part of her panto tour of Highland schools, nurseries, community halls and care homes.

The Mammy Goose panto will be visiting the Eastgate Centre this Christmas

She said she is “over the moon” to offer something that is accessible and suitable for all ages during the festive season.

“Pantomime is a special kind of theatre – a piece of theatre that, despite lack of funding, continues to thrive.”

Meanwhile, with Santa needing little helpers, children can learn to be an elf at the Nevis Elf School in Eastgate.

Organised by Fitkidz, it will teach the tricks of the trade from letter writing to Christmas crafts, songs, dance and rosy cheeks.

The free lessons, which last 30 minutes, will be held at the community stage on Sundays December 1, 8, 15 and 22 between 11am-3pm.

Hospice Christmas shop

To help with gift shopping a new Highland Hospice Christmas Emporium pop up has opened in the centre.

Toy testing with The Entertainer will be held on Saturdays November 16, 23 and 30 and on Saturday November 23, TFXs Santas Grotto launches with extra days this year.

The Christmas tree light-up event will be held on Sunday November 24. It will include reindeer in Falcon Square from 11am-2pm, a Santa Parade in the centre at 2pm and the switch on of the lights at 4pm.

Sandy has just popped out. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Moray Markets will hold an indoor Christmas market on Saturday December 7. There will be the chance to have breakfast with Santa at Loch and Larder on December 8, 15 and 22.

More pop-up shops in the centre

In addition a number of pop-up stores will be opening in the centre including:

RNLI Christmas Cards (from November 18-24)
Unique Gifts/ Beata Collections (November 22-30)
Elf Jewels (November 25-December 24)
Kinrara Distillery (November 29- December 23)
Ross County FC (November 29-30)
Great Glen Gin (November 29-December 23)
Seven Crofts Gin (December 1-8)
Salvation Army wrapping station (December 1-24)
Eoghain Maclean Photography (December 9-24)
Ice and Fire Distillery (December 14-24)
Badachro Distillery (December 20-23)

Nothing says Christmas like the giant baubles in the Eastgate Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Centre manager Chris Kershaw said: “We have lots of options in the centre for all members of the family over Christmas.
“We are building on the success we had last year with our pop ups in the centre and the events we are able to offer has also increased.”

