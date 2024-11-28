North and north-east farmers head for Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

North and north-east farmers head for Holyrood

Tories accuse Scottish Government of "short-changing" the industry north of the border.

By Keith Findlay
Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross. highlights inheritance tax concerns in the House of Commons. Image: Scottish Conservatives
Farmers and crofters across Scotland are taking their battle for extra cash  to the gates of Holyrood today.

They are seeking a bigger slice of the Scottish Government budget pie.

It comes amid Tory claims that farmers have been “short-changed” by the SNP.

And it also comes after Westminster announced a £3.4 billion increase in the block grant for devolved public services north of the border.

But agriculture funding is no longer ring-fenced, meaning the industry is looking to Holyrood to do more than just maintain the £620 million of funding that rolls over.

Farmers want long-term funding commitment

Farming union bosses are also seeking a commitment to long-term funding for the sector.

The Scottish budget is due to be unveiled next Wednesday.

Bus-loads of farmers and crofters, including some from the north and north-east, are heading to the capital for today’s mass lobby.

Joining them there will be Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay.
Also lending his support will be Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle.

Mr Eagle combines sheep farming in Moray with his role as Scots Tory rural affairs spokesman.

He told us: “Next week’s Budget comes at a critical point for the sector.

“It is vital the SNP deliver the support our farmers, crofters and wider agricultural sector need to thrive.

“I will be delighted to speak at this rally and it speaks volumes that so many farmers will attend at such a busy time of year for them.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm.
Mr Findlay said: “Farmers are at the heart of our communities and deserve our full support.

“I will be proud to speak at this rally and give them my backing.”

“For too long they have been short-changed by an SNP government who have often seen the agricultural budget as an easy target to make cuts.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

PM asked about ‘family farm tax’

Farmers throughout the UK are already reeling from the so-called “family farm tax”.

Announced in the Autumn Budget, it will remove some of the inheritance tax reliefs they currently enjoy.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross raised the issue at prime minister’s question time in the House of Commons yesterday. She highlighted a “distraught” farming family, based near Huntly, who “have been left devastated by the family farm tax”.

“Labour’s cruel tax plans could be the difference between a family farm surviving between generations or having to be broken up and sold in order to generate cash to pay an inheritance tax bill, Ms Cross said later.

But PM Sir Keir Starmer insisted the “vast majority of farms will be unaffected”.

Conversation