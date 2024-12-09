Martin Kennedy: Impact of war is almost weaponising food

It is incredible that 2025 is only a couple of weeks away, and only just into next year I will be stepping down.

President of the National Farmers’ Union Scotland is a position I have been honoured to hold over the past four years.

Indeed, after joining the union’s Less Favoured Area committee in 2009 to represent the east central region, and being convinced by others to keep going to my current position, I simply do not know where the last 15 years have gone.

Farming’s challenges never go away

There have been some real challenges during that time and there will always be more in the future.

While we rarely get all we lobby for on behalf of Scotland’s farmers and crofters, what is absolutely clear is that without NFU Scotland leading and standing up for our industry at critical times, Scottish farming and crofting would be in a very different place.

I absolutely believe that what we do, not only as the producers of fantastic, world-renowned food but also as the original caretakers of our land, means we have a very bright future in front of us.”

So, what is round the corner?

Well, I am an eternal optimist, and I will remain in that mindset despite some attempts to knock that out of me.

Why so optimistic?

There are many reasons for my optimism, although not all of them are things to be proud of.

I will start with the negative ones. Climate change, which we cannot ignore, is not only impacting on us here in the UK, but also having an even more devastating impact on other food producing countries throughout the world.

This is compromising the position of those who would wish to see us more reliant on imported food which, in many instances, has not been produced to the environmental or animal health and welfare standards of which we are so proud.

It should increasingly focus the minds of decision-makers here in the UK to pay more attention to food security.

But you would not think that is the case following Budget decisions made by the UK Government on the October 30.

No sign of better times for Europe’s war-torn ‘bread basket’

Secondly and sadly, the impact of war is almost weaponising food.

The issues in the Middle East and ongoing situation in Ukraine highlights the worst in humanity as the lack of food and water has the biggest effect by far on global health.

This is a serious situation and one we hope is resolved soon.

However, I fear that whatever the outcome is in Ukraine, the bread basket of Europe will be compromised for some time to come.

Again, as with climate change, we not only have an opportunity to help, we have a moral obligation to produce food here – not only ourselves but for others who cannot for whatever reason.

Now onto my positive reasons, with which I am much more comfortable.

First and foremost, we have consumers who are increasingly supportive of our farmers and crofters, and recognise the importance of our industry.

Food labelling system is seriously flawed

We are building on this by putting pressure on our retailers through our upgraded ShelfWatch campaign, which shines a spotlight on what is available on supermarket shelves.

This has not only made our retailers sit up and take note, but it has also highlighted some serious flaws in the labelling system. That is an issue which we have identified and will progress with governments north and south of the border.

Getting the message across

Speaking of governments, it is always a challenge highlighting to our elected representatives what our industry is all about and what it delivers.

That said, the penny is dropping at a Scottish Government level for just how important we are, not only from a food production point of view but also from an economic one.

The recent Scottish budget did not deliver on all our asks.

But it did deliver on the key direct support schemes vital to Scottish agriculture and the return of previously deferred unallocated money from the agricultural budget that will turn into much-needed capital spend for the industry.

In my mind, from 2025 onwards Scottish agriculture has a bright future.

This is provided we continue to talk it up and embrace change that will benefit all of society for so many reasons.

Martin Kennedy is the outgoing president of the National Farmers’ Union Scotland.