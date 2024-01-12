Stunning 11-bedroom West Coast hotel frequented by Princess Anne and the Clintons hits the market

A West Coast hotel which has hosted Princess Anne and the Clintons is up for sale.

The Cairnbann Hotel, in Lochgilphead, is on the market for £425,000 following its sudden closure in November 2023 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The 11-bedroom property was built in 1901 to service the needs of people building and then later using the nine-mile-long Crinan Canal.

It also featured in the television series The Tales of Para Handy, based on the novels of Neil Munro.

The hotel comes with a lounge bar, a restaurant with a conservatory as well as a function room for weddings, family celebrations and funerals.

In a sales brochure that outlines the unique points of the hotel, estate agents Graham and Sibbald said: “Fantastic opportunity to acquire a quaint traditional coaching hotel set on the edge of the Crinan Canal.

“This fantastic 11-bedroom hotel for sale is set on the edge of the Crinan Canal in a popular tourist destination.

“The hotel for sale offers 11 en-suite bedrooms, a lounge bar, a restaurant with a conservatory and a function room.

“The hotel benefits from an elevated position looking over the canal basin and is on the market for offers in the region of £425,000.

“The business for sale offers a fantastic opportunity for the right owner to build upon the already established business to create a thriving boutique destination hotel.”

On the hotel’s page on Argyll’s seafood page, it reads: “In recent times the hotel has had a most colourful history, once the roughest pub in Argyll.

“It was once said that there was no crime or misdemeanour considered serious enough to be barred from the Cainrbaan Hotel, with goats and chickens often sharing the bar.

“Nowadays, after many years of care and investment, Cairnbaan is a delightful and stylish place attracting foreign and domestic tourists all year around.

Bill and Hillary Clinton have enjoyed time at the Cairnbann Hotel

“Famous guests have included The Princess Royal with Rear Admiral Lawrence and Bill and Hillary Clinton, and hardly a day goes around when someone or something of particular interest turns up.”

Martin Sutherland, a hotel and leisure agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The availability of the Cairnbann Hotel is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position in the ever-popular Argyll countryside.”