Argyll farm on the market at offers over £750,000

The current owners are the Campbell family, who operated Campbell’s Dairies.

By Keith Findlay
Achnashelloch Farm, near Lochgilphead.
Achnashelloch Farm, near Lochgilphead. Image: Galbraith

A well-known farming family in the West Highlands are selling up, with their agent seeking offers over £775,000 for the whole property.

The decision to put Achnashelloch Farm, Argyll, on the market is part of retirement plans.

Achnashelloch is a diversified farm in a beautiful setting near Lochgilphead on the Kintyre peninsula.

Who owns the farm now?

It is currently owned and occupied by the Campbell family, who operated Campbell’s Dairies – a milk retailing and delivery business.

The Campbells have been there for a number of generations.

The farm’s sale is part of the retirement planning of Mr Campbell Snr.

The property has about 106 acres of permanent pasture, a former farm shop,  three-bedroom farmhouse, two-bedroom holiday cottage and an area of land which has been converted into a motocross track.

Achnashelloch Farm
The farm extends to 119.4 acres. Image: Galbraith

‘Beautiful scenery’

Galbraith partner Alistair Christie said: “This part of Argyll is renowned for its beautiful scenery and is popular with tourists.

“The farm is in a rural but accessible location just off the main route between Oban and Lochgilphead.”

Achnashelloch Farm's location
Achnashelloch Farm is just off the main road between Oban and Lochgilphead. Image: Galbraith

The Campbells established a range of businesses serving the local community and tourist trade.

These included a farm shop selling local produce, the holiday cottage and motocross track, which can be hired for events.

Mr Christie added: “The farm, therefore, offers great potential to continue or perhaps to further develop these opportunities, while enjoying life in this beautiful part of the west of Scotland.”

nside the farmhouse at Achnashelloch.
Inside the farmhouse at Achnashelloch. Image: Galbraith
The farmhouse kitchen.
The farmhouse kitchen. Image: Galbraith

Achnashelloch Farm extends to a total of 119.4 acres of permanent pasture, with five acres of conifer woodland as well as the motocross track.

Galbraith says it benefits from a range of traditional agricultural buildings and some more modern farm buildings that were previously used for housing livestock.

There are also a workshop, office, stable and general-purpose storage.

Achnashelloch Farmhouse is described as a “spacious and well-presented” home.

It boasts three reception rooms, a kitchen, office, three double bedrooms, family bathroom and additional WC.

Achnashelloch Farmhouse
Achnashelloch Farmhouse. Image: Galbraith

The Byre, formerly used as holiday cottage, offers single storey accommodation including a galley kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms and shower room.

Achnashelloch Farm is 2.5 miles north of Lochgilphead.

It is also 34 miles from Oban and within reach of agricultural merchants and livestock markets.

It is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for offers over £775,000, or in five lots.

