Stunning 11-bedroom West Coast hotel frequented by Princess Anne and the Clintons hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stunning 11-bedroom West Coast hotel frequented by Princess Anne and the Clintons hits the market

The Cairnbann Hotel has gone on sale for £425,000 with its unique views of the Crinan Canal and easy access to Lochgilphead.

By Louise Glen
The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
The Cairnbann Hotel is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

A West Coast hotel which has hosted Princess Anne and the Clintons is up for sale.

The Cairnbann Hotel, in Lochgilphead, is on the market for £425,000 following its sudden closure in November 2023 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The 11-bedroom property was built in 1901 to service the needs of people building and then later using the nine-mile-long Crinan Canal.

It also featured in the television series The Tales of Para Handy, based on the novels of Neil Munro.

The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
The Cairnbann Hotel has been listed for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
The Cairnbann Hotel has a conservatory area. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

The hotel comes with a lounge bar, a restaurant with a conservatory as well as a function room for weddings, family celebrations and funerals.

In a sales brochure that outlines the unique points of the hotel, estate agents Graham and Sibbald said: “Fantastic opportunity to acquire a quaint traditional coaching hotel set on the edge of the Crinan Canal.

“This fantastic 11-bedroom hotel for sale is set on the edge of the Crinan Canal in a popular tourist destination.

The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
The Cairnbann Hotel has a lounge bar. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

“The hotel for sale offers 11 en-suite bedrooms, a lounge bar, a restaurant with a conservatory and a function room.

“The hotel benefits from an elevated position looking over the canal basin and is on the market for offers in the region of £425,000.

“The business for sale offers a fantastic opportunity for the right owner to build upon the already established business to create a thriving boutique destination hotel.”

The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
The Cairnbann Hotel hserves food and drink, and has space for functions. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
There are 11 en-suite rooms at The Cairnbann Hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
The Cairnbann Hotel has several reception rooms and a large kitchen. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
The Cairnbann Hotel has spacious guest accommodation. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

On the hotel’s page on Argyll’s seafood page, it reads: “In recent times the hotel has had a most colourful history, once the roughest pub in Argyll.

“It was once said that there was no crime or misdemeanour considered serious enough to be barred from the Cainrbaan Hotel, with goats and chickens often sharing the bar.

“Nowadays, after many years of care and investment, Cairnbaan is a delightful and stylish place attracting foreign and domestic tourists all year around.

Bill and Hillary Clinton have enjoyed time at the Cairnbann Hotel

“Famous guests have included The Princess Royal with Rear Admiral Lawrence and Bill and Hillary Clinton, and hardly a day goes around when someone or something of particular interest turns up.”

Martin Sutherland, a hotel and leisure agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The availability of the Cairnbann Hotel is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position in the ever-popular Argyll countryside.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The Beach Cafe in Dunbeg is near Dunstaffnage Castle.
Future of 'ridiculously cheap' Argyll café uncertain due to rising costs and recruitment struggles
Martin Douglas reached for his wife's sleeping back to keep his temperature up on the train.
Teacher wears sleeping bag in bid to keep warm on 'Polar Express' Oban train
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden
Alastair Redman who was the sub-postmaster in Portnahaven Post Office on Islay
Islay sub-postmaster hit by Horizon scandal 'put hand in own pocket' to cover shortfalls
Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Maclennan has been jailed for leading police on a 26-mile high speed chase Picture shows; Duncan Maclennan. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Teen called police mid-way through 26-mile chase to claim his brakes were not working
A pair of wild bathing enthusiasts are getting more people to enter the water off the west coast. Supplied by Lauren J Fair/ Wild Bathing Oban.
Oban waters become wild bathing retreat as chilly dips turn into warm prospect for…
Tributes were paid to Councillor Roddy Balfour at Highland Council's meeting. Image Sandy McCook
'You don't meet too many people like Roddy Balfour': Tributes after death of former…
Charleston Academy is to be re-built
Highland councillors vote against declaring an emergency over the state of the region's schools
Staff onboard a small orange boat bring debris from the Strathan Bay.
Hunt for man who was seen on yacht before it sank near Lochinver