North and north-east farmers head for Holyrood

Farmers and crofters across Scotland are taking their battle for extra cash to the gates of Holyrood today.

They are seeking a bigger slice of the Scottish Government budget pie.

It comes amid Tory claims that farmers have been “short-changed” by the SNP.

And it also comes after Westminster announced a £3.4 billion increase in the block grant for devolved public services north of the border.

But agriculture funding is no longer ring-fenced, meaning the industry is looking to Holyrood to do more than just maintain the £620 million of funding that rolls over.

Farmers want long-term funding commitment

Farming union bosses are also seeking a commitment to long-term funding for the sector.

The Scottish budget is due to be unveiled next Wednesday.

Bus-loads of farmers and crofters, including some from the north and north-east, are heading to the capital for today’s mass lobby.

Joining them there will be Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay.

Also lending his support will be Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle.

Mr Eagle combines sheep farming in Moray with his role as Scots Tory rural affairs spokesman.

He told us: “Next week’s Budget comes at a critical point for the sector.

“It is vital the SNP deliver the support our farmers, crofters and wider agricultural sector need to thrive.

“I will be delighted to speak at this rally and it speaks volumes that so many farmers will attend at such a busy time of year for them.”

Mr Findlay said: “Farmers are at the heart of our communities and deserve our full support.

“I will be proud to speak at this rally and give them my backing.”

“For too long they have been short-changed by an SNP government who have often seen the agricultural budget as an easy target to make cuts.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

PM asked about ‘family farm tax’

Farmers throughout the UK are already reeling from the so-called “family farm tax”.

Announced in the Autumn Budget, it will remove some of the inheritance tax reliefs they currently enjoy.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross raised the issue at prime minister’s question time in the House of Commons yesterday. She highlighted a “distraught” farming family, based near Huntly, who “have been left devastated by the family farm tax”.

“Labour’s cruel tax plans could be the difference between a family farm surviving between generations or having to be broken up and sold in order to generate cash to pay an inheritance tax bill, Ms Cross said later.

But PM Sir Keir Starmer insisted the “vast majority of farms will be unaffected”.