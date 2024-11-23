The 11 pop-up shops, indoor market – and a panto – that will keep Inverness’s Eastgate Centre full of Christmas cheer

Christmas is coming and the goose is booked for the Eastgate Centre in Inverness.

For the first time, shoppers will be able to combine looking for festive gifts with enjoying a panto.

Oh yes, they will.

The centre is hosting an indoor Christmas market and an array of pop-up shops and stalls between now and the big day.

And for the cynics, there will even be a wee panto to plonk the kids (and maybe even disinterested spouses) in front of.

The cast of the touring show A Piece of Panto with Mammy Goose is putting on special shows as part of Eastgate’s build up to the big day.

Eastgate part of panto tour

On December 14 Trapeze Entertainment will be performing on the hour from 12-4pm and getting up to mischief around the centre in between.

The shows will be held on the community stage under the escalator at Falcon Gallery next to the food court.

Inverness-based entertainer Katy-Louise Pritchett, from Trapeze Entertainment, is behind it all. She will be visiting Eastgate as part of her panto tour of Highland schools, nurseries, community halls and care homes.

She said she is “over the moon” to offer something that is accessible and suitable for all ages during the festive season.

“Pantomime is a special kind of theatre – a piece of theatre that, despite lack of funding, continues to thrive.”

Meanwhile, with Santa needing little helpers, children can learn to be an elf at the Nevis Elf School in Eastgate.

Organised by Fitkidz, it will teach the tricks of the trade from letter writing to Christmas crafts, songs, dance and rosy cheeks.

The free lessons, which last 30 minutes, will be held at the community stage on Sundays December 1, 8, 15 and 22 between 11am-3pm.

Hospice Christmas shop

To help with gift shopping a new Highland Hospice Christmas Emporium pop up has opened in the centre.

Toy testing with The Entertainer will be held on Saturdays November 16, 23 and 30 and on Saturday November 23, TFXs Santas Grotto launches with extra days this year.

The Christmas tree light-up event will be held on Sunday November 24. It will include reindeer in Falcon Square from 11am-2pm, a Santa Parade in the centre at 2pm and the switch on of the lights at 4pm.

Moray Markets will hold an indoor Christmas market on Saturday December 7. There will be the chance to have breakfast with Santa at Loch and Larder on December 8, 15 and 22.

More pop-up shops in the centre

In addition a number of pop-up stores will be opening in the centre including:

RNLI Christmas Cards (from November 18-24)

Unique Gifts/ Beata Collections (November 22-30)

Elf Jewels (November 25-December 24)

Kinrara Distillery (November 29- December 23)

Ross County FC (November 29-30)

Great Glen Gin (November 29-December 23)

Seven Crofts Gin (December 1-8)

Salvation Army wrapping station (December 1-24)

Eoghain Maclean Photography (December 9-24)

Ice and Fire Distillery (December 14-24)

Badachro Distillery (December 20-23)

Centre manager Chris Kershaw said: “We have lots of options in the centre for all members of the family over Christmas.

“We are building on the success we had last year with our pop ups in the centre and the events we are able to offer has also increased.”

Eastgate Centre: how retail trends have changed the Highlands’ shopping mall

Could we see a car showroom, library or museum next to shops in the Eastgate Centre of the future?

Christmas plans at Inverness’s Victorian Market

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.