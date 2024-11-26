Aberdeenshire egg producer Duncan Farms nets Co-op deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire egg producer Duncan Farms nets Co-op deal

It comes just a few weeks after the firm said its eggs would be reaching more Scottish shoppers following a deal with Sainsbury’s.

By Keith Findlay
Duncan's Eggs
Duncan's Eggs are reaching even more Scottish shoppers. Image: Bold St Media

Duncan Farms has struck another big supermarket deal for its eggs.

They are going on sale at 23 Co-op stores across Scotland.

It means Duncan Farms’ Eggs are making their debut in several new locations.

These include Arran and Lerwick, Shetland, where they’ll be on sale in Scotland’s most northerly Co-op.

Duncan Farms already selling its eggs in Scottish Sainsbury’s and Morrisons

The latest supermarket tie-up comes just a few weeks after Duncan Farms announced its eggs would be reaching many more Scottish shoppers following a deal with Sainsbury’s.

They are also available in Morrisons stores throughout Scotland.

In addition, the business supplies eggs to both Marks and Spencer and Lidl under their own labels.

Read more: Aberdeenshire’s rocket-fuelled hens can be fussy eaters

The retail roll-out comes amid growing demand for Duncan Farms’ free-range eggs.

Rachael Duncan, vice-chairperson at the Turriff-based egg supplier, said: “It has been such an exciting time for the business as we have onboarded a couple of new retailers in quick succession.

“We are significantly increasing our production capabilities across our farms to align with the increased demand, and forecast a strong growth trajectory over the next few years.”

Rachael Duncan, of Duncan Farms
Rachael Duncan, of Duncan Farms. Image: Bold St Media

Duncan Farms’ eggs are fully traceable using an online tracker on the firm’s website.

Chairman Fred Duncan, Rachael’s father, bought his first farm in 1980.

But it wasn’t until 2011 that his business moved into egg production.

The growing egg enterprise boasts nearly 800,000 free-range hens.

About 70% of them are in the north-east, producing under the Duncan Farms brand.

ASll of the hens’ feed is grown on Aberdeenshire farms.

Every year, more than 15,000 tons of cereals is milled and mixed on-site into nutritious feed.

Duncan Farms invests in renewable energy and ‘happy and healthy’ hens

Meanwhile, multiple key projects are under way at the firm to drive improvements in sustainability.

Duncan Farms has worked alongside sister business Muirden Energy to ensure renewable energy integration with farming operations. Wind turbines and solar panels were installed across free-range operations, with biomass heating introduced at hen rearing sites.

The company’s website highlights its “happy and healthy” hens.

It adds: “Our free-range farms have ample space for our hens to explore, investigate and partake in dustbathing, one of their favourite activities.”

