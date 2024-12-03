Aberdeen date for new Nuffield Farming Next-Gen scholars

As many as six new scholars will attend the 2025 Nuffield Farming Conference in Aberdeen under an innovative scheme to develop young talent in UK agriculture.

Following a successful pilot in Northern Ireland, Nuffield Farming Next-Gen Scholarships have been expanded to include the Scottish poultry and UK dairy sectors.

The scholarships are available to applicants between the ages of 18 and 24.

Who are Next-Gen Scholarships for?

Two different types are on offer, with up to three places available on each.

One is for dairy applicants throughout the UK.

The other is for poultry applicants living in Scotland only.

For successful candidates, the 30-day study programme will take place in June 2025.

This will give them the opportunity to develop their understanding of the industry, while also building networks and future opportunities.

What’s involved?

After an induction, they will spend the next month staying on farms.

The programme is fully funded and includes travel, subsistence and attendance at the next Nuffield Farming Conference, being held in Aberdeen on November 18-20 2025.

The new scholars will also be eligible for Nuffield Farming associate membership.

One of the challenges for young people taking up a Next-Gen Scholarship is getting time away from work, especially if working on a family farm.

To ease this burden, a financial incentive of £1,000 is also included to help farms meet the cost of replacement labour.

Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust chairman Tom Rawson said the scheme helped connect young people to farmers boasting a wealth of knowledge and experience.

He added: “We know the challenges young people face to establish themselves in our industry.

“The inaugural cohort of Next-Gen scholars presented about their experience at the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference in Belfast.

“The ideas and conclusions they took away were fantastic.

“They travelled the length and breadth of Great Britain visiting Nuffield Scholars, gaining unparalleled access to some of the country’s most successful dairy businesses.”

Applications close on January 31. These can be submitted online via nuffieldscholar.org

The Next-Gen Scholarships are separate to the Nuffield Farming Scholarship programme, which is open to applicants between the ages of 25 and 45, with the aim of unlocking an individual’s potential, and broadening horizons through study and travel.