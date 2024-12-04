Dons fans still confident of splitting Old Firm despite downturn in form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons fans still confident of splitting Old Firm despite downturn in form

The P&J was outside Pittodrie this evening to speak to Aberdeen fans ahead of the 'top-of-the-table' clash.

Jay, J
Jay Lewis and his daughters Jolie and Juniper are attending the match after travelling 3,000 miles from Maine, USA.
By Chris Cromar

Aberdeen FC fans are still confident the club can split Celtic and Rangers in the league, despite the team’s recent slip in form.

The Dons play league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie tonight at 8pm – and a win for the Glasgow side would put them seven points clear of Aberdeen with a game in hand.

However, a victory for the home side would cut the gap to one point and leave the title race wide open as Christmas fast approaches.

Under the leadership of Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin, who only took charge at Pittodrie in June, Aberdeen has had their best ever start to a season winning 13 matches in a row, including a 2-1 home win against Rangers in October.

Aberdeen vs Rangers.
Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-1 at Pittodrie in October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Despite this, the Dons were thrashed 6-0 by Celtic at Hampden in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup at the start of November and have now dropped seven points from their last three league matches.

On November 23, they were defeated 2-1 by St Mirren in Paisley for their first league defeat of the season, before surrendering two leads against Hibernian to draw 3-3 in the capital last Wednesday.

The slip in form continued on Sunday, as the Dons threw away a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 against bottom of the league side Hearts at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen vs Rangers.
Tonight’s Tifo display at Pittodrie will be the biggest at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Despite this, fans still believe they can still split the Old Firm of Celtic and Rangers for the first time since 2017 this season, with AFC currently seven points ahead of the latter, who have a game in hand.

The Press and Journal spoke to fans prior to the match against the green half of Glasgow, who they have failed to beat since May, 2018.

They were in a buoyant mood, even if tonight’s game does not go their side’s way.

Travelling around 3,000 miles to the table topper clash, was Jay Lewis and his daughters Jolie and Juniper.

They live in Maine in the USA.

Jay, Jolie and Juniper Lewis.
Jay, Jolie and Juniper Lewis are at tonight’s game all the way from Maine in the USA. Image: DC Thomson.

He “fell in love” with the Dons after getting a ticket to a game on a previous visit and he believes Aberdeen can split the Old Firm.

“It’s been amazing. It’s unexpected for sure, especially after losing Miovski,” he says of Aberdeen so far this season.

“I believe they can finish second.”

Also attending the match was vlogger Aaron Jones, who was recently in London after being nominated at the annual Football Content Awards.

Aaron Jones.
Vlogger Aaron Jones thinks the Dons may miss out on the top two this season. Image: DC Thomson.

Acknowledging that the Dons have “recently not been great”, he believes they “have a chance to split open the Old Firm”. However, due to conceding “slack goals”, he thinks a third place finish is more realistic.

Ollie Blakey, a Newcastle United fan who now lives in Braemar, thinks Aberdeen can finish second due to playing “really, really good football”.

Ollie Blakey.
Ollie Blakey is a Newcastle United fan but has been backing the Dons since moving to Braemar. Image: DC Thomson.

He believes such a scenario would benefit and “open up” Scottish football in a “completely diverse way”.

“Aberdeen had a poor season last year, but look at how they’ve  turned it around now under the new management. It opens up Scottish football to say, it’s not just a two horse race and anyone else can go ahead and get to it,” he said.

Alan Murray.
Alan Murray sees no reasons why Aberdeen cannot finish second. Image: DC Thomson.

Alan Murray is another who thinks the club could “possibly” split Scotland’s traditional top two and believe this season is a “good opportunity” to do just that.

“We’ve been playing well this year, so whether we can keep going is the big question,” he said.

Taylor.
Taylor has a season ticket in the South Stand. Image: DC Thomson.

Another Aberdeen fan who thinks they will finish second is eight-year-old Taylor, who has a season ticket in the South Stand and counts Slobodan “Ruby” Rubezic as his favourite player.

When asked where the Dons will finish, he confidently states “2nd”.

Conversation